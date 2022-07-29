ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

At least 16 people are dead after Kentucky's catastrophic flooding, and the death toll is expected to rise

 4 days ago
(CNN) -- At least 28 people have died in last week's flooding in Kentucky as rescuers continue to search for missing people and the region braces for yet more rain. "Our confirmed count of Kentuckians we've lost has now reached 28, and we expect that there will be more, and that that number will grow," Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday.
