Riverton Wolverines come into 2022 season “unproven”
The Riverton Wolverines have something to prove this upcoming football season. Head Coach Troy Anderson said that his team is “ Unproven and cautiously optimistic” coming into this season. The Wolverines last season only had one win according to Max Preps. The Wolverines are returning seniority on the team but coach Anderson says that is not how he likes to think about the leaders of his team. “ Seniority is not the vernacular to use,” he said. “ With us its experience and we have some returning experienced players coming back this season.” Below is Riverton Wolverines football schedule. You can catch every game on KTKA 93.9.
Krystal Miller
Krystal Miller, 39, of Arapahoe passed away at Sage West Hospital – Riverton on Thursday, July 28, 2022. A viewing will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 3. 2022., from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Davis Funeral Home. Cremation will follow the service.
Mary “Jo” Caraveau
Mary “Jo” Caraveau, 72, of Riverton passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. Mary Jo Sloan was born in Riverton, WY on October 25, 1949 to Dick and Jean (Devish) Sloan. She grew up in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School. She lived her entire life in Riverton.
David E. Boss
David E. Boss went home to be with the Lord July 12, 2022, he was having health issues and passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was born February 12, 1939 to Mr. and Mrs. C. L. (Bud ) Boss at Pavillion , Wy, his parents preceded him in death.
Fremont County Fair’s Cat Show Conquered by a Sphynx
The Shaded part of the Show Lawn at the Fremont County Fair early Saturday morning was the domain of dozens of felines and their young handlers, waiting for their pets to be judged. The kitties were well behaved, except for one panicked moment during a lineup, but daddy came to the rescue and the kitty calmed down.
