Denver, CO

Derek Wolfe Signs One-Day Contract to Retire as a Bronco

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSmgZ_0gxjT3TA00

Derek Wolfe came home to announce his retirement.

The Denver Broncos signed Derek Wolfe to a one-day contract so that the long-time defensive lineman could come home to announce his retirement. Wolfe did that on Friday, concluding a 10-year NFL career.

Wolfe stopped by Broncos training camp to interact with former teammates and fans after his big announcement.

"The gratitude that I feel for the organization as a whole and the city itself, the love that they showed me from Day 1, it's just been incredible," Wolfe said .

As Wolfe hangs up his cleats, let's take a trip down memory lane. Drafted early in Round 2 back in 2012, he was actually Denver's first pick in that draft.

Wolfe came in and immediately was entrenched as a starter, going on to post a productive rookie campaign with six sacks. The next year, he was banged up, missing five starts but still helped to vault the Broncos into the 2013 playoffs, though, due to a seizure he suffered, he missed Super Bowl XLVIII.

Wolfe returned to the lineup to start all 16 games in 2014, though the season ended in playoff disappointment for the Broncos once again. The next year, though...

Wolfe was a key cog on the 2015 World Champion Broncos defense. With the arrival of defensive line coach Bill Kollar, Wolfe took his game to another level and the Broncos' defense smothered opponents.

Denver rode its defense all the way to triumph in Super Bowl 50. Wolfe hung on in the post-Peyton Manning aftermath and took on an even bigger leadership role on the team after guys like DeMarcus Ware and T.J. Ward departed.

However, following a career-high year in 2019 under then-head coach Vic Fangio, the Broncos opted to let Wolfe depart, and he signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Denver was ready to move on, but Wolfe wasn't done playing.

Wolfe played well in Baltimore in year one — enough to garner a three-year, $12 million extension the next spring. Then he suffered a hip injury in the summer of 2021 and was placed on injured reserve.

Back in June, the Ravens came to an injury settlement with Wolfe, releasing him. After enduring a second hip surgery, Wolfe's body apparently had enough.

Wolfe came home to retire, and that's what matters. He was an underrated star during his eight years in Denver but contributed to a lot of team success.

Although he never earned a Pro Bowl nod or an All-Pro, Wolfe retires with something a lot of those guys don't: a Super Bowl ring.

Congratulations on a great career, Derek Wolfe. Enjoy your family.

