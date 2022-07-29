Graphic via the Kentucky Chamber Foundation

The death toll from this week’s devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky is now 16 and climbing. Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing as flood waters begin to recede, revealing the true damage from the deadly storms. Unfortunately, more rain is in the forecast for this weekend, making the search for the missing even more urgent.

Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR) and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation are partnering to build a relief fund for our fellow Kentuckians to ensure they are able to rebuild. With the money raised in this fund, our two groups will be working with local communities, local chambers, as well as our state and local elected officials to ensure the needs of these areas are met in the wake of tragedy.

The Kentucky Chamber Foundation, Inc., is a Section 501(c)(3) public charity and donations to it are generally eligible for tax deduction in the United States. KSR and the Kentucky Chamber are committed to helping rebuild our communities and we appreciate your help and the overwhelming compassion and generosity of so many.

Donate to the KSR Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

You can donate online or via check. Checks should be made out to Kentucky Chamber Foundation. Mail checks to 464 Chenault Rd. Frankfort, KY 40601 with ATTN to the Flood Relief Fund.

For more information on how you can help those in need after the devastating storms, visit the Kentucky Chamber resource page.

TOPSHOT – Aerial view of homes submerged under flood waters from the North Fork of the Kentucky River in Jackson, Kentucky, on July 28, 2022. – Flash flooding caused by torrential rains has killed at least eight people in eastern Kentucky and left some residents stranded on rooftops and in trees, the governor of the south-central US state said Thursday. (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA / AFP) (Photo by LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, KY – JULY 29: Flooding in downtown Jackson, Kentucky on July 29, 2022 in Breathitt County, Kentucky. At least 16 people have been killed and hundreds had to be rescued amid flooding from heavy rainfall. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

JACKSON, KY – JULY, 28: Homes along Gross Loop off of KY-15 are flooded with water from the North Fork of the Kentucky River. (Photo by Arden S. Barnes/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

JACKSON, KY – JULY 28: Members of the Jackson Fire Department prepare to conduct search and rescue operations downtown on July 28, 2022 in Jackson, Kentucky. Storms that dropped as much as 12 inches of rain in some parts of Eastern Kentucky have caused devastating floods in some areas and have claimed at least eight lives. (Photo by Michael Swensen/Getty Images)