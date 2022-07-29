ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Veteran Producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey to Leave ‘Extra’ After 22 Years

By Katie Campione
TheWrap
TheWrap
 4 days ago
www.thewrap.com

People

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74

24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Talk' EP Heather Gray Dead After 'Brave Battle'

CBS staffers of the Emmy-award-winning daytime talk show The Talk has lost a beloved member of their work family. Deadline reports that the show's executive producer Heather Gray has died. Staffers were notified in a letter the publication obtained. Though the cause of death is unknown, the letter reveals that she fought a "brave battle" against an "unforgivable disease." Gray joined the show midway through its first season as senior supervising producer before being promoted to co-executive producer in August 2011, and executive producer in Aug. 2019.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Larry Storch, Veteran TV Actor and ‘F Troop’ Star, Dies at 99

Veteran comedic actor Larry Storch, an Emmy nominee best known for his leading performance as Corporal Randolph Agarn on ABC’s 1965 sitcom “F Troop,” has died at age 99. Storch’s more than 200 screen credits spanned 1950-2010. Per a post on the actor’s official Facebook page, he died peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Drew Pinsky
ewrestlingnews.com

Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena

Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
WWE
Herbie J Pilato

“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met

As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
BURBANK, CA
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Black Enterprise

Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87

Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics

Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
FanSided

How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations

One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheryl E Preston

Has Steve Burton possibly closed the door on General Hospital?

General Hospital fans continue to post on social media that they would like to see actor Steve Burton return to his role as Jason Morgan. Based on his latest interview with Deadline it sounds like the soap vet may have closed that chapter of his life but Burton said in the interview that "he never says never.". Burton was fired in October 2021 because he refused to be vaccinated for Covid. Burton desired a religious exemption but he was denied. Fans have set up Facebook groups dedicated to the actor and his character and continually say how much he is needed in Port Charles.
Slate

The Death of Henry Blake

This article is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It is excerpted from the Television Academy Foundation’s interview with Gene Reynolds, producer of M*A*S*H, conducted in 2000. McLean [Stevenson, who played Henry Blake] was never better. He did a great job for...
ENTERTAINMENT
