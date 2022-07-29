The Pocatello High School class of 1972 50th reunion set for Aug. 5-6

www.idahostatejournal.com
Related
Idaho State Journal
Ross Dress For Less® to help local kids learn In the Portneuf Valley
POCATELLO — Every year, nearly 4 million young people are served by Boys & Girls Clubs. To show their continued support in preparing today’s youth for a brighter tomorrow, Ross Stores Inc. is partnering with Boys & Girls Clubs of America with a three-week program called “Help Local Kids Learn.”
'HISTORIC INVESTMENT': Gov. Little, state officials highlight aging bridges during 'Flying Y' groundbreaking
Monday marked the groundbreaking event for a $112 million project to overhaul the Pocatello-Chubbuck area’s “Flying Y” interchange. The project described by the Idaho Transportation Department as a “massive undertaking” is expected to be complete by the fall of 2025, will bring much-needed safety improvements and connect the Portneuf Greenway Foundation’s trail from the Pocatello Creek Road area to the Portneuf Wellness Complex and Event Center. “What’s important to the...
Gino Mariani celebration scheduled
An event to honor outgoing Highland High School football coach Gino Mariani will be held Saturday, Aug. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Portneuf Wellness Complex, Pavilion #4. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided. All former players, parents and friends of Mariani are invited to attend and show their appreciation for his dedication and service to the youth of community. Mariani coached at Pocatello High School from 1990 to 2000, and at Highland from 2000 until earlier this summer, leading the Rams to four state championships. For more information, contact Don Neves at (208) 406-3957.
Idaho State Journal
Butler, Pamela Jean Paige
Butler Pamela Jean Paige Butler Pamela Butler, 68, passed away on July 13, 2022, surrounded by family. Pamela Jean Paige was born on October 10, 1953, in Pocatello, Idaho to Eldon Lloyd Paige and Mary Berry Paige. She attended Highland High School, where she was a page editor and reporter for the high school newspaper, the RamPage. After graduating in 1971, Pam studied pharmacy at Idaho State University. She married Paul Butler on August 16, 1974. In 1978, Pam earned her BS in Pharmacy and passed the pharmacy board exams for California and Nevada. To celebrate, she and Paul took a six-week camping trip around the US. They moved to Los Angeles, CA, where Pam worked as a pharmacist. In 1980, Paul's job took them to Albuquerque, NM, where they had three children. In addition to raising her children, over the years Pam served as the editor for the New Mexico Art League, was the leader of two Girl Scout Troops, and volunteered at the Lavender Festival in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. She earned an MBA from the Anderson School of Business at the University of New Mexico in 2001, and later went on to study natural medicine. Pam was an enthusiastic historian. She was a member of the Richard III Society, served four years as membership chair and listserv moderator, designed historical tours of England, and completed scholarly research to write articles for the society's multiple publications. She used her sewing skills to make and alter medieval clothing for the annual meetings. Her other hobbies included painting, screenplay writing, and reading. Pam was an expert traveler, instilling in all of her children a love for exploring. The family took summer trips around the US, and in 1992, she visited Europe for the first time. In the autumn of 2014, she fulfilled one of her lifelong goals, which was to travel for a month with her sister, seeing many historical places in England, Wales and Scotland. In 2017, Pam suffered a stroke, and in 2019, she moved to Vancouver, WA, to be near her younger daughter Lisa. Pam is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Carol Sue Mecham. Pam is survived by her ex-husband, Paul Butler, her three children, Craig A. Butler, Kelly E. Butler Urgan, and Lisa A. Butler Dempsey-Scott, her brothers Robert and John Paige, and two nieces, two nephews, and several grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery, Section 53 West, in Pocatello, Idaho. Services have not yet been scheduled.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho Museum of Natural History to feature Smithsonian exhibition 'Life in One Cubic Foot'
POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History on Idaho State University’s Pocatello campus will open a temporary exhibition, “Life in One Cubic Foot,” on Aug. 19. The exhibition follows the research of Smithsonian scientists and photographer David Liittschwager as they discover what a cubic foot of land or water — a biocube — reveals about the diversity of life on the planet. “Life in One Cubic Foot” will be on view Aug. 19 through Nov. 13. The exhibition is organized by the Smithsonian Institution...
Backyard alley bash: New live music and food truck venue opens in Historic Downtown Pocatello
POCATELLO — On July 29, there were many things swirling about the air in one of the back alleys of Historic Downtown Pocatello: the refreshing dew of misting sprinklers, the folksy strum of a guitar, the Cubano-rich aroma wafting from an army-green painted food truck. People had settled into lime and sky-blue Adirondack chairs, their beverages and sandwiches resting atop nearby tables that’d been crafted from large empty cable spools tipped on their bellies. Near the makeshift stage where a local musician sang, a rustic...
