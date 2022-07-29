‘The Sandman’ character poster promises just 7 sleeps to go

wegotthiscovered.com
Related
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best thrillers on HBO Max, ranked
The streaming wars continue to rage on, but it is hard to deny the fact that HBO Max may have the most impressive catalog of movies available anywhere. That said, the sheer amount of movies available on the service can be a bit daunting. We all know the feeling of scrolling for an eternity in search of the perfect movie, only to look up and find you’ve spent nearly an hour on the decision. So, how best to whittle down your choices? Well, focusing on a specific genre is always helpful, and what better genre to spice up movie night than the good old-fashioned thriller.
wegotthiscovered.com
MCU fans ‘what if’ Quentin Tarantino’s resurrected Luke Cage movie
Quentin Tarantino talks up an awful lot of projects that never get made, but with the superhero genre being as ubiquitous as it’s become during the 21st Century, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are weighing up the pros and cons of the two-time Academy Award winner hypothetically dusting off his abandoned Luke Cage movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
A misunderstood R-rated sci-fi cult classic conquers the Disney Plus charts
Only in Hollywood could a box office bomb end up launching a franchise that spawned a pair of direct-to-video sequels, two feature-length animes, and an animated TV series, but fans are just glad they got to see more of the Starship Troopers universe, even if the additional content is for the diehards only.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
“Trials and Tribble-ations” Remains a Star Trek Crossover Dream-Come-True
Who doesn’t love a crossover? In whatever shape or form, news of an impending crossover is exciting. At SDCC 2022, it was announced that the live-action show Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will cross over with the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks. Details are sparing, but we envision some “Scoobynatural” shenanigans for the Enterprise crew, and Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid could be donning cool wigs to bring Beckett Mariner and Brad Boimler to life in live-action.
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
LOS ANGELES, Aug 1 (UPI) -- Tales of the Walking Dead, premiering Aug. 14 on AMC, starts with a strong episode that offers hope for the new series. However, subsequent entries commit the same sins that made many many viewers abandon the original Walking Dead. Tales is an anthology of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Aubrey Plaza teases ‘full frontal nudity’ in new FXX animated series ‘Little Demon’ co-starring Danny DeVito and Lucy DeVito
Aubrey Plaza, Danny DeVito, and his daughter Lucy DeVito are starring in a new FXX animated comedy called Little Demon. The series is about a 13-year-old girl named Chrissy (Lucy DeVito) who learns that her mother Laura (Plaza) was impregnated by Satan (Danny DeVito), all the while attempting to live “an ordinary life in Delaware.” Of course, that becomes more challenging when Chrissy’s powers finally activate and her father comes to collect custody of her soul.
wegotthiscovered.com
What will the ‘Metal Gear Solid’ movie be about? We have some ideas of where the film franchise could go
A Metal Gear Solid movie with Oscar Isaac starring as everyone’s favorite badass spy, Solid Snake, has been in the works for some time now but it’s been a while since we’ve gotten any sort of update about what the video game adaptation might entail. Luckily, we have our own movie pitch for where the franchise could start that we wanted to share.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix users embrace a reluctant heist thriller that divided opinion
The man born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, better known as Wu-Tang Clan legend RZA, is nothing if not an ambitiously talented individual. Throughout his career, the multi-hyphenate has dabbled in music, record producing, acting, writing, directing, and composing, with his third feature-length effort Cut Throat City arguably his most accomplished work from behind the camera.
wegotthiscovered.com
Where is the ‘Any Day Now’ cast now?
Some shows in their respective eras are groundbreaking for their time. Viewers are informed, educated, and inspired from episode to episode during such a special series. The hit drama Any Day Now is certainly one of those television shows. For four seasons on the Lifetime network, this drama revolved around...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Stranger Things’: Could Papa still be alive?
Now that season four of Stranger Things is finally out in the world and the repercussions of the series’ biggest season to date have unfolded, there’s more speculation than ever about which characters are actually dead and which may return for the fifth and final season. Leading up...
TVOvermind
Chewbacca’s Legends Death was Epic: No Matter What Fans Think
There are moments in fiction when people’s jaws drop when they read or watch something they weren’t expecting. The way things have been going with the Star Wars franchise, the jaw-dropping has primarily been caused by the fact that it would appear that the franchise is being run by those who don’t know what they have or what to do with it. In all fairness, there have been great moments, but far too many questionable moments have left people, even diehard superfans, speechless. Do you know how insanely hard it is to shut up a fanboy or fangirl? Unfortunately, it’s even harder to shut up a Star Wars fan, as they’ve often been labeled as some of the most toxic fans in entertainment history. Of course, there are a few truths and a few lies to that claim, but the fact is that Star Wars fans have made their bed and often refuse to lie in it since they want to make their point more often than not. But some subjects are even more likely to get them talking, and the death of a favorite character is one of them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans share their favorite unintentionally hilarious ‘scary’ moments
There’s a fine line between scary and goofy, and horror movie fans are picking the scenes that were supposed to be the former, but ended up being the latter. “Anyone have scenes from a horror movie that are not meant to be funny, that you found to be funny?” Redditor GroovyDeadite81 asked to get this lively discussion going. They supplied the first example, from Friday the 13th Part 2, “where the guy in the wheelchair tumbles down like two different flights of stairs after his death.”
wegotthiscovered.com
In a shocking turn of events, Mel Gibson signs on for an action thriller
In Hollywood, there’s “showbiz jail,” which is what befalls big stars when, for example, they slap a comedian on live television during Hollywood’s biggest night, and they’re not allowed to make movies for a year or two until the public decides they don’t really care.
wegotthiscovered.com
20 years on, lycanthrope lovers celebrate an unsung werewolf classic
Horror fans never have to travel too far to get their next slice of cinematic terror, and that applies to titles covering each and every one of the countless subgenres to swamp the market on an annual basis. Tales of werewolves tearing their prey to shreds have become almost ubiquitous, but 20 years later, and the argument is being made that Dog Soldiers remains one of the best ever.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ showrunner denies the MCU has her blessing to reboot Quake
Even though the show got a lengthy seven-season run that spanned 136 episodes and ended almost two years ago, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are refusing to lie down when it comes to embracing Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as official canon. It’s a tricky situation, given that the series began as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
A smash hit horror with a logistically improbable sequel lives a lie on Netflix
Any horror movie that turns a big profit at the box office, which is quite a lot of them, is almost inevitably awarded a sequel. The low cost and high reward model of the genre means it’s no great shakes to churn out fresh installments to capitalize on a hot brand, but nobody could have guessed that Orphan would be joining the club, and with a prequel of all things.
wegotthiscovered.com
What is a Force dyad in ‘Star Wars’?
In the galaxy far, far away is the mysticism of the Force which propels the Star Wars franchise from just being a generic space fantasy story to one of the defining stories of its genre. A result of the 1970s sci-fi boom of mysticism seen in series like Battlestar Galactica...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who wrote every ‘Star Wars’ movie?
Every epic franchise has to begin somewhere. George Lucas famously envisaged a sprawling space opera when he sat down to write Star Wars. That couldn’t be contained by one movie, but today’s multimedia saga wasn’t a given back in the mid-1970s. As Lucas developed his most famous...
Comments / 0