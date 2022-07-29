How much would the $1.28 billion Mega Millions winner actually take home in Nebraska?

While no one in Colorado won the jackpot, the state was a big winner. Ticket sales in our state generated more than $25 million in the last 12 days — thanks to the frenzy of people hoping to cash in.Thirty-eight percent of those sales — nearly $10 million — will go back to things such as parks, trails and open spaces."Colorado is unique, as they are the only lottery in the world whose proceeds are almost entirely dedicated to funding the outdoors," said Daniel Bewley with Colorado Lottery. The Colorado Lottery has given $3.8 billion back to the outdoors in the...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO