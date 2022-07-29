ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Primm, NV

Nevadans head to Primm, Nipton as Mega Millions jackpot swells to over $1 billion

By Steve Wolford, Kyle Wilcox
news3lv.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news3lv.com

Comments / 0

Related
news3lv.com

Las Vegas local hits over $300K jackpot after playing Pai Gow Poker

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One Las Vegas resident ended the month on the right foot by hitting a six-digit jackpot at a local casino. The local, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot worth $338,703.99 while playing Pai Gow Poker progressive at The Orleans Hotel and Casino on Friday, July 29.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas begins selling famous apple cider

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite is once again available for the season. Gilcrease Orchard announced it will begin selling its famous apple cider on Saturday, July 30. The cider is made from the orchard's Gala apples and is heat pasteurized, with no preservatives used. MORE ON NEWS...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas Ballpark hosting blood drive on Aug. 14

Las Vegas Ballpark, in partnership with Vitalant, the largest blood provider in Nevada, will host a one-day blood drive on Sunday, August 14. The public drive takes place in the Playstudios Club (located inside the Ballpark) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donors must make appointments in advance at donors.vitalant.org...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackpot, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
City
Primm, NV
news3lv.com

Recommending committee passes Fremont Street Curfew ordinance

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some city council members met to discuss a proposed ordinance for a permanent curfew on Fremont Street Monday morning. The recommending committee passed along the ordinance to the entire council, where they will hear the proposal Wednesday. The proposal would put in a nightly curfew...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Dems push back Nevada's answer on first primary

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Nevada had hoped to get a final answer later this fall, perhaps in September. That timetable is now pushed back as Democrats concentrate on first things first. Artie Blanco sits on the Democrats' Rules and Bylaws committee, which was planning to reach a decision this...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez file marriage certificate in Clark County

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Celebrity couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to make headlines after getting hitched here in Las Vegas. Now we're learning the Clark County clerk has filed their marriage certificate. The pair known as "Bennifer" officially married on July 17th of this year. Their wedding...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarket#The Jackpot#Las Vegans#House
news3lv.com

Registration open for Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The community’s third annual Southern Nevada Substance Misuse and Overdose Prevention Summit, focusing on Facts, not Fear: Understanding Fentanyl and Its Impacts, will take place on Wednesday, August 10, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. This year’s speakers will discuss ways to expand...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
news3lv.com

Monsoon season returns but the West Nile virus hasn't

Las Vegas (KSNV) — As Southern Nevada returns to a more normal monsoon season, standing water used by mosquitoes for breeding is much more common. But, the Southern Nevada Health District says it’s still not seeing the return of the West Nile virus, carried by mosquitoes. “This year,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Silverado Ranch, Decatur intersection reopens following days of clean up due to storm

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One busy southwest valley intersection has reopened following cleanup efforts, which came from various days of active weather. On Monday, the Clark County Nevada Twitter page updated commuters on the intersection's status, which was closed one week ago when storms began to develop, and the streets were too flooded for motorists to get through safely.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Local teen missing since Friday evening, bike found miles away in a dumpster

Las Vegas (KSNV). — For mother Kayla Williamson, the past few days have been an experience she'd wish on no mother. "Honestly, I can’t remember the last time I’ve slept," she said. "My eyes are unbelievably tired from looking at my phone, and every time you hear that ding or your phone rings you think it could be a call about your son, and when it’s not your heart just sinks.”
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy