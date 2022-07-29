Nevadans head to Primm, Nipton as Mega Millions jackpot swells to over $1 billion

news3lv.com
Las Vegas local hits over $300K jackpot after playing Pai Gow Poker
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One Las Vegas resident ended the month on the right foot by hitting a six-digit jackpot at a local casino. The local, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot worth $338,703.99 while playing Pai Gow Poker progressive at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Friday, July 29.
Guest hits $1.2 million jackpot on slot machine at Sunset Station in Henderson
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Someone is seven figures richer after a lucky night in Henderson on Friday. Station Casinos says a Boarding Pass member hit a $1.2 million jackpot at Sunset Station in Henderson. The guest bet $7 on their third spin of a Wheel of Fortune machine to...
Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas begins selling famous apple cider
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite is once again available for the season. Gilcrease Orchard announced it will begin selling its famous apple cider on Saturday, July 30. The cider is made from the orchard's Gala apples and is heat pasteurized, with no preservatives used. MORE ON NEWS...
Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood drive on Aug. 14
Las Vegas Ballpark, in partnership with Vitalant, the largest blood provider in Nevada, will host a one-day blood drive on Sunday, August 14. The public drive takes place in the Playstudios Club (located inside the Ballpark) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors must make appointments in advance at donors.vitalant.org...
Recommending committee passes Fremont Street Curfew ordinance
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some city council members met to discuss a proposed ordinance for a permanent curfew on Fremont Street Monday morning. The recommending committee passed along the ordinance to the entire council, where they will hear the proposal Wednesday. The proposal would put in a nightly curfew...
Heavy road damage reported at Mojave National Preserve following Sundays storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Parts across Nevada and California report major damage as storms continue hitting the area on Sunday. The Mojave National Preserve, about 70 miles south of Las Vegas, reported significant damage to some roads across the National park. The park shared a photo on Sunday of...
Dems push back Nevada's answer on first primary
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada had hoped to get a final answer later this fall, perhaps in September. That timetable is now pushed back as Democrats concentrate on first things first. Artie Blanco sits on the Democrats' Rules and Bylaws committee, which was planning to reach a decision this...
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez file marriage certificate in Clark County
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Celebrity couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to make headlines after getting hitched here in Las Vegas. Now we're learning the Clark County clerk has filed their marriage certificate. The pair known as "Bennifer" officially married on July 17th of this year. Their wedding...
Locals continue to clean-up the mess left behind Southern Nevada's recent storms
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The sounds of chainsaws and wood chippers are being heard in neighborhoods near Karen Avenue and Atlantic Street. Tree removal companies are taking out well over a dozen massive pines after severe storms Friday night, bringing them crashing down on apartment buildings and cars. “It...
Las Vegas Aviators to host interstate rival, Reno Aces, for six-game homestand
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The battle for first place is on. The Las Vegas Aviators are getting ready to take on their interstate rivals, the Reno Aces, for six games starting Tuesday, August 2. YurView on Cox Channel 14 is set to broadcast the opener, the eighth out of...
Registration open for Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community’s third annual Southern Nevada Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit, focusing on Facts, not Fear: Understanding Fentanyl and Its Impacts, will take place on Wednesday, August 10, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. This year’s speakers will discuss ways to expand...
NBC News correspondent Brie Jackson on News 3 Today
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — NBC News political reporter Brie Jackson stopped by News 3 Today on Tuesday. She talked about what to expect in this year's elections. Check out the video above for more.
Henderson converting and removing park grass in effort to control water usage
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The city of Henderson is converting grass at twelve parks this summer in compliance with AB 356, which will make watering non-essential and non-recreational grass illegal at the end of 2026. The conversion process takes a few months, during which the grass is allowed to...
Monsoon season returns but the West Nile virus hasn't
Las Vegas (KSNV) — As Southern Nevada returns to a more normal monsoon season, standing water used by mosquitoes for breeding is much more common. But, the Southern Nevada Health District says it’s still not seeing the return of the West Nile virus, carried by mosquitoes. “This year,...
Nonprofit gives out backpacks, school supplies to military children in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A nonprofit organization gave out some school supplies to military children in Las Vegas on Saturday. Operation Homefront distributed 450 backpacks filled with school supplies at Spring Valley Baptist Church, part of the group's Back-to-School Brigade. A spokesperson says the program helps alleviate the costs...
10 heat-related deaths now suspected in Oregon during Pacific Northwest heat wave
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — The state of Oregon is reporting a tenth suspected heat-related death during a brutal Pacific Northwest heat wave that has lasted longer than forecasters initially predicted. The designation as a heat-related death is preliminary and further investigation may reveal a cause of death that's unrelated...
Legacy Traditional Schools to host staffing event at all three Nevada campuses
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Legacy Traditional Schools is looking to hire for a range of administrative positions as the new school year approaches. The tuition-free public schools will hold a job fair on Monday, August 1, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Those interested can head over to...
Silverado Ranch, Decatur intersection reopens following days of clean up due to storm
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One busy southwest valley intersection has reopened following cleanup efforts, which came from various days of active weather. On Monday, the Clark County Nevada Twitter page updated commuters on the intersection's status, which was closed one week ago when storms began to develop, and the streets were too flooded for motorists to get through safely.
Las Vegas police investigating 30% more robberies compared to this time last year
Las Vegas (KSNV) — It took minutes for this man to snatch a $15,000 Rolex and take off through this front door. We talked to the owner Jeffrey Chen over the phone. He says he was out of town when he set up a meeting with a seller he met via Facebook Marketplace but asked his girlfriend to handle the transaction.
Local teen missing since Friday evening, bike found miles away in a dumpster
Las Vegas (KSNV). — For mother Kayla Williamson, the past few days have been an experience she'd wish on no mother. "Honestly, I can’t remember the last time I’ve slept," she said. "My eyes are unbelievably tired from looking at my phone, and every time you hear that ding or your phone rings you think it could be a call about your son, and when it’s not your heart just sinks.”
