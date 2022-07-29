SBA Disaster Declaration approved for counties affected by Highland Park shooting

www.kfvs12.com
Cook County Jail in Chicago under fire for inmate deaths since COVID pandemic
Cassandra Greer-Lee lost her husband, Nickolas Lee, to COVID-19 in April 2020 while he was incarcerated in Chicago's Cook County Jail, the largest single-site jail in the U.S. Lee was just the third person to die of the virus in the pretrial detention facility, whose population typically hovers around 6,000 inmates, during a period when there wasn't much information available about the virus's spread and containment.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man believes city shut his business down because he's Black
CHICAGO - Rashad Bailey had high hopes for his new business venture — Dinner and a Movie. April 30, 2021 — that’s when Bailey started serving up waffles, alcohol, movies and music catering to class reunions. But he says the new hot spot turned cold days after he opened the business’ doors.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Eligible Families Will Get $391 to Cover Summer Food Costs for Kids
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Wisconsin has been approved to issue a onetime payment of $391 to parents of children in child care who will receive FoodShare this summer. Parents...
19-year-old dead in targeted, gang-related shooting, North Side alderwoman says
More than 30 evidence markers were placed at the scene.
wlip.com
One of Three Beach Park Shooting Victims Dies, Upgraded to Homicide Investigation
(Beach Park, IL) A Beach Park triple shooting that took place earlier this week is now a homicide investigation. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a business in the 38-thousand block of North Lewis Avenue. Authorities say two males and a female were shot after an argument with a male subject. The victims were able to drive away from the scene where they were found by Sheriff’s deputies, and transported to the hospital. Lake County Coroner’s officials say one of the males has since succumbed to his injuries, though he has not been identified at this point. Authorities say they do not believe the shooting was gang-related…no arrests have been announced.
Coroner Identifies Decomposing Body Found in Waukegan Apartment as Missing Woman
The Lake County Coroner's Office on Saturday identified the body of a woman found decomposing inside a Waukegan apartment, authorities said. In a news release, Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek stated Bianca Haas, 22, from Mount Prospect, was found deceased Thursday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Drew Lane after someone went into an apartment unit and discovered a body.
WLKY.com
This Month In History: Serial killer Alton Coleman captured in 1984
EVANSTON, Ill. — On July 20, 1984, Alton Coleman was arrested after a multi-state killing spree. Eight dead bodies were found across the states of Wisconsin, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Most of the victims were young women and officials said several of them had been sexually assaulted. Coleman was...
2 arrested following drug deal, police chase near 15th and Keefe
Two Milwaukee men were arrested after a drug deal turned into a police pursuit on Sunday. The pursuit ended after police deployed stop sticks.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two charged following hit-and-run on Villa Street | Crime and Courts
RACINE — Two men have been charged following a hit-and-run reported Wednesday on Villa Street. Charles Lee Canaday, 21, of the 1500 block of Grange Avenue, was charged with a felony count of hit-and-run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. Snow. Marquese M. Snow, 21,...
neareport.com
Homicide suspect arrested in Chicago
The Jonesboro Police Department announced the out of state arrest of a murder suspect on Friday. An arrest warrant was obtained for Keyonte Wilbourn, 27, for murder in the first degree. Police said in a release posted to social media that Wilbourn is a suspect in the early Sunday morning homicide of Brandon Lakeith Wilson, who died as a result of a gunshot wound.
Popular Chicago YouTube drag performer killed in West Garfield Park shooting
Chicago police are searching for the person who shot multiple times into a backyard, killing the man who lived there and leaving a scene riddled with bullet holes.
Prayer march to end city gun violence overtakes Westside streets
CHICAGO — Prayers for peace and an end to the city’s gun violence filled Westside streets Thursday night as church leaders rallied, hoping that not being silent would help curb gun violence. “We’re hoping that as a result of this, this is just the beginning of something big:...
Waukegan police launch death investigation after decomposing body found in apartment
Police are investigating after a decomposing body was found in a Waukegan apartment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Drive-by shooting on Milwaukee's north side, man wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on the city's north side Saturday, July 30. Police said the victim, 18, was shot by someone in a passing vehicle around 4:50 p.m. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. What led to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine drug unit arrest; search warrant nets cocaine, guns, money
RACINE, Wis. - The Racine County Metro Drug Unit and the Racine County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T executed a search warrant on Byrd Avenue in Racine early on Friday, July 29 – and arrested Alexjandro Medina. A news release says information had been developed that Medina was involved in...
Man fatally shot, 2 others critically wounded while stopped at red light on Far South Side
Three people were shot one fatally while stopped at a red light in Gresham on Chicago's Far South Side, police said.
cwbchicago.com
South Loop man was shot, beaten to death during drug deal in his apartment: prosecutors
A Roseland woman and an accomplice killed a 57-year-old man in his South Loop apartment during a drug deal in January, prosecutors said yesterday. Chrystal Martin and her accomplice were arrested less than two weeks after the murder, but the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office initially declined to file charges based on their self-defense claims, according to Assistant State’s Attorney Danny Hanichak. An arrest warrant has been issued for the man accused of murder.
Felon possessed pistols converted to fully-automatic machine guns: feds
CHICAGO - A convicted felon is accused of illegally possessing machine guns, federal prosecutors said Thursday. Juan Infante, of Chicago, was charged with federal counts of illegal possession of machine guns and illegal possession of firearms as a convicted felon, according to the US attorney’s office, Northern District of Illinois.
Man charged in fatal shooting of girl, 15, in Chicago Lawn
A man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Tuesday night.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police officer choked unconscious in Lawndale, man charged
CHICAGO - A man is charged with choking a Chicago police officer in Lawndale on the West Side. Police had responded to a call of a group who was brandishing firearms while filming a music video in the 3600 block of West 15th Street Wednesday night, according to Chicago police.
