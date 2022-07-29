Large Dayslong Fire Extinguished In Woodward County

www.newson6.com
Fire Chief Says Faster Wildfire Air Support Could Have Prevented Mooreland Evacuation Orders
About two hours after a fire near Mooreland started, city fire chief Travis Case made a request for air support to douse the flames. “Once the fire got into the canyon, there's not much that we can do with a pickup,” Case said. Case called Matt Lehenbauer, the Woodward...
Mooreland Volunteer Fire Dept. Sees Large Fuel Bill After Wildfires
State legislators said that no one was hurt in the wildfires in Blaine and Woodward counties in July, but there is work to be done to ensure that fire crews have the support they need. Back-to-back wildfires have been keeping volunteer firefighters busy. “Many of the same departments responded. They...
Hay, Supply Drive Set Up To Help Mooreland Ranchers After Wildfire
Thousands of acres burned in the recent wildfire in Mooreland, Oklahoma, leaving nothing but charred remains for the grass-fed cattle raised here. Ranchers say the drought had already put a strain on feeding their cattle and with hay already in short supply, the need is great. “It’s tough living out...
