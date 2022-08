Last season, 536 players appeared in at least one match in the Premier League. Can you name them all? Of course you can't. Manchester United's David de Gea and Tottenham's Hugo Lloris were the only two players to feature in all 3,420 minutes. At the other end of the leaderboard, Aston Villa's Wesley Moraes, Everton's Moise Kean, the West Ham United pair of Alex Kral and Daniel Chesters, and Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho all clocked just a solitary minute, according to Stats Perform. Garnacho, somehow, appeared in two matches, but still failed to reach the two-minute mark.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO