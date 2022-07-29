Euro 2022: England 'won't forget everyone who came before' - Jill Scott on Germany final

www.bbc.com
Eilish McColgan column: 'How has Scotland developed athletics stars?'
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app. Scotland has seen a gold rush of world-class athletes over the last few years. But how has our wee nation managed to become a powerhouse in middle-distance running on a global stage?
Commonwealth Games: England cyclist Matt Walls and spectators injured in horrifying crash
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. England cyclist Matt Walls has been released from hospital after he was involved in...
Demand for Lionesses-USA tickets at Wembley sends FA website crashing
An unprecedented demand for tickets to watch England play the USA in October led to fans being held in queues online of more than 45,000 people
I cried when England won. It’s been a long journey for women’s football – and for me | Suzanne Wrack
Sunday’s Euro 2022 triumph means the world to me and all the writers who have witnessed this team’s incredible rise
Biggin Hill: 'Mum was embarrassed about her WW2 medal'
Cpl Elspeth Henderson was among three female comrades to be awarded the Military Medal for bravery in the face of the enemy for their efforts during the Battle of Britain. Why was this honour questioned in some quarters, including by the airwoman herself?. As bombs pounded down on to the...
Norwich detectorists describe Roman gold coin hoard find
"When I turned over the earth and found a yellow, shiny gold coin that had been there for 2,000 years, I had to sit down in the field," said Damon Pye. He was describing the moment he and his wife Denise unearthed the first of an "exceptional" hoard of 11 pre-invasion Roman coins in a field near Norwich.
Alice Capsey’s bat inspires England to victory over South Africa
Having thoroughly trounced South Africa through bilateral matches this summer, England’s women delivered them one last defeat to all but qualify for a Commonwealth Games semi-final in T20 cricket. Teenage sensation Alice Capsey was again the key for England’s batting, with an even 50 out of 167 for five. South Africa never looked like meeting that pace in the chase, finishing on 141 for four.
Real Madrid vs. Juventus provides soccer satisfaction for 93,702 fans at Rose Bowl
Fans have apparently grown tired of waiting for the COVID pandemic to wane, judging by the crowd of 93,702 that packed the Rose Bowl on Saturday night.
Lionesses: Euro 22 winners England to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley
European champions England are set to face World Cup holders USA at Wembley on 7 October. The first meeting between the teams at Wembley is subject to Sarina Wiegman's side securing World Cup qualification in September's final two group games. The Lionesses need a point in Austria on Saturday 3...
Channel Migrants: New daily high for 2022 set on Monday
Almost 700 migrants crossed the English Channel in 14 small boats on Monday, a record for the year so far. The Ministry of Defence said 696 migrants made the crossing, topping the previous daily record of 651 in April. The French authorities stopped two boats at sea with 35 people...
