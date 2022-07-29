The pedestrian killed by a vehicle was a resident of Conway and in his 30s

34-year-old Robert Lawrence, a resident of Conway from Georgia, lost his life on Monday night after being hit by a car, according to Patty H. Bellamy, deputy coroner for Horry County government.

The incident occurred near 3345 West Highway 501 in Conway and Lawrence died at the scene, Bellamy said.

The name of the driver of the vehicle has not been released.

Conway Police Department is the investigating agency.