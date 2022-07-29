The Bisbee Deportation, 105 years later

PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 27-year-old former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer is accused of kidnapping a minor and transporting her across state lines. According to the Department of Justice, a grand jury indicted Aaron Mitchell on one count of kidnapping. On April 25, Mitchell allegedly kidnapped an underage female and held her against her will. The statement alleges Mitchell "transported the victim in interstate and foreign commerce and the defendant traveled in interstate commerce and used a means, facility and instrumentality of interstate commerce."

