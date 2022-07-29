Wilma Alina (Fitzgerald) Pappalardo

S. DENNIS, MA – Roberta G. Perez (Tarala), 79, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis. Known fondly to her friends and family as Robbie, she was born in Boston, MA to the late Edmund and Loretta (Jeneralczyk) Tarala. Raised in Westfield, MA she was a graduate of both Westfield High School and Westfield State College. After raising her family, Roberta returned to school and completed a K-12 teaching degree program from WSC and used it to lead an ESL program focused on helping Ukrainian and Russian immigrants living in the city of Westfield. She did this for a number of years while simultaneously working at Noble Hospital as a unit coordinator. She eventually relocated to South Dennis, MA and worked for Cape Cod Hospital in a similar capacity for 13 years before retiring.

