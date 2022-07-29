Kenneth Brian Owings || Obituary

Paris Police responded to 209 calls for service and arrested 15 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on July 31, 2022. Paris Police responded to PRMC ER to meet with the victim of an assault at 6:32 A.M. on July 29, 2022. The 27-year-old victim reported that her 26-year-old boyfriend had assaulted her in the 1900 block of Lamar Ave. The victim advised that she had a ruptured spleen requiring surgery along with bruises and abrasions from the assault. The investigation continues.

PARIS, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO