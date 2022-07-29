Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese Team Again on ‘The Wager’ From ‘Flower Moon’ Author

www.thewrap.com
‘The First Lady’ Canceled: There Will Be No Second Installment Of Showtime Anthology Series
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Showtime will not be picking up a second season of one-hour drama anthology series The First Lady. The star-studded Season 1 of the anthology, set in the East Wing of the White House and focused on telling the stories of America’s charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies, centered on Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer)\ and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), with Davis also serving as executive producer. “Showtime can confirm that the anthology series The First Lady will not be moving forward with another season,” a spokesperson for the network said...
Colin Farrell Says He Had Panic Attacks While Filming ‘Thirteen Lives’: “It Was Incredibly Nerve Racking”
When Colin Farrell heard that his Thirteen Lives co-star Viggo Mortensen wanted to do the film’s grueling underwater scenes himself rather than rely on a stunt double, he couldn’t resist diving in behind him. “I couldn’t have Viggo take all the glory,” Farrell joked to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday night at the premiere of the Ron Howard-directed film. “I might have to blame Viggo for that decision but, you know, in for a penny in for a pound. If Viggo’s in, I’m in.”More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'House of the Dragon,' 'Thirteen Lives' and MoreWhy Viggo...
‘Road House’ Remake With Jake Gyllenhaal From Director Doug Liman Lands at Amazon, Sets Full Cast
Jake Gyllenhaal will star in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film “Road House” from director Doug Liman that’s set at Amazon, the studio announced Tuesday. The project was first announced last year at MGM and will now move to Prime Video, and Amazon has also now set the full cast for the film.
‘Max Headroom’ Is B-B-B-Back in ’80s Drama Series Reboot at AMC
If you thought the matrix was glitching before, wait’ll Max Headroom is back onscreen. The 1980s pseudo-artificial-intelligence talking head is in development as a drama series at AMC, TheWrap has confirmed. Matt Frewer, who has portrayed the glitchy video jockey (and his human counterpart Edison Carter) since 1985, will re-render the role.
Pat Carroll, TV and Stage Actress and Voice of Ursula in ‘The Little Mermaid,’ Dies at 95
Pat Carroll, an Emmy-winning actress who appeared on “Laverne & Shirley” and was the voice of Ursula in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” has died at the age of 95 from pneumonia, her daughter Tara Karsian announced on her Facebook page. “It is with a heavy...
‘Everything’s Trash’ Adds June Diane Raphael as ‘Formidable, Nightmare Boss’ (Exclusive)
A bad boss is heading the way of podcaster Phoebe (Phoebe Robinson) on Freeform’s new comedy “Everything’s Trash.”. TheWrap can exclusively reveal that June Diane Raphael is playing Jax, who showrunner and executive producer Jonathan Groff says is a “very funny and formidable, nightmare boss.”. “Jax...
Cradle to Grave: Inside Hollywood’s Push Into Preschool Programming
Batman for toddlers? Studios are realizing the importance of getting fans hooked on their biggest franchises when they’re young. The preschool market has become an important programming initiative for entertainment companies and it speaks both to the importance of creating young (and hopefully lifelong) fans of their more seasoned franchises and to the ability to expand those franchises to several versions of the same character.
Fire at Italy’s Historic Cinecittà Studios Briefly Pauses Production of Netflix’s ‘Old Guard 2’
Production on Netflix’s “Old Guard 2” was disrupted on Monday after a fire broke out at Cinecittà Studios in Italy. The flames erupted Monday afternoon, in an area of the studio with a renaissance-era Florence set. The set was already in the process of being taken down when the fire hit. According to reports, three firefighter teams got the fire under control, and no injuries or major damage were reported.
Taron Egerton Reveals Why He Pulled Himself Out of Han Solo Auditions: ‘I Got on the Falcon’ (Video)
Taron Egerton, who was in the running to play a young Han Solo in 2018’s prequel “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” revealed that he “removed himself” from the project because he just couldn’t see himself in the part. During a recent appearance on the...
