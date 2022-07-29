How much would the $1.28 billion Mega Millions winner actually take home in Nebraska?

www.ketv.com
it's amazing how the government wins everytime even tho they don't buy a ticket
The Lucky Mega Million winner won $1.337 billion, but the winning ticket holder will ‘only’ receive $780 million if the one-time payment option is chosen
On Friday, a lucky winner won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in the history of the game. The winning prize is also the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15. Until Friday, the series had lasted three and a half months without a winner. The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball 14 and Megaplier 2.
Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket
Single Largest Jackpocket Win in the State of Colorado Goes to App User in Fort Collins A woman in Fort Collins won a record $1,362,575 on June 13 after ordering a Colorado Lotto+ ticket on [...] This post Colorado Woman Ordered Winning $1.3 Million Lotto Ticket on Jackpocket previously appeared on North Forty News.
KCCI.com
Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) — Multiple Mega Millions tickets in Iowa were tantalizingly close to a gigantic payout, according to lottery officials. Five tickets were one number away from joining a ticket in Illinois to split the $1.337 billion jackpot, based on statistics provided by the Iowa Lottery. The Illinois ticket was the sole one to match all five white numbers and the Mega Ball in Friday’s drawing.
Mega Millions ticket sales generate big bucks for Colorado
While no one in Colorado won the jackpot, the state was a big winner. Ticket sales in our state generated more than $25 million in the last 12 days — thanks to the frenzy of people hoping to cash in.Thirty-eight percent of those sales — nearly $10 million — will go back to things such as parks, trails and open spaces."Colorado is unique, as they are the only lottery in the world whose proceeds are almost entirely dedicated to funding the outdoors," said Daniel Bewley with Colorado Lottery. The Colorado Lottery has given $3.8 billion back to the outdoors in the...
KCRG.com
Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Coloradoans win big in Mega Millions lottery drawing
Though the $1.3 billion dollar winning ticket wasn't sold in Colorado, six Coloradoans won big in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to officials from the Colorado Lottery. Six of the lottery tickets sold in Colorado won $90,000 all together. Below, find a list of where the tickets were sold...
News Channel Nebraska
Mega Millions Madness: Businesses see uptick from lottery sales
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Mega Millions madness has hit northeast Nebraska. Gas stations around the area have seen an increase in customers in their stores with Friday's Mega Millions jackpot totaling $1.28 billion. On Friday, Nebraskans picked up their last-minute tickets to enter the jackpot before the 10:00 p.m. drawing. Wanda...
Two $1 million ticket winners were sold in Texas, a total of 20 tickets were sold nationwide
Texas – A ticket sold in Illinois won the jackpot on Friday, July 29, bringing the lucky winner a prize of $1.28 billion. The winning prize is the second largest jackpot in the game’s history and the third-largest prize of any in the U.S. Yesterday, the winning numbers...
Minnesota catches Mega Millions fever
(FOX 9) - For years, a legendary game show has asked "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" But for the past few days, at convenience stores across the country, the question is more like... who wants to be a billionaire?. With the Mega Millions jackpot at more than $1.2 billion,...
There's no strategy to win Mega Millions, but where you buy your ticket affects your winnings
WOODBURY, Minn. -- All you have to do is pick five numbers between 1 and 70, and then another between 1 and 25. Match those numbers with the official drawing of the Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday night and you'll be the lucky winner of a jackpot worth more than $830 million.
