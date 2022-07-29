ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts Make Roster Moves On Defensive Line

By Jake Arthur
HorseshoeHuddle
HorseshoeHuddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c7L6f_0gxjQGxz00

The Colts have added depth to the interior of their defensive line, signing free agent defensive tackle Caeveon Patton and releasing defensive end Bryan Cox Jr.

The Indianapolis Colts weren't ready to let go of defensive tackle Caeveon Patton.

Three days after waiving the undrafted free agent, they signed him back to the roster, releasing defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. in a corresponding move.

Patton (6'1", 291, 23 years old), a rookie out of Texas State, was signed by the Colts after a tryout at the team's rookie minicamp following the 2022 NFL Draft.

In 44 games with the Bobcats, Patton totaled 179 tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 3 fumble recoveries, and 6 pass breakups.

The depth behind the Colts' starting defensive tackles, DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart, is unsettled. There are veterans in Chris Williams, R.J. McIntosh, and Byron Cowart as well as rookie draft picks Curtis Brooks and Eric Johnson II.

Under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, just about all depth players are getting a chance to prove themselves during training camp. Through the first two practices, players have constantly rotated through the first, second, and third units so Bradley and his coaches can see what these guys can provide.

The team is monitoring Buckner's usage due to a back ailment that they are being precautious with. Plus, Williams left Wednesday's practice with an injury and did not participate on Thursday.

The Colts clearly liked enough of what they saw in Patton to bring him back, compete, and provide the depth that they currently need.

What do you think of these moves? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

