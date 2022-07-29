The Bisbee Deportation, 105 years later

news.azpm.org
Cochise College flight training easing pilot shortage
A special training program at the Cochise College campus in Douglas is part of the solution to the pilot shortage affecting airlines.
Cochise County 2022 Voter Guide
Cochise County is preparing for the primary election coming up Tuesday, Aug. 2. Officials say the county should have 17 in-person voting centers open throughout the day.
12news.com
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
Former Customs and Border Protection officer accused of kidnapping a minor
PHOENIX (TCD) -- A 27-year-old former U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer is accused of kidnapping a minor and transporting her across state lines. According to the Department of Justice, a grand jury indicted Aaron Mitchell on one count of kidnapping. On April 25, Mitchell allegedly kidnapped an underage female and held her against her will. The statement alleges Mitchell "transported the victim in interstate and foreign commerce and the defendant traveled in interstate commerce and used a means, facility and instrumentality of interstate commerce."
Suspected human smuggling turns deadly after series of events in Benson
A suspected smuggler was speeding along Highway 90, trying to get away from deputies, when it crashed into an SUV Thursday afternoon.
Driver arrested on potential impairment charges after causing fatal motorcycle crash in North Phoenix
PHOENIX — The driver responsible for a fatal motorcycle crash has been arrested after showing signs of driving while impaired, police said. 19-year-old Tucker Jon Colby was killed in that crash. Colby's family has organized a donation drive to cover funeral expenses. You can click here to visit the...
Man killed, several others injured after a high-speed crash in Benson (Benson, AZ)
Man killed, several others injured after a high-speed crash in Benson (Benson, AZ)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life and several other people suffered injuries following a high speed crash in Benson. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle collision took place at the intersection of Whetstone Commerce Drive and Highway 90 at about 1:15 p.m. [...]
Sierra Vista woman confesses to smuggling drugs "concealed within in her body"
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Cochise County Sheriff's office arrested a woman at the U.S.-Mexico border who later confessed to a history of transporting and selling fentanyl in Sierra Vista. 19-year-old Annyssa Sanchez of Sierra Vista was stopped with a search warrant after crossing the border at Nogales in...
12news.com
Man dead, 3 injured after car traveling over 100 mph collides with SUV
BENSON, Ariz. — A man is dead and three other people are injured after a speeding vehicle crashed into an SUV in Benson. The collision that happened at the intersection of Whetstone Commerce Drive and Highway 90 took place after the vehicle was traveling over 100 mph away from a traffic stop made by Cochise County Sheriff's deputies, authorities said.
kjzz.org
'Prison city': This Arizona town depends on the labor of incarcerated people
One community in Arizona is so dependent upon the labor of incarcerated people, those who worked there call it “prison city.”. Sitting in his office in the old train depot on Railroad Avenue, City Manager Caleb Blaschke says it's no secret what makes Willcox special. “It’s the people. The...
KOLD-TV
Man charged with criminal damage to Cochise County Sheriff’s Office car
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Illinois man is facing charges after he allegedly smashed the window of a Cochise County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car on Thursday, July 28. Authorities arrested John S. Nichols, 38, who was booked into the Cochise County Jail on four counts of...
