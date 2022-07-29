2021-22 SBLive Sports Photos of the Year

SBLive Sports has some of the best freelance photographers covering high school sporting events across the nation and the spectacular images they capture are showcased on scorebooklive.com.

The images featured in the 2021-22 Photos of the Year were taken by photographers who handled editorial assignments for SBLive Sports between December and June.

NOW it's up to you to vote for your favorite image from among the 20 photos highlighted. See below to vote! Voting ends on Sunday, August 7th at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) and the winning image will be announced following that.

Here are the best of the best from the 2021-22 high school sports year (images are displayed in no particular order):

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sacred Heath Cathedral (Calif.) head coach Barry McLaughlin enjoys a water bath following his team's victory in the CIF State 4-A football championship game in December. Photo: Jim Malone

Jace Posey of Houston Strake Jesuit sets a UIL Class 6A state record in the boys high jump with a mark of 7 feet, 4.25 inches during the state track and field meet in Texas during May. Photo: Tommy Hays (#1)

Two female wrestlers square off during the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield (Calif.) in February. Photo: Joe Bergman (#1)

St. Francis-Mountain View (Calif.) shortstop Elias Duncan makes a leaping throw to first during the CIF NorCal Regional Division 1 title game against host De La Salle in June. Photo: Dennis Lee (#1)

A pair of wrestlers face off on one of 32 mats in the Tacoma Dome during the WIAA Mat Classic state wrestling championships in Washington in February. Photo: Vince Miller

Juju Walkins of Sierra Canyon (Calif.) is hoisted by fans while celebrating her team's victory in the CIF SoCal Open Division girls basketball title game in March. Photo: Nick Koza (#1)

Senior point guard Brinley Andrews of Sunnyvale (Texas) takes a foul shot with a Tiger mural lurking in the background during the UIL state girls basketball playoffs in February. Photo: Robbie Rakestraw (#1)

A female athlete soars over the hurdle while competing in the 54th Annual Arcadia Invitational at Arcadia High School in California in April. Photo: Joe Bergman (#2)

Ramsey Huff of Centennial-Corona (Calif.) finishes a dunk against Crean Lutheran in the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs in February. Photo: Heston Quan

Cedar Park (Texas) head coach Donny Ott reacts during the UIL Class 5A state girls basketball championship game against Frisco Memorial in the Alamodome in March. Photo: Tommy Hays (#2)

Collins Hills (Ga.) receiver Travis Hunter makes a leaping touchdown grab over a Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) defender during the GIECO State Champions Bowl Series at Bishop Gorman High School (Nev.) in December. P hoto: Jann Hendry

Fans and parents take photos behind the rope line during the medal ceremonies for the CIF State Wrestling Championships in Bakersfield in February. Photo: Joe Bergman (#2)

A Sonora (Calif.) athlete crashes into the sandpit while competing in the girls long jump at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters track and field meet in May. Photo: Gary Jones

Caleb Jones of Duncanville (Texas) soars in for a dunk during a district game versus visiting De Soto in January. Photo: Robbie Rakestraw (#2)

Modesto Christian (Calif.) head coach Brice Fantazia celebrates winning the CIF NorCal Regional Open Division boys basketball championship with his players while holding his soaking wet son following a water dousing in March. Photo: Dennis Lee (#2)

A female athlete eyes the finish line during a relay event at the FHSAA Class 4A Track and Field Championships at the University of Florida in May. Photo: Matt Christopher

Rich Rolf of Centerville (Ohio) finishes a two-handed dunk in front of a Pickerington Central player during the OHSAA Division I state championship game at the UD Arena on the campus of the University of Dayton in March. Photo: Brian Jackson

Villa Park (Calif.) outfielder Geoff McArthur makes a diving catch in the CIF SoCal Regional Division 1 semifinal game against Huntington Beach in June. Photo: Nick Koza (#2)

Two players reach for a rebound during the AIA Class 6A state girls basketball title game at the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in March. Photo: Steven Davis