At least 16 people are dead after Kentucky's catastrophic flooding, and the death toll is expected to rise

Death toll in Kentucky floods rises to 28 as area braces for more rain
(CNN) -- At least 28 people have died in last week's flooding in Kentucky as rescuers continue to search for missing people and the region braces for yet more rain. "Our confirmed count of Kentuckians we've lost has now reached 28, and we expect that there will be more, and that that number will grow," Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday.
'It's a labor of love': Wisconsin rescue takes in 60 animals from Kentucky shelter affected by flood
UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As devastating floods continue in eastern Kentucky, a southern Wisconsin animal rescue is stepping up to help. Rescue Outreach, a foster-based rescue in Union Grove, Wisconsin, has partnered with a Kentucky shelter for several years -- they typically take in animals from the area every two weeks due to high demand in southern states, but this week's intake was critical.
Wisconsin mobile voting truck claims scrutinized
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Conservatives online are raising questions about a Wisconsin municipality's mobile voting truck, alleging the operation is illegal and allows Democrats to commit fraud. But city officials in Racine say their concerns are unfounded. City Clerk Tara McMenamin says the city bought the truck because it...
Crews begin inspections on rides at Wisconsin State Fair to ensure safety
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin State Fair opens Thursday, Aug. 4, and inspection on rides have officially begun to ensure safety. Rides are officially back at the grounds and crews are busy making sure they're good to go. The Department of Safety and Professional is on-site all week inspecting rides.
Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
Teen dead, 4 inured in stabbing on Apple River
SOMERSET, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A teenager was killed and four people were critically wounded after they were stabbed while tubing on a busy Wisconsin river. The sheriff says a 17-year-old boy from Minnesota was taken to the hospital, where he later died. The four other victims are all believed...
DMV extends hours to make it easier for Wisconsin voters to get ID for primary election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced it will extend customer service hours Monday, Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 9 to make it easier for voters to get a photo ID before Tuesday's primary. The centers that are open will stay open...
Trump-backed Wisconsin governor candidate Michels won't commit to backing him
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor endorsed by Donald Trump would not commit to supporting Trump should he run for president again in 2024, but also didn't rule out trying to decertify his 2020 loss in the battleground state. Trump-backed candidate Tim Michels made the...
Better Business Bureau shares tips for avoiding car sale scams
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With a shortage of cars and parts, the demand and prices for used cars continues to rise. The Better Business Bureau has some tips for shoppers to avoid car sale scams. Jim Temmer, the president of Wisconsin's BBB joined CBS 58 on Monday, Aug.1 to share...
