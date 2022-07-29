www.oswegocountynewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Oswego River Hawks fall to Salt City Eels
OSWEGO — The Oswego River Hawks box lacrosse team was unable to rally back late, falling to the Salt City Eels 18-14 at home on Sunday. “We had a solid scout on them,” said River Hawks’ defenseman/head coach Chris Brim. “We just didn’t make the plays when we had to make the plays. ... But, overall, I thought we played well. We hustled all over the place.”
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Daniel Bruce Griffin
Daniel Bruce Griffin, 51, of Minetto passed away on July 30, 2022, after a hard fight against cancer, with his wife and three daughters by his side. Born in Potsdam, New York, he was the son of Dennis and Elizabeth Anne (Olmsted) Griffin. Dan was married to his best friend, Sharon Deshaies, for 28 years. They made Minetto their home, where they raised three strong, intelligent daughters.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Mary Louise Potter
Mary Louise Potter, 89, of Oswego passed away on July 28, 2022. Born in Oswego, New York, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Marie (Mayer) Bernys. Louise was married to Phillip Elwood Potter for 52 years and raised five children in Minetto.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Local author coming to Fulton library
FULTON — Local author Len Senecal will be coming to the Fulton Public Library on Aug. 18 for a book signing. Senecal is the author of the “Mr. Tout’s Magical Forest” series, a fantasy middle-grade series that follows a young girl named Mariah as she encounters magical creatures, embarks on adventures and learns more about the mysterious Mr. Tout and his magical forest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Big turnout for 33rd annual Harborfest Run/Walk
OSWEGO — More than 130 people took part Saturday in the Oswego YMCA’s 33rd annual Harborfest Run/Walk. The event included a 10-kilometer run, a 5K run/walk, and a kids’ fun run.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Catherine Emma Grasso
Catherine Emma Grasso, 99, of Oswego, NY, passed away Sunday morning, July 31, 2022, in the Oswego Hospital. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA, and was a lifelong Oswego resident. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary E. (Newstead) Donoghue.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Centennial celebration set for Oswego County 4-H
SANDY CREEK — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County is honoring the 100th anniversary of Oswego County 4-H with a celebration from 1-3:30 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Oswego County Fairgrounds in Sandy Creek. The celebration will feature displays dating back to the 1920s such as banners, photos and...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Officials explain new pipeline in Oswego River
OSWEGO — Public curiosity has turned to a pipeline being constructed underneath the Oswego River. The pipeline, which is being built by UK-based public utility company National Grid, was finally authorized by the Oswego Common Council in 2020 after hurdles met with noise ordinances.
Comments / 0