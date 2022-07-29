The Riverton Wolverines have something to prove this upcoming football season. Head Coach Troy Anderson said that his team is “ Unproven and cautiously optimistic” coming into this season. The Wolverines last season only had one win according to Max Preps. The Wolverines are returning seniority on the team but coach Anderson says that is not how he likes to think about the leaders of his team. “ Seniority is not the vernacular to use,” he said. “ With us its experience and we have some returning experienced players coming back this season.” Below is Riverton Wolverines football schedule. You can catch every game on KTKA 93.9.

