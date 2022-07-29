ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Even More Key January 6 Text Messages Are Missing

By Noah Lanard, Bio
Mother Jones
 3 days ago
www.motherjones.com

Cfrz
1d ago

Deleting text when doing the job these people do is against the record retention act. Therefore it's against the law. These people need to be put in prison immediately. The phone company can go in and get those texts back. That is the committees next steps.

Oicu812
1d ago

The Secret Service can't find their own text messages? Nothing fishy here.

Richard Hernandez
23h ago

It was a conspiracy terminate all the players. Lifetime prison in the earnest deepest hole.

Mother Jones

Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.

 http://www.motherjones.com/

