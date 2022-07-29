ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inside Allen Park: Defense Finishes Strong, Jared Goff Intercepted

By John Maakaron
 4 days ago

Detroit Lions got in work in the red zone on Day 3 of training camp.

The Detroit Lions kicked off Day 3 of training camp with added spectators in attendance, as family members of staffers and special guests of the team were on hand to observe the morning practice.

Among the special guests was former quarterback Mike McMahon , who was the team's fifth-round pick in 2001.

The day began on a somber note, as head coach Dan Campbell started his media session by sending his personal condolences to the family of William White, a Lions former defensive back who passed away at the age of 56, the team announced.

Campbell noted that everyone affiliated with the organization, including Chris Spielman, was taking the news quite hard.

On a sunny morning at the team's Allen Park practice facility, the acclimation process continued to ramp up, as the team participated in increased work, notably in the red zone.

Day 3 observations

  • The day's action started after warmups, with the second-team participating in 11-on-11 drills.
  • Devin Funchess and Greg Bell did not practice with the team on Friday, as they battle injury. Campbell explained Funchess was dealing with a groin issue and Bell had a back/hip injury that required further evaluation.
  • Don Muhlbach maintains an active role with the team, as he was observed rewatching the snaps with his replacement, Scott Daly. Muhlbach was known as a player who worked diligently to perfect his craft. Now, he is imparting that knowledge to Daly and others.
  • Backup quarterback Tim Boyle continued to secure the majority of second-team reps, while David Blough worked with the third team.
  • The defensive front made quite a few plays, including tipping a pass of Boyle, to allow cornerback Mike Hughes to secure an interception.
  • Charles Harris was in the mix quite often, as well. He would have made the quarterbacks under center uncomfortable, had pads been on.
  • It was not Jared Goff's best day. But, he was crisp at times, as he had one of the best tosses of the day to running back D'Andre Swift for a touchdown. The over-the-shoulder reception during red-zone drills was executed well by the offense.
  • The two-minute drill showcased at the end of practice left much to be desired. After a completion to Josh Reynolds, the next stretch of plays included two incompletions and an interception tossed by Goff to A.J. Parker to end practice.
  • The work in the red zone for the Lions was quite efficient on Day 3. Tight end Shane Zylstra found the end zone on back-to-back tosses from Boyle during seven-on-seven drills. Tight ends Derrick Deese Jr. also had a standout day, as he was targeted heavily by Blough in third-team work.
  • Will Harris had consecutive pass breakups. On the second occasion, the offense matched Hockenson on the young defensive back, who held his own. The quality coverage sparked the defense to celebrate loudly.
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown broke out a celebratory surf dance, after being on the receiving end of a touchdown pass. After practice, he noted he had not been surfing all that often this offseason.
  • The catch of the day was made by wide receiver Corey Sutton. He made a quality sliding grab from Blough in the back of the end zone, beating safety Ifeatu Melifonwu.
  • Aidan Hutchinson looks comfortable in all of the plays that he is involved in. He is setting the edge effectively and recognizing responsibilities against tight ends quickly.
  • Aaron Glenn was observed needling running backs coach Duce Staley when the team was walking off the field. Their banter has been entertaining to observe throughout practices.
  • On a lighter note, AllLions found an opportunity to get on camera, in our own unique way, during a football conversation between ESPN and WXYZ-TV.
  • The Lions will be donning pads for the first time on Monday, according to Campbell.

