AugustHeart to provide free heart screenings for teens

Ruben Mesa, MD, FACP, executive director of the Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio, has seen too many patients and families struggle with deadly bone marrow cancers. He is an international expert on myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), a group of bone marrow disorders that often lead to leukemia. A 25-year trailblazer in MPN research, he led the development of the first U.S. guidelines on diagnosis and treatment of these disorders. He has been principal investigator or co-principal investigator of more than 70 clinical trials that have resulted in MPN drug therapies, several of which have gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO