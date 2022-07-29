Preauthorization pain at the pump

www.knopnews2.com
Project Connect to link residents with resources
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week, North Platte nonprofit organizations are coming together to help those in need. Families First Partnership is hosting Project Connect to guide residents to resources available in the community. This event also provides information and allows people to learn more about agencies and their roles.
KSNB Local4
Monday Evening Storms...Tuesday Heat...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A SEVERE T’STORM WATCH has been posted from Northern Nebraska to the I-80 corridor until 1 AM. Grand Island, Kearney, Lexington, Ord, Broken Bow are among some of the Local 4 cities included in the watch. Storms have developed along a line of drier air with storms moving into a more humid, buoyant environment supportive of severe weather. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threat through 1 AM.
Pal’s Brewing Company hosts weekly trivia night in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Pal’s Brewing Company is back open on Monday with a twist. Every Monday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pal’s hosts a trivia night. With this summer being their trial-and-error period, the weekly turn out so far shows trivia night isn’t going anywhere any time soon. This is the space where you can test your knowledge of different categories for a chance to win some cool prizes. Prizes range from free gift cards to free beer.
Commissioners’ plan aims to manage Lincoln County prairie dog population
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Commissioners are using state statute to address a rodent issue seen throughout the county. Blacktail prairie dogs can cause damage to roads and be detrimental to livestock. The Lincoln County Commissioners are creating a management plan which allows citizens to report areas of concern and allows landowners to manage their colonies near them.
Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado
TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
Imperial Republican
Russ Mann takes stand for the prosecution
With much of the foundation of the prosecution’s case in place, the jury got to hear from one of the key players on Tuesday afternoon, July 26, the fourth day of the Kevin German trial. Russ Mann of Enders was one of the first individuals arrested in the disappearance...
Parched and sweltering conditions Monday; Cold front to move through Tuesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and mainly calm weekend, conditions will continue to heat up during the Monday with dry conditions with a cold front moving through during the day Tuesday. The reason why it’s going to be on the dry and hot side because of...
