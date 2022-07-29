Monaco Crypto Summit: The most anticipated summit for everything crypto is coming to the French Riviera

cointelegraph.com
CoinTelegraph
Croatian retail giant sees rise in crypto payments despite the bear market
Payments in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) have been on the rise at Croatia’s largest supermarket chain Konzum this year despite the ongoing bear market. After debuting crypto payments in 2021, Konzum has seen an increasing trend for this type of payment, the firm’s director of business applications Ines Barbir told Cointelegraph.
CoinTelegraph
Positivity blazing through a bear market: Blockchain Economy Istanbul 2022
Held at Hilton Bomonti, a fancy hotel next to a renovated and repurposed beer factory in Istanbul, the fourth iteration of the Blockchain Economy Summit 2022 (BE2022) proved to be a significant step-up compared to its pre-pandemic predecessors. The previous summit, BE2020, was held at the WOW Convention Center two...
cryptopotato.com
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
The conference’s Singapore debut is expected to be its largest and the first major in-person crypto conference in the region. SINGAPORE – TOKEN2049, Asia’s premier crypto conference, has announced a new batch of title sponsors and speakers for its upcoming Singapore edition which will be running from 28 to 29 September. This year marks the conference’s Singapore debut, making for a thrilling week of activities as some of the world’s most pioneering projects gather at what’s set to be the crypto industry’s first major in-person event in Asia ahead of the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix 2022 race weekend.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: Elon Musk: The ultimate crypto tourist
Elon Musk’s Tesla proved to be the ultimate paper hands after the electric vehicle maker sold 75% of its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in the second quarter. I say, good riddance. The cult of personality isn’t good for Bitcoin, and neither is a technologist who treats the asset as his plaything. As far as we are aware, Musk hasn’t sold any of his personal Bitcoin stash and Tesla still has an estimated 10,800 BTC on its books. Still, the less we have to hear about Musk and Bitcoin, the better.
CoinTelegraph
Best monthly gains since October 2021 — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week and a new month on a cautiously positive footing after protecting crucial levels. After an intense July in which macro factors provided significant volatility, BTC price action managed to provide both a weekly and monthly candle favoring the bulls. The road to some form...
Now the Crypto Crash Is Affecting the Luxury Watch Market
This year has been rough going so far for people who invested widely in cryptocurrency. Much has been written about the crypto crash that has played out over the last few months, and there’s been even more analysis of how it has and has not affected different aspects of the economy.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price rejects at $24K as 'classic short setup' spoils bulls' fun
Bitcoin (BTC) saw fresh volatility after July's final Wall Street open as highs north of $24,000 remained solid resistance. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView reflected bulls' continuing struggle as BTC/USD lurched around the $24,000 mark on July 29. The pair had attempted to match the week's local top...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Crash – Is the Bottom In and What Does the Future of Crypto Hold?
For the last half-year or so, the crypto market has found itself gripped by bearish pressure, with the total capitalization of this rapidly-maturing industry having dipped from $3 trillion to its current valuation of $900 billion. It also bears mentioning that every top 10 digital asset – including Bitcoin, Ethereum,...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miner capitulation due to end amid 1st difficulty increase since June
Bitcoin (BTC) miners have been capitulating for almost two months, but an end to the squeeze could already be here. That was the conclusion from Blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining firm Blockware as it published its latest Intelligence Newsletter on July 29. Report: “Expect” capitulation to be done by September...
CoinTelegraph
GameFi and Metaverse least affected by Terra debacle: Report
Blockchain gaming and the Metaverse have managed to “sidestep” the “Lehman brothers-like” collapse of Terra in May — though decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) haven’t been so lucky, a report says. In a Friday report from decentralized application (DApp) data aggregator DappRadar,...
zycrypto.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts Crypto Uprising as Financial Systems Crumble
The crypto industry has grown massively in the past years, with increasing mass adoption being fueled by the global economic downturn brought on by the pandemic. The effects of the pandemic have eased up a bit, but the crypto adoption rate has surged nonetheless, as fresh concerns about financial systems surface. A notable American entrepreneur has forecasted an imminent crypto uprising with failing global financial systems.
blockchain.news
Honduras Establishes Bitcoin Valley in Santa Lucia to Boost Crypto Opportunities
Honduras has entered the cryptocurrency trend after launching “Bitcoin Valley” in Santa Lucia meant to spur more opportunities in the digital asset space, according to Reuters. As a result, the tourist town of Santa Lucia has shifted to a Bitcoin city because business owners are adopting crypto payments...
