Bruce Campbell jokes that Pizza Poppa variants are everywhere

See Brendan Fraser transform into a 600-pound man for new movie The Whale
The Brendanaissance has officially commenced. A24 on Tuesday revealed the first image of Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky's upcoming film The Whale, for which the actor transformed into a 600-pound man. The movie stars Fraser as a middle-aged man who struggles to reconnect with his teenage daughter, played by Stranger...
George Jetson Will Be Born This Sunday July 31, 2022, According to Hanna-Barbera Show’s Lore
Click here to read the full article. If there was any doubt that the future is here (for better or worse), just remember that you are now living in George Jetson’s lifetime. Animation fans are celebrating an important milestone this weekend, as several savvy Twitter users noticed that the Spacely Sprockets employee, husband to Jane, and father of June and Elroy, is said to be born on July 31, 2022. That still gives us 40 years before the events of the show begin, so there’s no need to feel bad about not having flying cars yet. “The Jetsons” famously followed a...
‘The Sandman’ star teases the beginning of Dream’s journey
Netflix is bringing The Sandman to its service next month. The live-action version of the Neil Gaiman project has been on a long course of development and star Tom Sturridge, who plays Morpheus/Dream, says his character goes through a long process, too. In a new article published by Screen Rant,...
Bruce Campbell says ‘Evil Dead Rise’ isn’t connected to any of the previous movies
Soon, the Evil Dead Rise movie will come to HBO Max. It is a new installment in the long-running and famously graphic franchise and, while many movies today connect to the past for hits of nostalgia high, Bruce Campbell says this will not. The actor known for playing Ash and...
20 years on, lycanthrope lovers celebrate an unsung werewolf classic
Horror fans never have to travel too far to get their next slice of cinematic terror, and that applies to titles covering each and every one of the countless subgenres to swamp the market on an annual basis. Tales of werewolves tearing their prey to shreds have become almost ubiquitous, but 20 years later, and the argument is being made that Dog Soldiers remains one of the best ever.
Rebecca Balding Dies: ‘Soap’ & ‘Charmed’ Actress Was 73
Veteran stage and screen actress Rebecca Balding, best known for her roles on TV series Soap and the original Charmed, died July 18 in Park City, UT. Balding passed away following a battle with ovarian cancer, her husband, actor-director James L. Conway tells Deadline. She was 73. Born in Little...
Former Elvis Presley Actor Bruce Campbell Speaks Out About Austin Butler’s Portrayal of The King
The world is still talking about Austin Butler’s performance as Elvis Presley in the new musical biopic. Everyone from Butler’s co-stars to Presley’s surviving family members have heaped praise upon the young actor for his dedicated and convincing performance. But Bruce Campbell had a more muted response to Butler compared to most others.
‘Interview With the Vampire’ Trailer: Louis Meets Lestat and Is ‘Laid Down With the Devil’ in Anne Rice Adaptation
Click here to read the full article. The vampire still has a lot to talk about. AMC has released the full trailer for “Interview With the Vampire,” out of the show’s Comic-Con panel on Tuesday. Additionally, the cable channel confirmed the series will debut Sunday, October 2 at 10 p.m., immediately following the return of the final season of “The Walking Dead,” with the series’ first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night. The series is an adaptation of Anne Rice’s iconic gothic horror novel, originally released in 1976. The novel sees a 200 year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du...
Popculture
Lenny Von Dohlen, 'Twin Peaks' and 'Home Alone 3' Actor, Dead at 63
Lenny Von Dohlen, best known as Harold Smith on Twin Peaks, died Tuesday at 63. According to Variety, his agent confirmed the passing and his sister posted an announcement on Thursday revealing the TV star's death. "The world lost a magnificent man on July 5. Brother Len was passionate about...
Brendan Fraser's big comeback! Nineties heartthrob famous for George of the Jungle and Encino Man transforms into 600lb recluse for new film The Whale as he returns to Hollywood
Nineties heartthrob Brendan Fraser has transformed into a 600 pound man for his new film The Whale. In a first look image from The Whale, Fraser has undergone a significant physical transformation in order to play an obese man. Fraser, 53, looks worlds away from the sculpted actor fans remember...
