Gwyneth Paltrow Explains Why She Thinks Celebrity Kids Have to Work 'Twice As Hard'

Jessica Alba Reveals She Now Goes to Therapy with Both Daughters: 'I'm Not Perfect'
Jessica Alba is all about striving for open communication with her kids. In Glamour UK's July/August digital issue, the actress, 41, speaks candidly in her cover interview about going to therapy with both of her daughters, Honor, 14, and Haven, 10, and the positive impact it has on her relationship with her girls.
Deacon Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon’s Son, Enters the Family Business
Deacon Phillippe, the eldest son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, is joining the family business. The 18-year-old scion will be making his acting debut with a guest spot on Netflix’s popular teen comedy, Never Have I Ever. But don’t expect him to play your favorite new character—according to ET, his part sounds something like a privileged villain.
Gwyneth Paltrow Jokes About Hooking Up With Hailey Bieber’s Dad Stephen In A Bathroom: Watch
Gwyneth Paltrow hilarious made a joke about hooking up with Hailey Bieber‘s dad Stephen Baldwin. The Goop founder, 49, was the latest guest to stop by 25-year-old model’s bathroom where she shoots the YouTube series aptly titled Who’s In My Bathroom? It turns out that Gwyneth and Stephen both worked on Alan Rudolph‘s 1994 Dorothy Parker biopic, Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle — which was news to Hailey.
Britney’s Relationship With Her Sons Is ‘Stronger Than Ever’ After Her Wedding To Sam
Click here to read the full article. Adorable bonding. Britney Spears’ sons are closer to her and Sam Asghari after their wedding. A source close to the “Baby…One More Time” singer revealed that her sons spend more time with her now that she’s married and moved into their dad’s neighborhood. The source disclosed to HollywoodLife on July 20, 2022, that Sean 16, and Jayden, 15 are closer to their mom and their relationship is “stronger than ever.” “Now that she lives in the same neighborhood as her sons in Calabasas, they are over her house quite often,” the source said. “They...
Gwyneth Paltrow says children of celebrities 'almost have to work twice as hard' once they 'unfairly' get their start in Hollywood
Paltrow said on Hailey Bieber's YouTube show that it's harder for celebrity children because "people are ready to pull you down."
Chris Rock and Lake Bell Hold Hands and Ride Boat During Croatia Vacation
Chris Rock and Lake Bell are enjoying the summer together!. Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have been vacationing in Croatia, and were photographed Sunday smiling and holding hands while walking through the city of Dubrovnik. Later, they boarded a boat to continue touring the seaside hotspot. The comedian kept it...
Chris Rock and Lake Bell Are Dating: Inside Their “Fun” Romance
Watch: Chris Rock Calls on Friends for "Top Five" Flick. This relationship news officially rocks—Chris Rock and Lake Bell have struck up a romance. "They have been dating for a few weeks," a source close to the actress told E! News. "He is on tour still but they have been on a few dates when he is in L.A. It's not serious but she is having fun."
'Laguna Beach' star Kristin Cavallari says she and Lauren Conrad were 'never friends'
"Laguna Beach" star Kristin Cavallari is cohosting "Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen." The podcast will look back on the '00s reality show including Cavallari's feud with Lauren Conrad. She says their relationship was simple: They were just "never friends."
Are Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Still Together? Inside Their Relationship
Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott opened his heart and found love with Zooey Deschanel! The pair first met in 2019 and started dating shortly after. Keep scrolling to find out more about their relationship and whether they are still together. How Did Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Meet?. In August...
Britney Spears Blasts ‘The People In Hollywood’: I’d ‘Rather Hang Out With Homeless People’
Britney Spears, 40, wants her followers to know that she doesn’t vibe with the people of Hollywood. The singer posted a strongly worded, concise caption on an image that read “God Is Not Nice” to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 14, where she stated she would rather “hang out with homeless people” than those in the entertainment industry. “Does that mean the devil is EXTREMELY HOT AND NICE???” she began the post, reacting to the statement in the text image. “I’d rather hang out with homeless people than the people in Hollywood … JUST SAYING !!!!” she then declared.
