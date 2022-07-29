Veteran Producer Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey to Leave ‘Extra’ After 22 Years

www.thewrap.com
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin Dead at 74
24 and NCIS Star Gregory Itzin has died. He was 74. The actor passed away on Friday due to complications during an emergency surgery, the actor's manager Lisa Gallant confirmed to PEOPLE. In 2015, Itzin suffered a "major heart attack" during a Shakespeare performance but "came back only to continue...
Taurean Blacque Dies: Emmy-Nominated ‘Hill Street Blues’ Actor Was 82
Taurean Blacque, the Emmy-nominated actor best known for his role as the perennially behatted Detective Neal Washington on NBC’s influential 1980s hit police series Hill Street Blues, died today in Atlanta following a brief illness. He was 82. His death was announced to Deadline by his family. A native...
'The Talk' EP Heather Gray Dead After 'Brave Battle'
CBS staffers of the Emmy-award-winning daytime talk show The Talk has lost a beloved member of their work family. Deadline reports that the show's executive producer Heather Gray has died. Staffers were notified in a letter the publication obtained. Though the cause of death is unknown, the letter reveals that she fought a "brave battle" against an "unforgivable disease." Gray joined the show midway through its first season as senior supervising producer before being promoted to co-executive producer in August 2011, and executive producer in Aug. 2019.
Larry Storch, Veteran TV Actor and ‘F Troop’ Star, Dies at 99
Veteran comedic actor Larry Storch, an Emmy nominee best known for his leading performance as Corporal Randolph Agarn on ABC’s 1965 sitcom “F Troop,” has died at age 99. Storch’s more than 200 screen credits spanned 1950-2010. Per a post on the actor’s official Facebook page, he died peacefully in his sleep early Friday morning.
Kid Rock Makes Out With His Lover At SummerSlam (Photos), News On The Rock & John Cena
Kid Rock was in the audience at Saturday night’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event. You can check out some photos of the musician and his lover (who he made out with!) at the show below. For what it’s worth, Kid Rock is known to play pranks and it is believed that the person he was kissing is Chelcie Lynn. She’s a comedian and YouTube personality.
“Beach Boy” Brian Wilson and “Wheel of Fortune” Dream Vanna White: When Two Very Different Legends Met
As a Page for NBC in the “Big ‘80s,” I worked on a great many game shows that were taped at the Burbank studios during that era. SuperPassword, The New Let’s Make A Deal, Scrabble, and Wheel of Fortune. Next to Jeopardy and The Price is Right (on CBS), Wheel Of Fortune remains one of the most popular, long-lasting game shows to air on any network, broadcast, cable, syndicated, or otherwise. Like Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune was created by talk show icon and media mogul Merv Griffin.
Nichelle Nichols, Pioneering 'Star Trek' Actor, Dies At 89
The actor made history for her role as Nyota Uhura in “Star Trek: The Original Series."
'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage
Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
‘Diff’rent Strokes’ Star Gary Coleman Stormed Out of an Interview After He Was Accused of Domestic Violence
Gary Coleman's life after 'Diff'rent Strokes' wasn't always happy. He once stormed out of an interview after facing upsetting accusations.
Adam Wade, Singer, Actor, and History-Making Game Host, Dies at 87
Adam Wade, the vocalist, actor, and drummer, who made history as the first Black host of a televised game show, has died at age 87. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Wade’s wife, former singer and producer Jeree Wade, confirmed that her beloved husband died on Thursday at his home in Montclair, New Jersey. He succumbed to a battle with Parkinson’s disease.
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam This Contestant for ‘Making a Fool of Himself’ With ‘Over the Top’ Antics
Unlike most shows, Jeopardy! has only two main components – the host and the contestants. As such, an unusually bright spotlight is placed on both. Fans of the game show have an incredibly close connection with the series’ host (even though it’s very one-sided). And when a contestant comes along who sparks their interest, fans will cheer them on with a vehemence typically reserved for family and close friends.
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?
Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Fiancé Michael Xavier in Romantic Beverly Hills Ceremony
Eddie Murphy's eldest daughter Bria Murphy, whom the actor shares with ex-wife Nicole, married her actor fiancé Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE has exclusively learned. The happy couple wed in a private afternoon ceremony before 250 close friends and family. Bria, a 32-year-old artist and actress,...
John Davidson, 1970s Hollywood Heartthrob Who Seemingly Disappeared, Is Living His Best Life at the Age of 80
In the 1970s, actor and singer John Davidson was everywhere. With his dimples and perfectly coiffed hair, Davidson was the biggest TV heartthrob of the decade, appearing on many classic shows, from “Carol Burnett” to “The Love Boat.” He was also the king of the game shows.
How old is Hank Voight on Chicago PD?
Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is the grizzled veteran of the Chicago PD squad. He’s the oldest member of the team, and the one with the most experience when it comes to handling the city’s array of criminals. Of course, Voight’s veteran status leads to questions about his age....
Jimmy Fallon Suffers Embarrassing Snub During Emmy Nominations
One big name missing from the 2022 Primetime Emmy nominations Tuesday morning was Jimmy Fallon. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was not among the nominees for the Outstanding Variety Talk Series award. Fallon's show has not been nominated for any Primetime Emmys since 2017 and hasn't been included in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category since 2016.
Has Steve Burton possibly closed the door on General Hospital?
General Hospital fans continue to post on social media that they would like to see actor Steve Burton return to his role as Jason Morgan. Based on his latest interview with Deadline it sounds like the soap vet may have closed that chapter of his life but Burton said in the interview that "he never says never.". Burton was fired in October 2021 because he refused to be vaccinated for Covid. Burton desired a religious exemption but he was denied. Fans have set up Facebook groups dedicated to the actor and his character and continually say how much he is needed in Port Charles.
Katie Holmes and her boyfriend Bobby Wooten enjoy a date night in New York
Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten are still going strong, On Thursday, the couple was spotted heading to dinner on the Upper West Side in New York City, and they were all smiles. GrosbyGroup Holmes and the musician were first spotted packing on...
The Death of Henry Blake
This article is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It is excerpted from the Television Academy Foundation’s interview with Gene Reynolds, producer of M*A*S*H, conducted in 2000. McLean [Stevenson, who played Henry Blake] was never better. He did a great job for...
