Euro 2022: England 'won't forget everyone who came before' - Jill Scott on Germany final

Having thoroughly trounced South Africa through bilateral matches this summer, England’s women delivered them one last defeat to all but qualify for a Commonwealth Games semi-final in T20 cricket. Teenage sensation Alice Capsey was again the key for England’s batting, with an even 50 out of 167 for five. South Africa never looked like meeting that pace in the chase, finishing on 141 for four.

WORLD ・ 20 MINUTES AGO