Idaho State Journal
Higgins, Beverly Jean
Beverly Higgins Jean Higgins Beverly Jean Higgins, 73, passed away on July 28, 2022 at a care center in Blackfoot, ID. A viewing will be held on Monday, August 1, 2022 from 6-8 pm at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Graveside services will be on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10 am at Mountain View Cemetery, 1520 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID. Memories and condolences may be made to the family online at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com 208-233-1500.
One injured in crash at Pocatello motocross track
POCATELLO — A dirt bike rider was injured during a crash at the motocross track near Pocatello Regional Airport, authorities said. The crash occurred during a race at the track around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. The male dirt bike rider was transported from the track via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. The Fire Department described his injuries as non-life threatening. The dirt bike rider’s name and details on how the crash occurred have not been released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Local man reportedly pointed gun at several people at skate park
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Friday after he was reportedly seen threatening multiple people with a gun at Tautphaus Park. Dallas Jensen, 19, was arrested shortly after Idaho Falls Police Department officers arrived on scene. A witness told police he saw Jensen get into an argument with a group at the park. He said he then saw Jensen pull a gun from his car and point it at the...
Pocatello police investigating 'suspicious' death of local woman
POCATELLO — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was discovered at a Pocatello home on Sunday afternoon. Police said a family member found the deceased woman at her home at 948 N. 10th Ave. around 2:15 p.m. Sunday. The family member then contacted Pocatello police, who responded and began investigating. Police are calling the woman’s death “suspicious” and said they are requesting that an autopsy be...
FIERY DAY: Home destroyed, several acres scorched as multiple fires ignite within 24-hour span
Multiple fires ignited Friday in the south Pocatello area, destroying one home and scorching over a dozen acres. There was a Friday morning brush fire along Interstate 15 south of Pocatello followed by a destructive house fire Friday afternoon and a wildfire that threatened several homes late Friday night. The wildfire and house fire both happened in south Pocatello. None of Friday’s blazes resulted in any injuries. ...
Pocatello residents, firefighters credited with extinguishing brush fire before it could spread to home only feet away
POCATELLO — Local residents and firefighters made quick work of a brush fire that could have easily consumed a home in a north Pocatello neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The 2 p.m. blaze ignited directly outside of a home on El Rancho Boulevard and was reported by a neighbor who spotted the flames, the Pocatello Fire Department reported. While Pocatello firefighters were en route to the fire, neighborhood residents grabbed a garden hose and kept the flames from spreading to the home only feet away. When Pocatello firefighters arrived they quickly extinguished the flames before any damage could be done to the house. There were no injuries. The Fire Department said the fire was accidentally caused by sparks from a resident grinding metal in the home’s backyard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Firefighters extinguish brush fire along I-15 between Pocatello and Inkom
Firefighters extinguished a brush fire along Interstate 15 southbound between Pocatello and Inkom on Monday morning. The blaze was reported by a local resident around 5:50 a.m. after igniting near the Inkom Port of Entry, authorities said. Pocatello Valley firefighters extinguished the fire in about 45 minutes. Less than an acre along Interstate 15 was scorched. The blaze did not result in any injuries, evacuations, damage to structures or road closures, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported. Authorities said they do not know what caused the fire.
Police: Local man arrested after shooting gun during fight with friend
An Idaho Falls man was arrested Thursday after he reportedly went to the home of a friend and shot at him. Bruce Christopher Murray, 56, reportedly admitted to possessing the gun, but not to shooting at the victim, according to the probable cause affidavit. The affidavit also states he changed his story multiple times. Murray first went to the victim’s home sometime between 6 and 7 p.m. Wednesday with a...
One dead when ATV and pickup truck collide at rural intersection
PAUL — A Murtaugh man driving an ATV died Thursday afternoon after failing to yield to a pickup truck west of Paul, police say. The 48-year-old man, driving a Suzuki King Quad, was northbound on 100 West when he failed to yield at a stop sign at 800 North, the Idaho State Police said in an email. The man, who was not wearing a helmet, was struck by an eastbound Ford F-150 driven by an 18-year-old Burley man. He died at the scene. The ISP has not released the identity of Murtaugh man and the Minidoka County coroner did not return calls from the Times-News on Friday. ISP is investigating the crash and was assisted by the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Minidoka Fire Department, Emergency Response Ambulance and the Minidoka County coroner.
Comments / 0