The best and cheapest way to get from SFO airport to Downtown San Francisco

Absent-minded burglar returns to to donut shop after forgetting keysJason WeilandSan Rafael, CA
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartmentJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of OaklandClay KallamOakland, CA
Five Reasons You Need to add San Carlos, Colombia, to your Must-See ListSara BSan Carlos, CA
Why I Love These Historic National Park Hotels In The Heart Of San Francisco
The Presidio is a beautiful, sprawling national park site tucked away in the heart of San Francisco and is brimming with fascinating history. From its beginnings under Spanish rule through Mexican control and the establishment of what is present-day San Francisco, when the Presidio became a U.S. Army post in 1846, this expansive area in the heart of San Francisco has been a renowned military establishment.
Oakland’s Hotbird restaurant hit with early morning burglary: 'It is frustrating as a small business owner'
The burglary happened around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Popular Korean restaurant in San Francisco, the Lucky Pig, permanently closes
"We are incredibly sad that we can't continue here."
Silicon Valley
Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens
Explore the possibilities of this charming Victorian-style, two-level home in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood. Consider the tremendous income-producing potential, an ideal residence for multigenerational living or a spacious single-family home. Located at 227 N. Claremont Street, it is ideally situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, minutes from...
How Freddie's Sandwiches became a SF institution with celeb status
Freddie's still sells its signature sandwich that was created 96 years ago.
KTVU FOX 2
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man
A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
The Oakland airport is finally getting a huge food makeover with influx of local restaurants
A popular Vietnamese spot is among those opening soon at the Oakland airport.
Hour by hour the 24th Street BART Plaza churns with illegal vendors ￼
Elderly women getting off the bus on Wednesday afternoon could barely squeeze through the crowd of vendors that lined the sidewalk on the northeast corner of Mission and 24th Streets. Some of the vendors appeared agitated and skittish; others, comatose. I lived two blocks away from the plaza for 20 years and never in that time did the 24th Street Plaza look so chaotic.
New Way To Tour California’s Wine Country In 2023
There will soon be a new way to explore wine country: American Cruise Lines has announced their first-ever California cruise. Beginning in 2023, the country’s largest small ship cruise line will offer an 8-day San Francisco Bay cruise. “American continues to expand the possibilities for exceptional domestic small ship...
Hinodeya Ramen & Bar to Open Union Square Location
The dashi-style ramen restaurant is opening its fourth location this fall.
Silicon Valley
Big Fremont building is grabbed amid hot market for life sciences
FREMONT — A big building in Fremont that has been converted into a modern life sciences site has been bought by an East Coast company that hopes to capitalize on a hot Bay Area market for these kinds of real estate ties. Diversified Healthcare Trust, acting through an affiliate,...
Gavin Newsom Net Worth Might Surprise You
As the son of a state appeals court judge and Getty Oil attorney, Gavin Newsom was born in San Francisco in 1967. He was raised in the Irish Catholic faith by his father, who baptized and confirmed him. A French-American bilingual school in New Orleans, Louisiana, was the place where he began his education. However, he was forced to transfer because of his severe dyslexia. At Redwood High School, he played both baseball and basketball, earning all-district honors in both years. Newsom attended Santa Clara University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science in 1989.
EXCLUSIVE: 70-year-old woman brutally beaten, kicked in head by 4 attackers in SF housing complex
Video shows Mrs. Ren being kicked squarely in the face. When she tries to hide in the hallway and she is unable to close the door - the suspects then return to takes her keys, taking turns assaulting the senior.
KTVU FOX 2
One person shot in San Francisco near Civic Center BART station
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco Police say one person was shot on McAllister St. and Jones St. near the Civic Center BART station on Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to reports of the shooting at approximately 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they located a person with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to the hospital. Officials say they don't know the extent of the persons injuries.
Road Trip from San Jose to Portland, Oregon
If you are looking for the ultimate adventure, taking in some of California and Oregon's best landscapes, breathtaking coastal towns and cities and incredible national forests, then the trip from San Jose to Portland, Oregon is the ideal city escape to melt away the mundane. The 720-mile road trip from...
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
SF family demands answers after dog lost while staying with sitter booked through pet care platform
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Before venturing off on a recent Hawaiian vacation, a family in San Francisco booked a pet sitter on the popular pet care service platform, Rover. The family's distance away from home felt even farther after learning their dog had escaped his caretaker. Coco the 2-year-old Maltipoo...
Police activity blocks traffic on southbound Highway 101 in San Francisco
Southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in San Francisco were blocked Monday morning because of police activity, the city's Department of Emergency Management reported.People were being urged to avoid the area of southbound 101 at Division and Bryant streets just before the Interstate 80 split. There were emergency crews on the scene, the department said.Traffic on southbound 101 was backed up past Market Street and onto Octavia and other city streets in Hayes Valley.As of 11:40 a.m., the roadway was cleared but traffic remained backed up to Van Ness Ave.This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.
San Francisco genetic tech company Invitae will lay off 1,000 employees, including over 700 local employees
The "realignment" was announced weeks ago, with scant details of the upcoming layoffs.
