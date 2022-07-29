Kenneth Brian Owings || Obituary

eparisextra.com
Bonnie Sue Phillips || Obituary
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2nd at the Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery with Rev. Fred Fangio officiating. Bonnie Sue Phillips, 83, of Palestine, formerly of Paris, passed away Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Legacy at Town Creek in Palestine. Bright-Holland Funeral Home...
Kenneth Ormsbee || Obituary
Family will receive friends at Fry and Gibbs Chapel at 10 am on Monday, August 8th. Kenneth Ormsbee passed away peacefully Friday July 29th at PRMC. He was 91 years old and a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church. Ken was born to Forrest and Weltha Ormsbee on...
Frederick ‘Freddy’ Richard Swaim Sr. || Obituary
Visitation will be held at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 3 at 6:30 and Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 4 at Fry & Gibbs followed by services at the Evergreen Pavilion. Surrounded by his devoted family, Frederick (Freddy) Richard Swaim, Sr., passed away...
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 1, 2022
LESTER, JOEY DEWAYNE – MTAG-BURGLARY OF A HABITATION. RUNNELS, MARIO DEWAYNE – SEXUAL ASSAULT; OBSTRUCTION OR RETALIATION. HUGHES, MICHAEL DEWAYNE – DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND; DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED. ROSER, MICHAEL VINCENT – PUBLIC INTOXICATION. CHAPMAN, JEFFERY DALE – CPF/PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY. WOODS, OKOYUS STEPPHON...
Former employee of Choctaw Casino accused of stealing $10K out of vault
According to the State of Oklahoma court documents, Gregory Caleb Perry, 27, was working as a vault clerk at the casino when he was allegedly caught on surveillance footage sticking a strap of $100 bills, totaling $10,000, into his shirt. A former employee of the Choctaw Casino in Durant is...
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 1, 2022
Paris Police responded to 209 calls for service and arrested 15 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on July 31, 2022. Paris Police responded to PRMC ER to meet with the victim of an assault at 6:32 A.M. on July 29, 2022. The 27-year-old victim reported that her 26-year-old boyfriend had assaulted her in the 1900 block of Lamar Ave. The victim advised that she had a ruptured spleen requiring surgery along with bruises and abrasions from the assault. The investigation continues.
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 1, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Coulter,Jessica Elaine – DRIVING W/LICENSE INVALID (EXP W/SUSPEND; FAIL TO YIELD RIGHT OF WAY/LEFT TURN. Earl,Bobby Ray – VIOL BOND/PROTECTIVE ORDER. Fields,Rickey Don – POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA; FAIL TO APPEAR Non Traffic; Parole Violation Warrant.
