Queens, NY

Zebulon Vermillion inks deal with New York Mets

By Taylor Jones
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

A former Arkansas reliever is the latest to sign his rookie contract.

Zebulon Vermillion , the No. 299 overall selection by the New York Mets, has agreed to terms with the organization according to Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline.

According to Callis, the deal is a money-saver for the Mets, who have signed Vermillion for $20,000.

Vermillion posted an overall record of 10-1 in five seasons at Arkansas, recording an even 100 strikeouts in 71 appearances. Vermillion saw his most action during the 2022 season, a season in which he used his extra season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened season of 2020.

In 24 appearances, Vermillion struck out 28 batters while walking ten and allowing 22 hits in 26.1 innings of work on the mound, posting a career-low in ERA with 2.39.

Vermillion becomes the seventh Razorback draftee to sign a rookie deal. At the time of this post, no deals had been reported for Cayden Wallace (49th overall selection by Kansas City), and Mark Adamiak (454th overall selection by Oakland).

Recap: Nine Razorbacks selected in 2022 MLB Draft

