AugustHeart to provide free heart screenings for teens

Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_com
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh Jurberg
Mystery illness keeps New Braunfels father hospitalized, out of work
LIVE OAK, Texas — A New Braunfels woman is relying on doctors for answers on her 47-year-old husband's declining health over the past year. However, Ali Telfer said her husband Adam's illness continues to be a mystery for physicians. "He was perfectly healthy before his COVID diagnosis in August...
UT San Antonio
University provides COVID-19 updates and important health reminders
Editor’s note: The following message was sent today via email from President Taylor Eighmy, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Kimberly Andrews Espy and Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President for Business Affairs Veronica Salazar to all faculty, staff and students:. Those of you who have...
KSAT 12
Homelessness can’t stop the excitement of back-to-school for this big, loving family
SAN ANTONIO - – They’re a family of 10 whose pride is as big as their hearts. Right now, they’re without a home, staying at Haven for Hope while they meet their goals to get back into a house. The shelter staff is helping seven of their...
KSAT 12
Douglass Elementary School creates second wellness room for students after original’s previous success
SAN ANTONIO – Douglass Elementary School has been busy this summer preparing for the social and emotional wellness of its students and staff. The school is focusing on wellness rooms, a space that gives both students and staff a place to take a break when they’re feeling overwhelmed.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Nonprofit creates opportunities for formerly incarcerated
SAN ANTONIO — Robert Bond says an episode of “Seinfeld” changed his life. In the episode, George Costanza did the exact opposite of what he usually does in his life. Bond wanted to do the same. “After the experience of going through TDC and Bexar County Jail,...
KSAT 12
JROTC program at Medina Valley High School teaching students leadership, communication skills
CASTROVILLE, Texas – A summer camp at Medina Valley High School is helping students sharpen their leadership and communication skills. Students that are part of JROTC are participating this week in a summer basic training camp where they are also learning about teamwork. “San Antonio is a growing area....
sanantoniomag.com
Breakthrough Research at UT Health San Antonio
Ruben Mesa, MD, FACP, executive director of the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio, has seen too many patients and families struggle with deadly bone marrow cancers. He is an international expert on myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of bone marrow disorders that often lead to leukemia. A 25-year trailblazer in MPN research, he led the development of the first U.S. guidelines on diagnosis and treatment of these disorders. He has been principal investigator or co-principal investigator of more than 70 clinical trials that have resulted in MPN drug therapies, several of which have gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.
KSAT 12
Your back-to-school questions answered
SAN ANTONIO – Back-to-school time is always filled with excitement and a little trepidation. But given COVID concern, worries about school safety and news of teacher shortages — many parents are downright anxious. That’s why we wanted to find answers to your questions so you can start the...
It's becoming common for people to pick up COVID-19 two or three times, health expert says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This far into the pandemic, we know or have heard of someone who was reinfected with COVID-19. 3NEWS caught up with a local health expert on why reinfections might happen and how common it is for the second or third time to look different. 3NEWS'...
sanantoniomag.com
It’s Time for Free Family Night at The DoSeum
Starting at 8 a.m., families can register for free evening tickets to The DoSeum. Held each first Monday of the month, kids and their caregivers can explore the museum’s interactive exhibits, including Earth Matters, a special exhibition that closes Sept. 5 and looks at sustainability. Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. 2800 Broadway.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 1, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, the new school year is almost here and we’re getting you ready with our Back to School Week! It kicks off today. Powerhouse Bakery shares meal prepping ideas for those busy school days ahead. Plus, school supplies for cheap! Spare Parts...
'More families coming in': Why Haven for Hope needs more water donated
SAN ANTONIO — Haven for Hope is looking to the public for help in keeping enough water on hand for all the people they help. "This is where we store our water, we're going through a lot of water right now." Haven For Hope’s director of communications Terri Behling said while walking through the donation warehouse.
KSAT 12
How thrifting can save San Antonio shoppers money on back-to-school items
SAN ANTONIO – High retail prices and inflation are forcing many parents to think of different ways to do their back-to-school shopping. One of those options could be visiting an area thrift store. Northside ISD teacher and mother Patricia Hernandez considers herself and avid thrift shopper. She spent part...
KSAT 12
TRUST INDEX: Which expiration date should you use on the COVID-19 home tests?
SAN ANTONIO – When you open an at-home COVID-19 test kit, there are several components inside: the swab, the solution, and the test strip. A KSAT viewer brought to our attention that each piece has different expiration dates. We checked two different types of tests to confirm. The iHealth...
KSAT 12
Semper Fi & America’s Fund hands out backpacks, supplies to children of military veterans
SAN ANTONIO – As we get ready to start a new school year, a nonprofit organization is working to make sure wounded veterans and their families are taken care of. On Saturday morning, Semper Fi & America’s Fund drew in hundreds of local veterans as volunteers gave away backpacks filled with school supplies outside of the San Antonio Zoo.
H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
biztoc.com
What support is available for millions of Americans suffering from long COVID
Millions of Americans are suffering from long COVID, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, with symptoms ranging from mild to debilitating. Dr. Monica Verduzco-Gutierrez, chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Texas Health San Antonio, and Karyn Bishof, founder of the COVID-19 Longhauler Advocacy Project, join Geoff Bennett to discuss.
A burglar is terrorizing a north-side condominium community, residents say
SAN ANTONIO — A couple living in Lafayette Place believe a burglar is targeting their condominium community near the medical center. Roland Gonzales and his wife said it began on June 17. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away. In...
KSAT 12
Teachers get free entry to Sea Life Aquarium and Legoland Discovery Center
SAN ANTONIO – In honor of Teacher Appreciation Month, Sea Life Aquarium and the Legoland Discovery Center will offer free entry to educators in the month of August. Teachers are admitted free and up to four guests can receive $4 off standard admission, according to Legoland and Sea Life Aquarium’s social media posts.
KSAT 12
Texas teachers get free admission to San Antonio Zoo for teacher appreciation month
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Zoo is celebrating teachers this August with free admission to the San Antonio Zoo. Texas educators will receive a free standard admission ticket and a 50% discount for up to four guests in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month. To qualify, teachers must be actively...