Will There Be an ‘LPBW’ Season 24? Amy Roloff Reveals What Family Members ‘Know’ About Future Filming
Spilling the beans! Amy Roloff slipped the news that Little People, Big World is filming new episodes for the TLC show, but will there be another season? Keep reading for details on the possible next season of LPBW. Will There Be an LPBW Season 24?. During a July Instagram Live,...
Behind the Beef: Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s Feud Explained Blow By Blow
Do you ever look around at a fight between friends, and wonder, “What happened here?”. Well, we do too. Read below for a deep dive into the beginning, fiery middle, and sweet conclusion of one of today’s most famous feuds: the beef between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.
'Dancing With the Stars' Couple Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Expecting First Child Together
Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are adding another member to the Dancing With the Stars family! The professional dancers, who married in 2019, are expecting their first child together, they confirmed to PEOPLE Friday. Johnson opened up about learning she was pregnant to the outlet, revealing the pieces of the puzzle started to fall into place about two weeks after they got back from a trip to Cabo.
Whitney Houston: Netflix Film ‘Beauty’ Rumored to Be Based on Relationship With Robyn Crawford
Aside from her marriage to Bobby Brown, the one relationship synonymous with Whitney Houston is the one shared between the icon and her longtime friend and employee, Robyn Crawford. For decades, the public analyzed whether or not Houston and Crawford’s relationship was more than platonic. Houston always denied it, but a few years ago, Crawford said otherwise. Now, a new Netflix film Beauty is reportedly based on their hidden love affair.
Sobriety Surprises: Lena Dunham, Jason Biggs and Other Stars Who Revealed They Got Sober
Hollywood is no stranger to sober celebs, with many using their experiences to help other alcoholics and addicts find the courage they need to start their sobriety journey. Meanwhile, other stars say they’re simply grateful and want to live their lives in the open. From time to time, however, a celebrity will surprise the world […]
Dylan O’Brien Reveals He’d Love to Attend the 2022 VMAs With Taylor Swift: She’s ‘Such a Special Human’
It’s nice to have a friend! Taylor Swift just nabbed five 2022 MTV Video Music Award nominations for her work on All Too Well: The Short Film — and wasted no time before telling its stars Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink the exciting news. "She sent us the news first thing in the morning,” O’Brien, […]
Ryan Seacrest and Girlfriend Aubrey Paige Vacation in Ibiza, Spain
Ryan Seacrest and his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige, are heating up the Spanish island of Ibiza while on vacation. The famed TV personality and his model girlfriend looked cute as ever, in photos obtained by E! News, where they were spotted kissing at a local restaurant. The couple was twinning in...
Meghan Trainor Shares Instagram Photos From Getaway With Famous 'Mom Friends'
Meghan Trainor loves her "mom friends," and you might know some of them!. The "Lips Are Moving" singer had a fun getaway with her fellow mom friends, and she documented the relaxing vacation on her Instagram page!. In the snaps, the singer revealed that she spent the weekend with Hilary...
Kristen Bell says she no longer shares bedroom with her two children: ‘They now sleep in their room’
Kristen Bell has revealed that her and husband Dax Shepard’s daughters have “graduated” and no longer sleep in the same room as their parents.The 42-year-old actor discussed her children’s sleeping habits during an interview with E! Newson Friday, after previously revealing that her daughters, Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven, sleep on the floor of her room.According to Bell, her children have since changed their bedroom routine, with the actor noting that they have “graduated” to sleeping in their own beds and rooms, where they “cuddle with each other”.“We just graduated from them sleeping on the floor on this tri-fold...
Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart Support Taylor Swift's Re-Recordings in Hilarious TikTok
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are helping Taylor Swift promote her latest re-recordings in a new TikTok video!. The 50-year-old actor and 43-year-old comedian were enjoying some of Swift's tunes in a new video that was posted to The Rock's TikTok page. The duo can be seen sitting next to...
