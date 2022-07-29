ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

alabamanews.net

Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings

Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
bloomberglaw.com

Alabama County’s Bail System Withstands Constitutional Challenge

Indigent men claimed equal protection, due process violations. An Alabama county’s bail system, which allows arrestees who can pay bail to get out of jail within 90 minutes of being booked but holds indigent arrestees for up to 72 hours before they receive a hearing, doesn’t violate equal protection or due process, a divided Eleventh Circuit said.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Centre Police Chief Introduces Two New Officers

Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship recently introduced two new police officers to the Centre City Council. The new officers include a resident of Centre, Josh Thompson; and Mike Kilgore, who is a native of Crossville, He comes to the city from the Crossville Police Department – and Thompson will be attending the Police Academy for training during an upcoming session.
CENTRE, AL
Gadsden, AL
Gadsden, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

Space Command moving to Alabama: 4 steps remain; what’s next?

The U.S. Space Command’s proposed move to Huntsville passed a big test July 13 when the Pentagon released a draft environmental assessment finding “no significant impacts on the human or natural environment” if the headquarters is built on the Redstone Arsenal site. Although there remain four steps...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Huntsville firefighter cadet died on Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A city official has confirmed that a Huntsville firefighter cadet died on Thursday. It is unclear how the cadet died. It has not been released if the cadet died during a training exercise, working the scene of a fire, or another unrelated incident. At this time,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck

Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year. Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year. Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins Updated: 3 hours ago. Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins Huntsville man dies in multi-vehicle crash in DeKalb...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Family wants answers on jail death

Free tomato sandwiches will be available to the first 200 people from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Main Street lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse. Teacher joining Decatur City Schools from Philippines. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Susan Batchelder has traveled more than 8,000 miles from The Philippines to...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering $10,000 to anyone who can help solve a homicide at an abandoned hotel in Bessemer. According to authorities, 46-year-old Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, on Dec. 30, 2021.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

