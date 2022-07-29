Maki-Wallander named Adams County district attorney

Wood County officials have decided not to press charges in the tragic incident regarding a 6-year-old Wood County boy hit by a school bus near Aburndale. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, in March of 2021, 6-year-old Tyson Hoffman became “affixed” to the front of his school bus as the driver began driving away. Tyson then went under the bus 250 yards from his driveway and then was struck by the rear passenger side wheels, killing him. On May 24th, a report by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated that no violations were found in the post-crash inspection.

WOOD COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO