Maki-Wallander named Adams County district attorney

Nekoosa drug bust details released
NEKOOSA – Two Nekoosa residents are facing multiple drug-related charges, following their arrests July 29. According to Nekoosa Police Chief Shawn Woods, Kevin Komatz, 34, and Stevie Sullivan, 32, were taken into custody and booked into the Wood County jail for probation violations. On July 29, members of the...
Man arrested in connection with shooting of Poynette child faces charges
POYNETTE, Wis. — A man who Poynette police arrested Saturday in connection with a shooting that left a seven-year-old injured faces multiple charges. Police said that the man faces charges of leaving or storing a loaded firearm within the reach or easy access of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is expected to face further charges in connection...
Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas
Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
Nekoosa man killed in rollover crash in Jackson County
CITY POINT, Wis. (WKBT) — A 28-year-old Nekoosa, Wis., man was killed Friday when he was ejected from the vehicle he was driving on Hwy. 54 near in the Township of City Point, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Zachary A. Ross died in the one-vehicle crash,...
Shelter in place canceled for residents near 1600 Washington Ave. in Sauk City
SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - Sauk County authorities are no longer asking residents to shelter in place near the 1600 block of Washington Avenue in Sauk City. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert around 9:35 p.m. asking residents near this area not to leave their homes due to “police activity.”
Officials: Person shot while driving on Highway 12 in Dane Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is injured after a shooting Friday night near Waunakee, Dane County law enforcement officials confirmed. Officials say the call for the incident came in around 7:30 p.m. and that Dane County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Authorities did not provide any specifics on the investigation other than that one person was injured and had gone to a local hospital.
Wisconsin Rapids seeing big increase in emergency response calls
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Fire departments across the state are responding to increased calls on a monthly basis, and Wisconsin rapids saw one of the biggest increases in response calls in the state last year. “In 2020 we ran 3976 calls. And in 2021 we actually had a huge...
Beloit Man Sentenced for High Speed Chase in Black River Falls
A Beloit man involved in a high speed chase in Black River Falls was sentenced in Jackson County Court. According to the Black River Falls Police Department, on November 24th of last year, around 9:47pm, they observed two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed on I-94 near Black River Falls. Officers attempted to stop the vehicles, but they fled.
Monroe County Fair closes its doors for the summer
Festivities wrapped up in Tomah at the Monroe County Fair.
Weekend Fire In Nekoosa
NEKOOSA, WI (WAOW TV-WSAU) — A Saturday night fire damaged several homes in Nekoosa. The fire started in a garage and spread to neighboring houses. WAOW TV reports there were no injuries. Nekoosa fire chief Mike Hartjes said the garage was in close proximity to the homes that were...
No Charges Filed in Incident Involving 6-Year-Old Wood County Boy Hit by a Bus
Wood County officials have decided not to press charges in the tragic incident regarding a 6-year-old Wood County boy hit by a school bus near Aburndale. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, in March of 2021, 6-year-old Tyson Hoffman became “affixed” to the front of his school bus as the driver began driving away. Tyson then went under the bus 250 yards from his driveway and then was struck by the rear passenger side wheels, killing him. On May 24th, a report by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation stated that no violations were found in the post-crash inspection.
Wisconsin man tries using wig to hide from officers, armed himself with shovel
PORTAGE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Wisconsin was arrested on multiple charges after he ran from officers, armed himself with a shovel and drugs were found. The Portage Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident involving arresting a suspect with an active warrant. On July 26 around 11:45 a.m., a Portage Police Officer saw 40-year-old Christopher Denman walking in the 200 block of West Carroll Street.
Multiple agencies respond to multi-structure fire in Nekoosa
NEKOOSA – Two garages were total losses, and their adjacent homes suffered significant fire and water damage, in a weekend fire in Nekoosa. According to a press release from Chief Mike Hartje, the Nekoosa Fire Department was dispatched just after 6 p.m. on July 30 to a garage fire at 420 S. Section Street. Upon arrival, crews encountered a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and smoke, with fire quickly spreading to the home on the property, along with an adjacent house and detached garage at 412 S. Section St.
Sheriff Speaks Out on Fox River Hit and Run Boat Crash
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is speaking out about the July 9 boat crash on the Fox River in Oshkosh. It says the investigation and all information has now been handed over to the county’s district attorney’s office to handle. The powerboat,...
Crews respond to crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Columbia County dispatch confirmed there was a crash on Highway 51 Sunday afternoon. Just after 5 p.m., Columbia Co. dispatch said crews were responding to a crash on Highway 51 near County Highway DM. Dane County dispatch confirmed the crash is just north of the county...
Lost elderly man reunited with family in WI after getting stranded on highway
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Thanks to the quick actions of a good Samaritan and local troopers, a lost elderly man who was stranded on a busy highway was able to find his way home. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP), recently, troopers responded to I-90/94, near WIS...
Person shot in apparent road rage incident, lieutenant and sergeant struck by car while investigating
SPRINGFIELD CORNERS, Wis. — One person was injured in a shooting in northwestern Dane County Friday night, according to the county’s sheriff’s office. A deputy at the scene told News 3 Now the person was taken to a hospital for medical treatment; she said she believes the victim will survive. In a press release Saturday, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in rural Sauk County
TOWNSHIP OF GREENFIELD, Wis. — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning after they were struck by a vehicle in rural Sauk County. Emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Durwards Glen Road and Luebke Road outside of Baraboo just after 9:30 a.m. after the crash was reported, Sauk County Sheriff’s officials said. First responders found a damaged Chevrolet...
Runaway teens found safe, Baraboo police say
BARABOO, Wis. — Two teens who ran away from home earlier this week have been found safe, the Baraboo Police Department said. The teens — 15-year-old Angelina Abeita and 16-year-old Jason Cook — had last been seen Tuesday. As of Friday night, they have been found safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
7-year-old shot in the leg in Poynette, arrest made
POYNETTE, Wis. — A seven-year-old was shot in the leg Saturday at a home in Poynette. Poynette police were sent to the 200 block of West Seward Street at around 2:45 p.m. after the shooting was reported. Police said the child suffered a non-life threatening injury. An arrest was...
