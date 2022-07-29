‘Madame Web’ set photos have fans theorizing Adam Scott is Peter Parker

wegotthiscovered.com
Selena Gomez is spearheading the reboot of an iconic ’80s romcom
Selena Gomez stars with two icons of 1980s cinema, Steve Martin and Martin Short, in Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, but she’s rebooting one of that decade’s most beloved romcoms for her next project. The actress, singer, and producer is partnering up with 20th Century Studios to head up a remake of 1988’s Working Girl.
The 10 best thrillers on HBO Max, ranked
The streaming wars continue to rage on, but it is hard to deny the fact that HBO Max may have the most impressive catalog of movies available anywhere. That said, the sheer amount of movies available on the service can be a bit daunting. We all know the feeling of scrolling for an eternity in search of the perfect movie, only to look up and find you’ve spent nearly an hour on the decision. So, how best to whittle down your choices? Well, focusing on a specific genre is always helpful, and what better genre to spice up movie night than the good old-fashioned thriller.
Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ reboot heading to Prime Video
Fans of the beloved 1989 original made it perfectly clear that they didn’t want Jake Gyllenhaal stepping in for Patrick Swayze to headline a Road House remake, but that’s exactly what they’re getting. One positive for the detractors is that they can ignore it completely, with the new version heading straight to streaming on Prime Video.
Watch: J.K. Simmons voices a glory hole-dwelling demon in ‘Glorious’ trailer
Whiplash star J.K. Simmons is the voice of a glory-hole-dwelling demon in the gloriously weird first trailer for Glorious. The Shudder original film also co-stars True Blood‘s Ryan Kwanten as a “heartbroken man” who finds himself “trapped in a bathroom with a strange voice who says he may be the only hope in stopping a terrible event,” according to the description on the YouTube video for the trailer.
Did John Krasinski admit he’s playing Mr. Fantastic in ‘Fantastic Four?’
During his recent Tonight Show appearance, John Krasinski may have left a trail of breadcrumbs leading to the Baxter Building. Sometimes, it’s what’s left unsaid that speaks the loudest. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week, Krasinski was clearly instructed not to say anything about the Fantastic Four. Even host Jimmy Fallon preceded this portion of the interview by saying that he was not allowed to ask about the MCU or, more specifically, the FF. However, they carefully danced around the issue to give the fans what they came for.
What movies make Zoey Deutch and Dylan O’Brien feel better when they’re not okay?
The newest movie to drop on Hulu is the Zoey Deutch-led black comedy, Not Okay. Also starring Dylan O’Brien, the movie tells the story of Danni Sanders, played by Deutch, who fakes a trip to Paris to impress one of her co-workers, Colin, played by O’Brien. Unfortunately, the...
DCEU diehards want to see Adam Sandler play an underrated Batman villain
Adam Sandler‘s done it all in his career, from delivering many of the most beloved comedy movies of the 1990s to offering up some of the very worst of the 2010s. The Billy Madison star has featured in both Oscar-winning films and Razzie-winning films, but something he’s yet to tick off his career to-do list is appearing in a superhero movie. So let’s imagine Sandler was looking to join the DCEU. What would be the perfect role for him?
Frank Grillo says Crossbones is part of his identity, still hoping for an MCU return
When it comes to naming the characters most underutilized by the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it doesn’t take long for Frank Grillo’s Crossbones to come up. After debuting in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, there was every reason to believe that the veteran action star would become a recurring B-tier villain that could pose a threat to the franchise’s heroes, not least of all Grillo’s admission that he’d signed a five-picture deal with Kevin Feige’s outfit.
Fans praise the perfect storms of cinema that captured lightning in a bottle
It’s undoubtedly a cliche, but also an indisputable fact of life, that timing is everything. That applies to the movie industry more often than not, with history having delivered what could be described as cinematic perfect storms on a regular basis since the advent of the moving image. Looking...
Evil uselessly prevails as MCU fans try to determine the franchise’s most forgettable villain
While the problem is nowhere near as bad as it used to be, when so many of the franchise’s principal antagonists were one-note bad guys or evil mirror versions of the hero, the Marvel Cinematic Universe still hasn’t been knocking its villains out of the park on a regular basis.
Horror fans share their favorite unintentionally hilarious ‘scary’ moments
There’s a fine line between scary and goofy, and horror movie fans are picking the scenes that were supposed to be the former, but ended up being the latter. “Anyone have scenes from a horror movie that are not meant to be funny, that you found to be funny?” Redditor GroovyDeadite81 asked to get this lively discussion going. They supplied the first example, from Friday the 13th Part 2, “where the guy in the wheelchair tumbles down like two different flights of stairs after his death.”
Could HYDRA return in ‘Captain America: New World Order?’
In spring 2021, on the very day that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aired its season finale, it was reported that Captain America 4 was on the way, with Anthony Mackie starring as the new Sentinel of Liberty, Sam Wilson. It took until this July for Marvel to confirm this open secret, however, revealing that the movie will release in May 2024 and go by the intriguing title, Captain America: New World Order.
Did Diego Luna do his own stunts for ‘Andor?’
The newest Star Wars series is set to debut quite soon, with Andor landing on Disney Plus on September 21, 2022. The series stars Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, reprising his role from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor will be a prequel to that film, and it will tell the story of how Andor came to be affiliated with the Rebel Alliance.
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ star used his real-life history with Keanu Reeves for inspiration
The titular John Wick is preparing to embark on his fourth outing, a narrative that will no doubt end with the excommunicated assassin leaving dozens, if not hundreds, of dead bodies in his wake. This time around, Keanu Reeves is sharing the spotlight with yet another acting legend, the Japanese actor and martial artist best known for his role in Hideo Nakata’s Ring and Edward Zwick’s The Last Samurai.
‘Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’ landed ‘Prey’ composer the job
The music for the upcoming Predator prequel, Prey, all came to be thanks to the composer’s previous work in a video game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. The composer in question, Sarah Schachner, shared in a post on Twitter that the soundtrack will release later this week, Aug. 5. The...
Elisabeth Moss starring in Hulu thriller series from ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator
Emmy award-winning actor Elisabeth Moss is set to star as the lead in Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight’s upcoming new FX-produced thriller, The Veil. Moss will also serve as an executive producer on the show, which will air on Hulu. The show will explore the relationship between two women,...
A smash hit horror with a logistically improbable sequel lives a lie on Netflix
Any horror movie that turns a big profit at the box office, which is quite a lot of them, is almost inevitably awarded a sequel. The low cost and high reward model of the genre means it’s no great shakes to churn out fresh installments to capitalize on a hot brand, but nobody could have guessed that Orphan would be joining the club, and with a prequel of all things.
A long-awaited sci-fi sequel that splashed the cash saves the past on streaming
10 years after one of the most underwhelming sequels in recent memory, Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones finally reunited for Men in Black III, which was a great deal better than a lot of people were expecting it to be. While the first installment still ranks as one of...
Where is the ‘Any Day Now’ cast now?
Some shows in their respective eras are groundbreaking for their time. Viewers are informed, educated, and inspired from episode to episode during such a special series. The hit drama Any Day Now is certainly one of those television shows. For four seasons on the Lifetime network, this drama revolved around...
Fans are shocked by Tom Hiddleston’s audition tape to play Thor
Many years ago, there was a mere handful of movies under this Marvel Cinematic Universe banner, and a certain Tom Hiddleston was up for the role of Thor, before the character’s big screen debut. While the Nordic god of thunder eventually became synonymous with Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, the...
