Hall Co. drug bust leads to multiple arrests

Cherri Ashton
3d ago
Awesome job officers! Keep on knocking them out. Thank you for your service and God bless you!
Agents recover $2.8-million drug stash in Hall County, charge Gainesville man
A Gainesville man faces drug trafficking and distribution charges after a multi-million-dollar stash was discovered in the northwestern part of the county. “This particular investigation involves one suspect and that is Jason Mark Ayers – he’s 38, he’s from Gainesville,” said Hall County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams. “The investigation actually involved members of the Homeland Security Investigation’s Task Force, the FBI, the DEA, and then also the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.”
Local briefs: new school years in three more counties, drug agents make big bust in Gainesville
Students began new school years Monday in Hart, Elbert, and Madison counties: it’s back to class for students and teachers tomorrow in the schools in Clarke and Oconee counties. There is railroad talk in Madison County, where officials are looking at plans for a pedestrian crossing for the railroad...
NE Ga police blotter: two DUI arrests in the same spot in Athens, deadly crash in White Co
Two allegedly drunk drivers are arrested—one of whom was stopped on suspicion of DUI and another who hit the car of the Athens-Clarke County Police Officer as he was dealing with the one who had been pulled over Atlanta Highway near Huntington Road. The police officer is described as a banged up but otherwise OK; the Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
Man wanted for multiple bank robberies arrested in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man wanted for a string of bank robberies in Atlanta was arrested last week. Demetrius Beck, 30 was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, and criminal damage to property. Beck was tracked to an apartment located on Maple Street, across Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police said. That after investigators said...
White County Sheriff’s Office Monthly Report for June
The White County Sheriff’s office made 15 felony arrests during the month of June, that’s part of the information contained in the Monthly Activities Report for June released Friday by the Sheriff’s Office. The report shows 9 DUI arrests, 37 accident reports, 18 domestic calls, and 246...
‘It’s a federal felony’: 4 men charged for shining lasers at police helicopters, officials say
ATLANTA — Four men have been charged for aiming laser pointers at police helicopters in metro Atlanta. Daniel Maloney, Fredy Contreras, Timothy Wilson and Theodore Rowe now face federal charges after being indicted by a grand jury on July 13. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
Cornelia woman among four arrested in meth trafficking investigation
A three-month investigation by federal, state, and local law enforcement led to the arrests Thursday of three suspected meth traffickers in North Georgia. They were among four suspects taken into custody during the execution of search warrants and traffic stops across the region. The investigation, dubbed Operation A Team, involved...
Atlanta murder suspect arrested during Monroe County traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Monroe County arrested an Atlanta man wanted for murder during a routine traffic stop on Friday. A Monroe County deputy pulled over after the car drove 95 miles per hour on Interstate 75 and saw the driver and passenger allegedly swap seats when they stopped, according to a statement fromhe sheriff's office .
FBI continues investigations of bomb threats directed at area colleges
Last week’s bomb threats targeting North Georgia Technical College’s Clarkesville campus on Monday and Currahee Campus in Stephens County on Tuesday were among several similar threats last week. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined state and local investigators in the probe of those incidents. "The FBI is...
Murrayville man's vehicle collides with train near Alto
The Georgia State Patrol said a Murrayville man escaped injuries after his vehicle collided with a freight train near Alto Sunday night. Just after 9:30 p.m., Banks County Fire & Emergency Services, along with their counterparts in Habersham County, were dispatched to a report of a person hit by a train on Apple Pie Ridge Road.
MPD Reports: Hit and run; stolen vehicle; drunk friends argue over ex girlfriend and slew of domestic disputes
Dispute – W. Spring Street; Piedmont Walton. Female patient arrested for reckless conduct and criminal trespass after damaging items while being a patient. Shoplifting – Walmart: Two women were arrested for theft by shoplifting. Both females were fingerprinted, issued citations and release on a copy of the citations. Both females were also criminally trespassed from Walmart.
Driver critically injured in Commerce crash
A single-vehicle wreck late Sunday night in Commerce critically injured the driver. The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. at 449 Borders Road. Troopers from Georgia State Patrol Post 6 in Gainesville responded to the crash. The report states the driver of a Dodge Challenger was traveling west on Borders Road when he left the roadway and struck a mailbox. The car reentered the roadway and left the opposite shoulder, where it struck a tree.
Pine straw scammers charging metro homeowners thousands for ‘hundreds’ of bales
ROSWELL, Ga. — Police in one metro Atlanta city are telling residents to be on the lookout for scammers charging thousands of dollars to spread pine straw at your house. Roswell police say the scammer comes up to your door and offers to lay pine straw throughout the yard at five dollars per bale.
Georgia man facing multiple charges following multi-agency human trafficking/drug investigation
GEORGIA (WRBL) – According to officials with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a Gwinnett County man has been arrested on drug related charges after a multi-agency joint human trafficking/prostitution and drug investigation. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Andrew Jones, age 34, has been charged with Trafficking Heroin, Trafficking Fentanyl, and Possession of a […]
Convicted felon sentenced for illegally possessing weapons, shooting at family member
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who shot at a family member in Cobb County has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On April 1, 2021, Rico Laprince Southall fired multiple gunshots at a family member on a public road in Powder Springs. Southall’s gunfire also struck another motorist’s vehicle.
Atlanta police bust narcotics business conducted out of middle-income apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police crushed a narcotics business that was being conducted from an apartment building where the rent starts at $1,600 a month. Over several weeks, officers observed and made "buys" from one apartment in the southwest Atlanta complex off of Metropolitan Parkway. With a warrant, the officers went...
Duluth looking for "critical missing adult"
A man with mental health conditions is missing after walking away from a local hospital in Gwinnett County. Authorities in Duluth are concerned as he requires medication and they are asking the community to be on the lookout. In a release to the public on social media, the Dultuh Police Department labeled the man as a "critical missing adult."
White County man jailed after disabling two GSP units during chase
A White County man remains jailed in Hall County following a high-speed chase through three counties Wednesday night. Clyde Davis Broadway JR., 41, of Sautee-Nacoochee is being held on two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony fleeing or attempting to elude, driving on wrong side of roadway, reckless driving, driving under the influence, open container, misdemeanor marijuana possession, and traffic charges, jail records show.
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum will not seek a fourth term
Jackson County Sheriff Janis Mangum has decided not to seek another term in 2024. That announcement came on social media late Sunday night. First elected sheriff in 2012, Mangum said she is thankful to have won three elections and will continue to serve to the best of her ability over the next two years and five months.
