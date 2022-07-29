ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday event to usher in NAMIWalks Your Way

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will host a community kickoff event on Friday promoting an upcoming walk supporting mental health awareness.

‘NAMIWalks Your Way’ will take place at Palmetto Island County Park, and some hybrid locations, on Saturday, October 8 th .

Members of the community are invited to learn about the upcoming event during a special kickoff at Home Team BBQ in downtown Charleston from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Organizers say the event will include refreshments and activities. Mental health supporters from across the region will be on hand for the event.

Click here to learn more .

