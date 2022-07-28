Thailand in a Truck will be serving lunch. Stop by and welcome this new food vendor to Madison and enjoy Wingra Boats and Lake Wingra!. Carts in Parks: The City of Madison Carts in Parks program continues in 2022 and will be regularly featured at parks around Madison! Food carts are scheduled based on cart availability and parks programming through the summer. Many of the food carts accept credit for payment, but not all. Please plan accordingly. The exact food cart(s) and the schedule are subject to change. Weather may impact or cancel vending operations.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO