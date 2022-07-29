Appalachian floods kill at least 16 in Kentucky as rescue teams deploy

www.syracuse.com
Top election official races feature deniers of 2020 results
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona lawmaker endorsed by former President Donald Trump who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally that preceded the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol and another lawmaker who also believes the 2020 presidential election results should be overturned are among four Republicans vying for the top elections post in the presidential battleground.
Texas man who stormed Capitol with gun gets longest Jan. 6 prison term
Washington — A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced Monday to more than seven years in prison, the longest sentence imposed so far among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. Prosecutors said Guy Reffitt told fellow members of...
Amtrak resumes train service through Syracuse after cleanup in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amtrak on Monday restarted train service across Upstate New York, including Syracuse, after suspending it last week over safety concerns from an old warehouse’s crumbling wall. The section of track had been closed to passenger trains west of Albany on Friday over worries about...
Visitors to world’s tallest tree in California could face $5K fine, jail
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Tree enthusiasts who make the trek to the world’s tallest tree deep in a Northern California forest will face a fine and possible jail time after park officials declared the remote area off-limits because of damage done by trampling visitors to the tree and surrounding forest, a park official said Monday.
Will grants, cheap power bring a major chip manufacturer to Clay? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 62. Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY. INTRODUCING A NEW WEEKLY FEATURE: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. They’re the backbone of our community; the people who volunteer, who launch businesses, who teach the next generation. We’re launching a weekly series of Q&A interviews with those people. You’ll learn who they are, what they do behind the scenes and what they plan to do next. We’re calling it “SyraQs.” First up in the series? Meet Kevin Henry, president of Syracuse’s Juneteenth Committee, the city’s director of building maintenance and operation, and the man behind Henry’s Hen House at the New York State Fair. (Dennis Nett photo)
Double house fire in DeWitt sends 1 firefighter to the hospital; displaces 1 resident
DeWitt, N.Y. — A fire spread from a vacant, boarded-up house to another home as firefighters arrived at the scene late Sunday night at Midler Meadows Trailer Park, East Syracuse Fire Chief Lenny DiBello said. Neighbors started calling 911 at 10:46 p.m. to report the fire on North Midler...
Oswego County landfill catches fire; smoke seen for miles
Volney, N.Y. — Firefighters spent three hours battling a challenging fire Monday evening at Bristol Hill Landfill in Oswego County. Smoke was visible at least seven or eight miles from the county landfill in Volney after a half-acre of trash there caught fire. People in the area saw the smoke and called 911 at 5:18 p.m., dispatchers said.
Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY: It could feel like 100 degrees
Syracuse. N.Y. -- An intense surge of heat and humidity will make it feel close to 100 degrees in Upstate New York later this week, the National Weather Service said. “Thursday will be the hottest day of the week, with heat indexes of 95 to 100 expected,” the weather service said.
15 first-time food stands are coming to 2022 NYS Fair. See list of all food vendors (so far)
Geddes, N.Y. — In the six years since Mike Sharlow launched Syracha’cuse, a line of local hot sauces, he’s pitched his products at lots of festivals, shows and events, including a few held at the New York State Fairgrounds. But until this year, he’s never had a...
Fugitive wanted for child exploitation arrested in Upstate NY trying to enter Canada
A fugitive wanted for child exploitation has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Upstate New York after he tried to cross the border into Canada. CBP announced Monday that officers at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry arrested a 32-year-old male U.S. citizen at the Canadian border on Friday after discovering he had an outstanding felony warrant out of Georgia. The suspect, who had an active National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant issued by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office, was wanted for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Hochul holds early lead over Zeldin for governor, polls say
Albany, N.Y. — A pair of polls released early Tuesday show Gov. Hochul with a healthy lead over Lee Zeldin ahead of November’s general election. Hochul, the Democratic incumbent, leads the Long Island Republican by 14 points among likely voters, according to a survey conducted by Siena College. A second Emerson poll conducted simultaneously has Hochul leading Zeldin by 16 points.
Hochul campaign donor lands state contract worth billions for Syracuse company
ALBANY — The state Department of Health is awarding a multi-billion-dollar transportation contract to a company owned by a significant campaign donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was also the beneficiary of a campaign fundraiser the bidder hosted for the governor as the procurement process was nearing its conclusion.
Centro cuts price of NY State Fair shuttle service
Geddes, N.Y. — Centro’s shuttle service to the New York State Fair will be $1 each way this year, half the cost from previous years. The fares are the same as Centro’s current fares for its city bus services, which were reduced in March from $2 per ride to $1. The shuttles will operate daily to the Main Gate from the downtown Syracuse Transit Hub and parking lots at Destiny USA and Long Branch Park.
Woman stabbed her mother to death in Adirondacks village murder, troopers say
Tupper Lake, N.Y. — A woman stabbed her mother to death in a village in the Adirondacks, state troopers announced Monday. An autopsy of Melissa A. Guisewhite, 51, of Tupper Lake revealed she died of “injuries resulting from a stab wound,” state police said in a news release.
People to know in NY cannabis: Grizzly Bocourt
Sign up now for NY Cannabis Insider’s NYC meetup on Aug. 23, featuring an expert-led panel discussion, happy hour and networking. Grizzly Bocourt is the founder of Cannaware and New York Cannabis United. He answered eight simple questions for NY Cannabis Insider’s “People to know” series.
Joey Spallina named boys lacrosse player of the year by USA Today
Syracuse, N.Y. — Joey Spallina had quite the week. On Saturday, he scored four goals, dished out two assists, picked up two ground balls and caused a turnover on his way to winning MVP honors in the 2022 Under Armour Boys’ Senior All-America Game. On Sunday, Spallina was...
