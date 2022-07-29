Preauthorization pain at the pump

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pal’s Brewing Company is back open on Monday with a twist. Every Monday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pal’s hosts a trivia night. With this summer being their trial-and-error period, the weekly turn out so far shows trivia night isn’t going anywhere any time soon. This is the space where you can test your knowledge of different categories for a chance to win some cool prizes. Prizes range from free gift cards to free beer.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO