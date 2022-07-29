Commonwealth Games 2022: Jamie Riddle on true values of event in Birmingham

www.bbc.com
Related
BBC
Watch: Commonwealth Games - artistic gymnastics
Harry Poole, Michael Beardmore, Josef Rindl, Katie Stafford and Ros Satar. England women lead India after the first quarter, Giselle Ansley's deflected attempt the difference between the two teams. The hosts have created more chances with Elena Rayer going close to doubling the lead. However, India almost struck after a...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson edged into a narrow 17-point lead after two events of the...
BBC
Eilish McColgan column: 'How has Scotland developed athletics stars?'
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Scotland has seen a gold rush of world-class athletes over the last few years. But how has our wee nation managed to become a powerhouse in middle-distance running on a global stage?
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
RELATED PEOPLE
'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
My youngest brother is a famous rockstar. I used to worry for him, but now I just feel so proud
This story ends at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018. I’m standing alongside the rest of the sold-out arena, punching the dry ice, roaring along to Lights during Interpol’s sold-out show, as my youngest brother, Daniel, strides across the stage slashing at his guitar, singer Paul Banks leading the throng. “That’s why I hold you,” we all sing, “that is why I hold you dear.”
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Rafiatu Folashade Lawal sets weightlifting record
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal says her parents will be proud of her latest success...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
BBC
Commonwealth Games: India thrash Pakistan in cricket
India 102-2 (11.4 overs) beat Pakistan 99 (18 overs) by eight wickets - scorecard. Australia 68-1 (8.1 overs) beat Barbados 64 (20 overs) by nine wickets - scorecard. India cruised to an eight-wicket win over fierce rivals Pakistan in their Commonwealth Games cricket match. Opener Smriti Mandhana struck 63 off...
BBC
Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'
Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
‘Freaking amazing’: Rugby sevens gold caps Australia’s Commonwealth Games redemption
Bottles were popped on the Gold Coast as Australia’s newest rugby sevens stars tended to unfinished business in the Commonwealth Games on the other side of the world. A 22-12 defeat of Fiji in the gold medal game in Coventry, just outside of host city Birmingham, on Sunday night erased the pain of an extra-time loss to New Zealand four years earlier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Alex Marshall & Paul Foster win bowls pairs bronze for Scotland
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Alex Marshall and Paul Foster have won Scotland's first medal on day five of...
BBC
Commonwealth Games 2022: Sevens gold for South Africa 'really amazing' - Siviwe Soyizwapi
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. The captain of South Africa men's rugby sevens side says winning gold at the...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England women secure 1-0 victory over Canada
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England women secured back-to-back wins in Pool A with a narrow 1-0 victory over...
Demand for Lionesses-USA tickets at Wembley sends FA website crashing
An unprecedented demand for tickets to watch England play the USA in October led to fans being held in queues online of more than 45,000 people
UEFA・
BBC
Commonwealth Games: England's Jessica Gordon Brown wins women's 59kg weightlifting silver
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England's Jessica Gordon Brown claimed a Commonwealth Games silver medal as Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Finlay Allan, Malin Wilson & Shannon Archer all claim medals
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Sometimes a silver is not enough. Certainly not for a distraught Finlay Allan, who...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: NI bowlers lose medal match as Walsh reaches last eight
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Northern Ireland's men's pair bowlers Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley lost their bronze medal...
BBC
Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of...
Comments / 0