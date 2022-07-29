ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021-22 SBLive Sports Photos of the Year

By Todd Shurtleff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2637tE_0gxjSwWj00

SBLive Sports has some of the best freelance photographers covering high school sporting events across the nation and the spectacular images they capture are showcased on scorebooklive.com.

The images featured in the 2021-22 Photos of the Year were taken by photographers who handled editorial assignments for SBLive Sports between December and June.

NOW it's up to you to vote for your favorite image from among the 20 photos highlighted. See below to vote! Voting ends on Sunday, August 7th at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) and the winning image will be announced following that.

Here are the best of the best from the 2021-22 high school sports year (images are displayed in no particular order):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L0EM1_0gxjSwWj00

Sacred Heath Cathedral (Calif.) head coach Barry McLaughlin enjoys a water bath following his team's victory in the CIF State 4-A football championship game in December. Photo: Jim Malone

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T5MyU_0gxjSwWj00

Jace Posey of Houston Strake Jesuit sets a UIL Class 6A state record in the boys high jump with a mark of 7 feet, 4.25 inches during the state track and field meet in Texas during May. Photo: Tommy Hays (#1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HXGeU_0gxjSwWj00

Two female wrestlers square off during the CIF State Wrestling Championships at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield (Calif.) in February. Photo: Joe Bergman (#1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bCz5E_0gxjSwWj00

St. Francis-Mountain View (Calif.) shortstop Elias Duncan makes a leaping throw to first during the CIF NorCal Regional Division 1 title game against host De La Salle in June. Photo: Dennis Lee (#1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKt4t_0gxjSwWj00

A pair of wrestlers face off on one of 32 mats in the Tacoma Dome during the WIAA Mat Classic state wrestling championships in Washington in February. Photo: Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XYgnX_0gxjSwWj00

Juju Walkins of Sierra Canyon (Calif.) is hoisted by fans while celebrating her team's victory in the CIF SoCal Open Division girls basketball title game in March. Photo: Nick Koza (#1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FD6vf_0gxjSwWj00

Senior point guard Brinley Andrews of Sunnyvale (Texas) takes a foul shot with a Tiger mural lurking in the background during the UIL state girls basketball playoffs in February. Photo: Robbie Rakestraw (#1)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24u9Vw_0gxjSwWj00

A female athlete soars over the hurdle while competing in the 54th Annual Arcadia Invitational at Arcadia High School in California in April. Photo: Joe Bergman (#2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvobm_0gxjSwWj00

Ramsey Huff of Centennial-Corona (Calif.) finishes a dunk against Crean Lutheran in the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs in February. Photo: Heston Quan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhqWP_0gxjSwWj00

Cedar Park (Texas) head coach Donny Ott reacts during the UIL Class 5A state girls basketball championship game against Frisco Memorial in the Alamodome in March. Photo: Tommy Hays (#2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJ1dg_0gxjSwWj00

Collins Hills (Ga.) receiver Travis Hunter makes a leaping touchdown grab over a Graham-Kapowsin (Wash.) defender during the GIECO State Champions Bowl Series at Bishop Gorman High School (Nev.) in December. P hoto: Jann Hendry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jup02_0gxjSwWj00

Fans and parents take photos behind the rope line during the medal ceremonies for the CIF State Wrestling Championships in Bakersfield in February. Photo: Joe Bergman (#2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2QQq_0gxjSwWj00

A Sonora (Calif.) athlete crashes into the sandpit while competing in the girls long jump at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters track and field meet in May. Photo: Gary Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wm2Ao_0gxjSwWj00

Caleb Jones of Duncanville (Texas) soars in for a dunk during a district game versus visiting De Soto in January. Photo: Robbie Rakestraw (#2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wQrhj_0gxjSwWj00

Modesto Christian (Calif.) head coach Brice Fantazia celebrates winning the CIF NorCal Regional Open Division boys basketball championship with his players while holding his soaking wet son following a water dousing in March. Photo: Dennis Lee (#2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wsvVD_0gxjSwWj00

A female athlete eyes the finish line during a relay event at the FHSAA Class 4A Track and Field Championships at the University of Florida in May. Photo: Matt Christopher

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t0EAq_0gxjSwWj00

Rich Rolf of Centerville (Ohio) finishes a two-handed dunk in front of a Pickerington Central player during the OHSAA Division I state championship game at the UD Arena on the campus of the University of Dayton in March. Photo: Brian Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V2qZU_0gxjSwWj00

Villa Park (Calif.) outfielder Geoff McArthur makes a diving catch in the CIF SoCal Regional Division 1 semifinal game against Huntington Beach in June. Photo: Nick Koza (#2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cOrMv_0gxjSwWj00

Two players reach for a rebound during the AIA Class 6A state girls basketball title game at the Arizona Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in March. Photo: Steven Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WzdEa_0gxjSwWj00

Chatsworth (Calif.) players celebrate winning the CIF Los Angeles City Section Open Division baseball championship at Dodger Stadium in May. Photo: Nick Koza (#3)

Comments / 0

The First Academy looking Royal on Defense

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – The First Academy got defensive about high school football drills in the summer heat on Monday, and that’s exactly what head coach Leroy Kinard wanted to see. Approximately 26 players turned out for the first day of drills, according to TFA Sports Information Coordinator/Director ...
ORLANDO, FL
Continuity the key for Sickles Gryphons in 2022

TAMPA, FLORIDA – With the transition to a new system taking place in the spring the Sickles Gryphons were learning on the ropes. Sickles took part in a 3-team jamboree in the spring, yielding good results. The team got to learn a lot about what they can work on while getting a lot of the younger ...
TAMPA, FL
Midnight football at Sebastian River

SEBASTIAN RIVER, FLORIDA – Move over Kentucky basketball, there is even a high school football team now holding Midnight Madness to open practice for the season. Sebastian River players, coaches and a smattering of fans came out for the first official day of football practice at 12:01am on Monday, ...
SEBASTIAN, FL