CoinTelegraph
Drive into the metaverse: Alibaba and IM Motors open IM Valley to embrace blockchain tech
IM Motors, the high-end intelligent pure electric vehicle brand backed by China’s largest automaker, SAIC, and e-commerce giant Alibaba, announces it will officially launch its Drive-to-Earn Reward Scheme, with Mileage Mining mode starting on Aug. 7, 2022, for IM Valley, a metaverse built for its car owners to earn digital “Stones” as they drive. It indicates the completion of IM Motors’ Customer Share Option Plan, or CSOP, an initiative to bring the power of data back to its owners with rewards and incentives in real life.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin: Opening The Door To Financial Inclusion
This is an opinion editorial by Ray Youssef, CEO of Paxful and cofounder of the Built With Bitcoin Foundation. Global wealth inequality is growing around the world. With inflation, conflict and the pandemic forcing many into extreme poverty, the top 1% are accumulating more power than ever before – capturing nearly 20 times more global wealth than the bottom 50%. And the rise of inflation is adding more fuel to the fire, with U.S. numbers rising to 9.1%. While we are all feeling its effects, many say lower income households are feeling it the most, with tight budgets getting hit by the rise of rent, gas and overall living costs. While bitcoin is not a silver bullet, it’s a strong solution for minimizing the wealth gap and opening the door to financial inclusion where fiat has failed.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: BTC Dips Below $23.5K; The Crypto Bear Market Will Test Thailand’s SEC
Prices: Bitcoin and ether trade slightly lower on Sunday; other cryptos are mixed. Insights: The crypto bear market will test Thailand's markets regulator. ●Ten-year Treasury yield daily close: 2.64% −0.04. Bitcoin, ether and gold prices are taken at approximately 4pm New York time. Bitcoin is the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price...
blockworks.co
WisdomTree CEO: Crypto Winter Brings ‘Lots of Opportunity’
Digital asset-focused investment manager WisdomTree sees opportunities to profit from crypto’s recent churns — including expanding the company’s regulatory prowess in a bid to gain additional clients. WisdomTree, which offers a range of ETFs, ETPs, indexes and model portfolios, ended the second quarter with $74 billion assets...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum will outpace Visa with zkEVM Rollups, says Polygon co-founder
ZkEVM Rollups, a new scaling solution for Ethereum, will allow the smart contract protocol to outpace Visa in terms of transaction throughput, said Polygon co-founder Mihailo Bjelic in a recent interview with Cointelegraph. Polygon recently claimed to be the first to implement a zkEVM scaling solution, which aims at reducing...
CoinTelegraph
Tiffany & Co turning CryptoPunk NFTs into $50K custom pendants
Luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co has announced the sale of 250 diamond and gemstone encrusted pendants for CryptoPunk nonfungible token (NFT) holders. The handcrafted CryptoPunk pendants were announced by the jewelry brand on Sunday on Twitter, and are priced at 30 Ether (ETH), equivalent to $50,600 each at the time of writing.
coingeek.com
South Korea: 2 banks face probe over failure to report digital currency trading gains
Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office has beamed a searchlight into the operations of two entities over allegations of illegal foreign remittances to the tune of $1.5 billion. The remittances sent abroad are worth over KRW2 trillion ($1.5 billion) and were said to have been made by trading the Kimchi...
CoinTelegraph
Argentinean soccer club welcomes first crypto signing amid economic downturn
Argentina’s economic restrictions have reached the sports industry, with the first signing of a local football player with cryptocurrencies hitting national headlines. The transfer of midfielder Giuliano Galoppo from Banfield's Athletic Club to Sao Paulo Futebol Clube was made in USD Coin (USDC), exceeding $6 million and up to $8 million depending on the volatile exchange rate of the Argentine peso, according to local sources. The transfer was made possible through a collaboration with the Mexican crypto exchange Bitso.
