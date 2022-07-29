SBA Disaster Declaration approved for counties affected by Highland Park shooting

(Beach Park, IL) A Beach Park triple shooting that took place earlier this week is now a homicide investigation. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a business in the 38-thousand block of North Lewis Avenue. Authorities say two males and a female were shot after an argument with a male subject. The victims were able to drive away from the scene where they were found by Sheriff’s deputies, and transported to the hospital. Lake County Coroner’s officials say one of the males has since succumbed to his injuries, though he has not been identified at this point. Authorities say they do not believe the shooting was gang-related…no arrests have been announced.

LAKE COUNTY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO