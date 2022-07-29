Five-star recruit was left ‘speechless’ by UNC offer

Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball staff are prioritizing recruits in the 2024 class , setting up their big board in hopes of landing some top talent.

And one recruit they have their eyes on is five-star shooting guard Cam Scott .

The Lexington, South Carolina native is a top 25 player in the 247Sports rankings and has 14 offers so far. The Tar Heels offered him weeks back and are a team that is prioritizing him in his recruitment so far.

Following a good showing at the Nike Peach Jam this month, Scott talked to Travis Branham of 247Sports to update his recruitment. And in the interview, he revealed something awesome about his reaction to the UNC offer:

North Carolina: “They’re more in contact with my parents and they have a good relationship. They just want me to come there and they see a great player in myself and I got a confidence boost in that. I had a big smile on my face and was speechless for a minute [when he got the offer]. I didn’t really know what to say. It didn’t feel real in the moment.”

The 6-foot-5, 165-pound Scott would be an ideal fit for the Tar Heels and the system they run. UNC does need some help on the perimeter for future classes and landing a player like Scott would be a great start.

Scott has a few visits set up already and he told Branham that he is hoping to get to UNC for an official visit soon.

