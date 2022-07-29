ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil Baby Gives Shout Out To Gunna, Young Thug During Lollapalooza Set

By Logan DeLoye
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Lil Baby hit the stage at Lollapalooza on Thursday night and the crowd went wild. Upon entrance, the stage was lit with fireworks, smoke, large props and backup dancers. The Grammy Award-winning artist performed his most popular hits including, “Pure Cocaine,” “We Paid,” and a handful of others. During the set, Lil Baby played music from other stand-out artists for breaks in between his hits.

Among the line-up were songs that featured fellow rappers Gunna and Young Thug . According to Igettalk , when Lil Baby performed "Drip Too Hard," he rapped Gunna's part of the song in tribute to his friend. Later in the set, Lil Baby's DJ, DJ Champ, played "Pushin P" and made references to Young Thug. Gunna and Young Thug are currently in prison on charges of racketeering. Gunna was denied bail on gang related charges and has a trial date set for January 9, 2023. He will remain behind bars until the court date.

Igettalk discussed Lil Baby's quick rise to fame within the last five years. This is the first time that he has taken the stage at Lollapalooza since 2019. His performance, along with a handful of other headliners can be live streamed via Hulu .

