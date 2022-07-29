ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Washington Commanders star DE Chase Young (ACL) to miss at least season opener

By John Keim
ESPN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.espn.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Dallas Cowboys looking to sign another Dan Quinn disciple in DE Takk McKinley

The Dallas Cowboys brought in free-agent defensive end Takkaris McKinley for a visit Saturday and are working on signing him to a contract, owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones said. “Obviously we have him here for a reason,” Stephen Jones said. “We’re very interested in him.”...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys meeting with former first-round pick

After using their first-round pick this year on an offensive lineman (Tulsa’s Tyler Smith), the Dallas Cowboys could be bringing in a former first-round pick on the other side of the ball. Mike Fisher of SI reported on Saturday that the Cowboys are meeting with free agent defensive lineman...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Larry Brown Sports

Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
NFL
TMZ.com

Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama

More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Acl#Ir
ESPN

NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?

Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field

A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

'None of my business': Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield focused on Carolina Panthers, not Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The six-game suspension Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given Monday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy didn't draw a big reaction from the quarterback he replaced. Baker Mayfield, traded from Cleveland to the Carolina Panthers four months after the Browns acquired Watson from the Houston...
CLEVELAND, OH
AthlonSports.com

49ers Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp

The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line depth took a significant hit during training camp last week. Veteran defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has suffered a season-ending injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters over the weekend that Hurst tore his biceps during training camp last week. The injury will end...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy