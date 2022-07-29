Donate to the KSR Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
The death toll from this week’s devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky is now 16 and climbing. Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing as flood waters begin to recede, revealing the true damage from the deadly storms. Unfortunately, more rain is in the forecast for this weekend, making the search for the missing even more urgent.
Kentucky Sports Radio (KSR) and the Kentucky Chamber Foundation are partnering to builda relief fund for our fellow Kentuckians to ensure they are able to rebuild. With the money raised in this fund, our two groups will be working with local communities, local chambers, as well as our state and local elected officials to ensure the needs of these areas are met in the wake of tragedy.
The Kentucky Chamber Foundation, Inc., is a Section 501(c)(3) public charity and donations to it are generally eligible for tax deduction in the United States. KSR and the Kentucky Chamber are committed to helping rebuild our communities and we appreciate your help and the overwhelming compassion and generosity of so many.
You can donate online or via check. Checks should be made out to Kentucky Chamber Foundation. Mail checks to 464 Chenault Rd. Frankfort, KY 40601 with ATTN to the Flood Relief Fund.
