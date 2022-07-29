Washington Commanders star DE Chase Young (ACL) to miss at least season opener

www.espn.com
Republican Senators Change Their Vote, Blocking a Bill to Help Sick Veterans.Kevin AlexanderWashington, DC
MCPS Hosts Job Info SessionHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Buffalo Bills legend says Odell Beckham, Jr. New York bound after recent ‘convo’ they had
The greatest wide receiver in Buffalo Bills’ history is claiming a recent conversation with Odell Beckham, Jr. confirmed the three-time
Dallas Cowboys looking to sign another Dan Quinn disciple in DE Takk McKinley
The Dallas Cowboys brought in free-agent defensive end Takkaris McKinley for a visit Saturday and are working on signing him to a contract, owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones said. “Obviously we have him here for a reason,” Stephen Jones said. “We’re very interested in him.”...
Report: Cowboys meeting with former first-round pick
After using their first-round pick this year on an offensive lineman (Tulsa’s Tyler Smith), the Dallas Cowboys could be bringing in a former first-round pick on the other side of the ball. Mike Fisher of SI reported on Saturday that the Cowboys are meeting with free agent defensive lineman...
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Sean McVay has message for Odell Beckham Jr.
Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to sign with a team, but he has at least one interested suitor in Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. McVay made an appearance on NFL Network after the Rams’ Saturday training camp practice. McVay delivered a direct message to Beckham about the three-time Pro Bowler’s future with Los Angeles.
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, feels 'family environment' during Oklahoma Sooners visit
Paetow High School (Texas) five-star defensive lineman David Hicks is one of the nation's biggest recruiting prizes in the class of 2023. The 6-foot-4, 270-pound athlete is rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and the No. 1 defensive lineman, and he is the second highest-rated uncommitted ...
NFL's best players ever at every offensive position: Is Tom Brady the GOAT quarterback? Jerry Rice or Randy Moss at WR?
Quarterback Tom Brady was retired during the 2022 NFL offseason for just 40 days before opting to return for a 23rd season that could (maybe?) be his last, tight end Rob Gronkowski recently decided to hang them up, and defensive tackle Aaron Donald inked a massive contract extension this summer to make him the game's highest-paid non-QB after also considering retirement. It all got us thinking about where these legends of the game stack up all time at their respective positions.
Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field
A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 6 games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension without pay but will not be fined for violating the league's personal conduct policy following accusations of sexual misconduct, disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson ruled Monday. Robinson issued her ruling in a comprehensive 16-page report. She wrote that the NFL...
'None of my business': Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield focused on Carolina Panthers, not Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension
SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The six-game suspension Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was given Monday for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy didn't draw a big reaction from the quarterback he replaced. Baker Mayfield, traded from Cleveland to the Carolina Panthers four months after the Browns acquired Watson from the Houston...
Hearing involving New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara, Kansas City Chiefs' Chris Lammons delayed again
A hearing for a battery case involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants has been pushed back to Sept. 29, according to court records. This is the third time the hearing has been pushed back this year. The Saints will be...
'Inside Knowledge': Cowboys Sign Takk McKinley? Jerry Jones Reveals Plan
"We’ve got a lot of inside knowledge there, too. You can’t have enough guys who can rush the passer.”
Lakers Rumors: League Experts Believe LeBron James Could Leave LA In 2024
Lakers forward LeBron James enters his 20th season with experts believing James could leave the team before his career is over.
Trade grades - New York Yankees bolster bullpen with rookie sidearmer Scott Effross
The trade: The Yankees acquire RHP Scott Effross from the Cubs for RHP Hayden Wesneski. Get your bullpen scorecards ready and sharpen those pencils, because the relief arms are going to be flying around everywhere over the next 24 hours. The Yankees got a jump in that hectic section of...
49ers Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Injury During Training Camp
The San Francisco 49ers' defensive line depth took a significant hit during training camp last week. Veteran defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has suffered a season-ending injury. Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters over the weekend that Hurst tore his biceps during training camp last week. The injury will end...
Kansas City Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. reports to camp, will sign franchise tender
Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. reported to training camp Monday and will sign his franchise tender. The blindside protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be playing on the franchise tag this season after the sides failed to reach a long-term deal before the July 15 deadline. The...