Don Knotts Once Revealed His ‘Favorite’ Role
We never get tired of seeing interview clips of the legendary Don Knotts. So, as a way to celebrate what would’ve been his 98th birthday, we’re looking back at one of his many memorable moments. In a restored interview with Knotts from 1994, Knotts chatted with a Kansas...
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Netflix users embrace a reluctant heist thriller that divided opinion
The man born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, better known as Wu-Tang Clan legend RZA, is nothing if not an ambitiously talented individual. Throughout his career, the multi-hyphenate has dabbled in music, record producing, acting, writing, directing, and composing, with his third feature-length effort Cut Throat City arguably his most accomplished work from behind the camera.
Will Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’ reboot be an origins story?
Among the bulging Phases Five and Six announcements dropped during Marvel’s big presentation at July’s Comic-Con was the much-anticipated Fantastic Four reboot. While the House of Ideas seems to be taking its time with the X-Men, it’s clear that it’s already time to reboot the First Family on the big-screen after Fox failed to properly capitalize on the team’s iconic status in the superhero sphere.
TVOvermind
Chewbacca’s Legends Death was Epic: No Matter What Fans Think
There are moments in fiction when people’s jaws drop when they read or watch something they weren’t expecting. The way things have been going with the Star Wars franchise, the jaw-dropping has primarily been caused by the fact that it would appear that the franchise is being run by those who don’t know what they have or what to do with it. In all fairness, there have been great moments, but far too many questionable moments have left people, even diehard superfans, speechless. Do you know how insanely hard it is to shut up a fanboy or fangirl? Unfortunately, it’s even harder to shut up a Star Wars fan, as they’ve often been labeled as some of the most toxic fans in entertainment history. Of course, there are a few truths and a few lies to that claim, but the fact is that Star Wars fans have made their bed and often refuse to lie in it since they want to make their point more often than not. But some subjects are even more likely to get them talking, and the death of a favorite character is one of them.
The 10 best thrillers on HBO Max, ranked
The streaming wars continue to rage on, but it is hard to deny the fact that HBO Max may have the most impressive catalog of movies available anywhere. That said, the sheer amount of movies available on the service can be a bit daunting. We all know the feeling of scrolling for an eternity in search of the perfect movie, only to look up and find you’ve spent nearly an hour on the decision. So, how best to whittle down your choices? Well, focusing on a specific genre is always helpful, and what better genre to spice up movie night than the good old-fashioned thriller.
Yardbarker
The best Jack Nicholson roles of all time
The versatility that Jack Nicholson has shown during his legendary acting career has been one of the highlights of his entertainment legacy. Sometimes, he can be a little scary; other times, his underrated wit leads the way. Regardless, no male actor has received more Academy Award nominations than Nicholson's 12.
thedigitalfix.com
Wait, Margot Robbie’s husband was in Harry Potter?
Margot Robbie may be a global superstar, but it turns out her husband has also had his time in the spotlight, after it was revealed that he had a cameo in a Harry Potter movie. Granted, his time in the spotlight was pretty short, but still, an acting credit is an acting credit.
John Wayne’s Former Secretary Recalls Working for The Duke
Imagine being the secretary to John Wayne and having people call up all the time wanting to speak to The Duke. Julie Hovanian remembers quite well. At one time, she had the interesting duty of fielding those calls. Not everyone made it past the gatekeeper right there. Still, Hovanian would recall her time working for Wayne. In fact, in this short clip released by the John Wayne Estate, she talks about her role. Hovanian would remember getting a call from TV star Telly Savalas, best known for Kojak.
Did John Krasinski admit he’s playing Mr. Fantastic in ‘Fantastic Four?’
During his recent Tonight Show appearance, John Krasinski may have left a trail of breadcrumbs leading to the Baxter Building. Sometimes, it’s what’s left unsaid that speaks the loudest. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week, Krasinski was clearly instructed not to say anything about the Fantastic Four. Even host Jimmy Fallon preceded this portion of the interview by saying that he was not allowed to ask about the MCU or, more specifically, the FF. However, they carefully danced around the issue to give the fans what they came for.
