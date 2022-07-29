www.cityofgadsden.com
alabamanews.net
Some Alabama Businesses Using Inmates to Fill Job Openings
Some businesses, cities and non-profits in North Alabama are turning to trusted jail inmates to fill job openings in this tight labor market. Supporters say this has helped the employers, provided money for fine or restitution payments, and benefited county jail budgets, but the inmates have to follow strict rules to remain eligible for work-release programs.
bloomberglaw.com
Alabama County’s Bail System Withstands Constitutional Challenge
Indigent men claimed equal protection, due process violations. An Alabama county’s bail system, which allows arrestees who can pay bail to get out of jail within 90 minutes of being booked but holds indigent arrestees for up to 72 hours before they receive a hearing, doesn’t violate equal protection or due process, a divided Eleventh Circuit said.
Free firearm training classes for Alabamians begin
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources created a free Introduction to Handgun classes to teach people about firearm safety.
weisradio.com
Centre Police Chief Introduces Two New Officers
Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship recently introduced two new police officers to the Centre City Council. The new officers include a resident of Centre, Josh Thompson; and Mike Kilgore, who is a native of Crossville, He comes to the city from the Crossville Police Department – and Thompson will be attending the Police Academy for training during an upcoming session.
WAFF
One year later: Travis Banks’ family refiles lawsuit, continues to ask for answers
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been a year since Travis Banks died in the Guntersville City Jail, but his family still doesn’t have a complete picture of what happened. His family is not backing down and they continue to demand answers. They say the city has been tight-lipped...
americanmilitarynews.com
Space Command moving to Alabama: 4 steps remain; what’s next?
The U.S. Space Command’s proposed move to Huntsville passed a big test July 13 when the Pentagon released a draft environmental assessment finding “no significant impacts on the human or natural environment” if the headquarters is built on the Redstone Arsenal site. Although there remain four steps...
newschain
Crews from eight engines tackle ‘large industrial fire’ in Birmingham
A “large industrial fire” has broken out in north Birmingham, and residents are being warned to stay indoors. West Midlands Fire Service (WMFS) said eight engines are at the scene at Tame Road and Electric Avenue in Witton. The force said in a tweet on Saturday night: “Please...
wvtm13.com
Back To School: Where to get free supplies in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The 2022-23 school year is fast approaching in Alabama! There are several back-to-school events scheduled in the coming days with free supplies being offered. Check out a list of events offering free supplies for students below. BACK TO SCHOOL 2022. Aug. 1-3 Love Crusade for Peace...
Superior Grill, known for neon, music and Tex-Mex on U.S. 280, closes
Superior Grill Birmingham, a Tex-Mex mainstay for nearly three decades that was known for its flashy neon lighting on U.S. 280 and at one time was voted the best Mexican restaurant in Birmingham, has closed. “Our first words must be thank you,” the owners posted on Facebook on Sunday, announcing...
WAAY-TV
Man dies following incident at DeSoto State Park in Dekalb County
One man has died following an incident at DeSoto State Park in Fort Payne on Saturday. According to Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Weldon, the victim is in his 30s and from Georgia. Sheriff Weldon didn't have any details on the incident. WAAY 31 is working to learn details about what...
WAFF
Huntsville firefighter cadet died on Thursday
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A city official has confirmed that a Huntsville firefighter cadet died on Thursday. It is unclear how the cadet died. It has not been released if the cadet died during a training exercise, working the scene of a fire, or another unrelated incident. At this time,...
Canine influenza spreading rapidly across Alabama
Canine Influenza is rapidly spreading across the country and has significantly impacted Alabama for the first time.
WAFF
2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck
Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year. Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year. Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins Updated: 3 hours ago. Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins Huntsville man dies in multi-vehicle crash in DeKalb...
WAFF
Family wants answers on jail death
Free tomato sandwiches will be available to the first 200 people from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Main Street lawn of the Colbert County Courthouse. Teacher joining Decatur City Schools from Philippines. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Susan Batchelder has traveled more than 8,000 miles from The Philippines to...
1 critically injured in Huntsville wreck
One person was critically injured in a Huntsville wreck early Sunday morning.
How and When an Amber Alert is Issued – Missing 15-Year-Old in Jacksonville
Calhoun County, AL – The City of Jacksonville Police Department released information about a missing 15-year-old girl yesterday creating a lot of questions from the community. One of the more common questions posted on the official Jacksonville Police Facebook page was, “Why is she not listed as an Amber Alert?”
Authorities: Domestic dispute turns deadly in Limestone County
A domestic dispute led to a man shooting his ex-girlfriend in Madison on Thursday afternoon, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
A couple loved this Alabama wedding venue. Then they read the contract.
The owners of Swann Lake Stables, a wedding and event venue in Birmingham, do not allow same-sex weddings on their property, the contract said.
wbrc.com
Crime Stoppers offering $10,000 for information about cold case in Bessemer
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is offering $10,000 to anyone who can help solve a homicide at an abandoned hotel in Bessemer. According to authorities, 46-year-old Michael Charles Richard was found in an abandoned parking lot at the Knights Inn in Bessemer, dead from multiple gunshot wounds, on Dec. 30, 2021.
