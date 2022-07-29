ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commonwealth Games 2022: Jamie Riddle on true values of event in Birmingham

BBC
 4 days ago
BBC

Watch: Commonwealth Games - artistic gymnastics

England women lead India after the first quarter, Giselle Ansley's deflected attempt the difference between the two teams. The hosts have created more chances with Elena Rayer going close to doubling the lead. However, India almost struck after a...
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Katarina Johnson-Thompson leads heptathlon

England's Katarina Johnson-Thompson edged into a narrow 17-point lead after two events of the heptathlon.
SPORTS
BBC

Eilish McColgan column: 'How has Scotland developed athletics stars?'

Scotland has seen a gold rush of world-class athletes over the last few years. But how has our wee nation managed to become a powerhouse in middle-distance running on a global stage?
The Guardian

My youngest brother is a famous rockstar. I used to worry for him, but now I just feel so proud

This story ends at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018. I’m standing alongside the rest of the sold-out arena, punching the dry ice, roaring along to Lights during Interpol’s sold-out show, as my youngest brother, Daniel, strides across the stage slashing at his guitar, singer Paul Banks leading the throng. “That’s why I hold you,” we all sing, “that is why I hold you dear.”
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality

Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Commonwealth Games 2022: Rafiatu Folashade Lawal sets weightlifting record

Nigeria's Rafiatu Folashade Lawal says her parents will be proud of her latest success
BBC

Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find

"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
SCIENCE
BBC

Commonwealth Games: India thrash Pakistan in cricket

India 102-2 (11.4 overs) beat Pakistan 99 (18 overs) by eight wickets. Australia 68-1 (8.1 overs) beat Barbados 64 (20 overs) by nine wickets. India cruised to an eight-wicket win over fierce rivals Pakistan in their Commonwealth Games cricket match. Opener Smriti Mandhana struck 63 off...
WORLD
BBC

Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'

Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
BBC

Commonwealth Games: England women secure 1-0 victory over Canada

England women secured back-to-back wins in Pool A with a narrow 1-0 victory over Canada.
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: NI bowlers lose medal match as Walsh reaches last eight

Northern Ireland's men's pair bowlers Martin McHugh and Sam Barkley lost their bronze medal match.
WORLD
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Wales win 10th medal with bowls bronze

Bowls trio Owain Dando, Ross Owen and Jonathan Tomlinson claimed Wales' 10th medal of the Commonwealth Games with bronze.
SPORTS

