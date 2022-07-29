2021-22 SBLive Sports Photos of the Year

SBLive Sports has some of the best freelance photographers covering high school sporting events across the nation and the spectacular images they capture are showcased on scorebooklive.com.
The images featured in the 2021-22 Photos of the Year were taken by photographers who handled editorial assignments for SBLive Sports between December and June.
NOW it's up to you to vote for your favorite image from among the 20 photos highlighted. See below to vote! Voting ends on Sunday, August 7th at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) and the winning image will be announced following that.
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Apple Valley Sun Devils of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 40 team in our countdown. APPLE VALLEY TEAM PAGE | 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE -- HEAD COACHKyle Godfrey: 3rd ...
The Oregon Ducks hosted dozens of prospects on campus, and yet the men's basketball program may end up stealing the headlines soon. Things are going well in Eugene. Here's a look at the top stories on the recruiting trail for Oregon: - Prediction: Oregon Ducks men's basketball well-positioned to ...
The month of July ended with plenty of fireworks on the recruiting trail - and a few surprises. Alabama, Ohio State, Florida, Oklahoma and Texas A&M each made headliners with major commitments, while Oregon and Oklahoma - again - seem like the next programs to make a splash. Here's a look at ...
The Oregon Ducks football program hosted its annual "Saturday Night Live' camp over the weekend, inviting roughly 100 prospects from around the country. This year's event focused primarily on athletes from the classes of 2024 and 2025, setting the table for what Dan Lanning's coaching staff hopes ...
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Rancho Cucamonga Cougars of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 38 team in our countdown. RANCHO CUCAMONGA TEAM PAGE | 2022 SCHEDULE -- HEAD COACHBrian Hildebrand: 2nd ...
By René Ferrán Jacob Hutchinson (Jesuit) photo by Taylor Balkom — As we start to roll out our Oregon high school football preview content this week, we’re counting down our list of 100 players we’re excited to see play in 2022. Here is Part 1 of that list. One fact becomes clear when ...
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Vista Murrieta Broncos of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 41 team in our countdown. VISTA MURRIETA TEAM PAGE | 2022 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE VISTA MURRIETA HEAD COACHEric ...
La Jolla Country Day School (California) five-star point guard Jada Williams has been committed to the UCLA Bruins since her sophomore year. But that changed Monday evening, as the 5-foot-6, floor general announced a flip to the Arizona Wildcats: "Every time I step on campus, I haven't stopped ...
SBLive is previewing the Top 50 high school football teams in California ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Murrieta Valley Nighthawks of the CIF Southern Section, the No. 42 team in our countdown. MURRIETA VALLEY TEAM PAGE | 2022 FALL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE -- HEAD COACHGeorge ...
By Nate Olson | Photos by Karen Schwartz GREENWOOD, Ark. — On a weekday afternoon in early June, one of the best ninth-grade football players in the country is sweating it out on the hardwood and not the gridiron. Kane Archer, 14, has joined the rest of his Greenwood High School ...
Over the weekend, the Oregon Ducks football program held its annual SNL prospect camp and extended several offers. At the running back position, Clear Springs High School (Texas) running back Xai'Shaun Edwards turned heads throughout the camp and earned himself a scholarship. The 5-foot-9, ...
ORLANDO, FLORIDA – The First Academy got defensive about high school football drills in the summer heat on Monday, and that’s exactly what head coach Leroy Kinard wanted to see. Approximately 26 players turned out for the first day of drills, according to TFA Sports Information Coordinator/Director ...
Happy birthday Kwame Evans Jr. Celebrate by announcing the biggest decision of your young life. That's the plan Tuesday for the Montverde Academy (Florida) star, who is rated the nation's No. 2 overall prospect and No. 1 power forward by ESPN. Evans is down to a final four of Arizona, Auburn, ...
By René Ferrán | Photo by Taylor Balkom The Oregon high school football season kicks off a month from today, and over the next five weeks SBLive Oregon will bring you the same comprehensive preview package we delivered last year. We start our preview material by examining 10 of the biggest ...
By René Ferrán | Photos by Fletcher Wold A year ago, Jon Eagle was settling into his new gig as quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach at Portland State University, less than two months after ending a 13-year stint turning Camas into a Southwest Washington powerhouse. At the same ...
TAMPA, FLORIDA – With the transition to a new system taking place in the spring the Sickles Gryphons were learning on the ropes. Sickles took part in a 3-team jamboree in the spring, yielding good results. The team got to learn a lot about what they can work on while getting a lot of the younger ...
SEBASTIAN RIVER, FLORIDA – Move over Kentucky basketball, there is even a high school football team now holding Midnight Madness to open practice for the season. Sebastian River players, coaches and a smattering of fans came out for the first official day of football practice at 12:01am on Monday, ...
Westlake High School (Texas) four-star defensive end Colton Vasek is ready to make a decision. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound edge-rusher announced over the weekend that he will be making his college commitment Monday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT: Rated the nation's No. 76 overall prospect and No. 7 defensive ...