Here’s What’s New on Netflix in August 2022
As the end of summer approaches, so does a slew of new movies and TV coming to Netflix this month. This month, Netflix is serving up a documentary on the chaos of the ’99 Woodstock revival, Netflix’s take on “13: The Musical” and a juicy series expanding “Selling Sunset” into Orange County, California. Favorite returning Netflix series include “Never Have I Ever: Season 3,” “Queer Eye: Brazil” and the third season of “Locke and Key.”
9 New Trailers You May Have Missed This Week: From ‘A League of Their Own’ to ‘Blonde’ (Video)
Following July’s packed movie slate, more upcoming TV shows and films are beginning to roll out their trailers. “Never Have I Ever” Season 3 dropped its first trailer ahead of the August 12 premiere, while large casts have fans excited for the remaining summer TV shows, including Nick Offerman, Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, and Roberta Colindrez in “A League of Their Own.”
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Co-Creators Explain Their ‘Big Swing’ to Turn ‘A’ Into a Slasher
Already, “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” is subverting expectations with the latest take on Sara Shephard’s young adult novels. In the first three episodes, which debuted on HBO Max last Thursday, the series firmly established itself in the vein of slasher flicks, unlike its predecessors. “I think...
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Heather Gray, executive producer of “The Talk,” has died. She was 50. In a memo sent to staff on Sunday, CBS executives George Cheeks, David Stapf, Kelly Kahl, Thom Sherman, Amy Reisenbach and Laurie Seidman wrote that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.”. “She showed us...
‘The Gray Man’ Ending Explained: Russo Brothers Tease Further Adventures
Joe and Anthony Russo’s “The Gray Man” has already become one of the most popular Netflix original movies ever, and it’s only been out for a week. But if you have some lingering questions about the ending, we’ve got you covered. Based on a series...
‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Edges ‘Nope’ With $22.5 Million Box Office Opening
Warner Bros.’ “DC League of Super-Pets” is opening beneath pre-weekend box office projections with $9.3 million grossed from 4,314 theaters on opening day, with projections now set for a $22.5 million opening weekend. Prior to release, the animated superhero film starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart had...
Cyndi Lauper Joins Amazon’s ‘The Horror of Dolores Roach’ in Recurring Guest Role
Pop star legend Cyndi Lauper has boarded Amazon’s upcoming series “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” an individual with knowledge of the move told TheWrap on Monday. The “Time After Time” singer will play the recurring guest role of Ruthie — described as a Broadway theatre usher who moonlights as a private investigator and stirs up trouble for Dolores Roach.
Sylvester Stallone Throws Another Punch at Irwin Winkler Over ‘Rocky’ Spinoff: ‘Return My Rights Bloodsuckers!’
Sylvester Stallone is voicing his displeasure, again, at the development of a spinoff of “Rocky” character Drago, this time demanding that producer Irwin Winkler and his partners return the rights to the characters. “After IRWIN WINKLER and FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY!” Stallone’s Instagram post begins, accompanying a photo...
Netflix Sues Songwriters Behind Unauthorized ‘Bridgerton’ Musical After For-Pay Performance
Netflix is suing the songwriting team behind the unauthorized “Bridgerton” musical for infringement, court documents filed Friday in a Washington, DC US District Court revealed. Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear created the homage to the smash hit Netflix show in 2021 with a series of music videos posted...
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Directors and A24 Team With Showtime for Comedy Pilot ‘Mason’
Showtime has greenlit the half-hour comedy pilot “Mason,” produced by A24 and created and executive produced by Nathan Min (“Joe Pera Talks To You), who also stars. The Daniels (Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan), who directed “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” will direct and executive produce alongside Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (“Minari,” “Nope”).
‘Minions,’ ‘Thor’ Sequels Push July Box Office to First Post-Shutdown $1 Billion Total
After coming just short of a $1 billion monthly total in June, the domestic box office reached the milestone in July for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, thanks in large part to the success of Universal/Illumination’s “Minions: The Rise of Gru” and Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder.”
