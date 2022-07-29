ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Hops & Harvest Festival at Empire State Plaza to feature Bluegrass artists

By Sara Rizzo
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The annual Hops and Harvest Festival will be returning to the Empire State Plaza on September 14 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Bluegrass artist Sam Bush will be headlining the event.

“Bluegrass fans will not want to miss this year’s Hops and Harvest Festival at the Empire State Plaza, which will feature a free performance by the incomparable mandolin and fiddle player Sam Bush,” said Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said. “In addition to amazing musical performances, the festival will showcase the highlights of upstate New York’s harvest season as well as tasty beers crafted by several of the most innovative breweries New York State has to offer.”

Sam Bush is considered an originator of American progressive bluegrass. He’s released seven albums and a live DVD over the past two decades. In 2009, the Americana Music Association awarded Bush the Lifetime Achievement Award for Instrumentalist.

New TV pilot filming in Troy, including at DeFazio’s Pizza

Special guests Gangstagrass and The North & South Dakotas will also be performing at the event. The Hops and Harvest Festival was first held in 2018.

OGS has released the full 2022 lineup of Summer at the Plaza events. Upcoming events include:

