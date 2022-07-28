ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
City of Madison Wisconsin

Week of August 1st: Water main flushing starts, voting is ongoing, and other events and announcements

Recordings from the Virtual Neighborhood development meetings, early voting has started, water main flushing starts in August, and more!. Community Coffee with Mayor Satya - save the date - August 9th. Neighborhood Development meeting recordings. Water main flushing starts in August. Events: Parks alive and Aldo Leopold Reimagined, Disabliity Pride...
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Cooking with Chef Lily

Join The Kids Chef, Lily Kilfoy, for a series of cooking demonstrations for kids and families. Participants will learn about different foods, where they come from, how to follow recipes, and how to use a variety of tools. Due to COVID precautions, this will be a hands-off program, but participants will get to take home a meal to enjoy.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Carts in Parks - Wingra Boats

Thailand in a Truck will be serving lunch. Stop by and welcome this new food vendor to Madison and enjoy Wingra Boats and Lake Wingra!. Carts in Parks: The City of Madison Carts in Parks program continues in 2022 and will be regularly featured at parks around Madison! Food carts are scheduled based on cart availability and parks programming through the summer. Many of the food carts accept credit for payment, but not all. Please plan accordingly. The exact food cart(s) and the schedule are subject to change. Weather may impact or cancel vending operations.
MADISON, WI
City of Madison Wisconsin

Police Incident Reports A Selection of Noteworthy Incident Reports

Incidents listed are selected by the Officer In Charge of each shift that may have significant public interest. Incidents listed are not inclusive of all incidents. To view Calls for Services information, please visit communitycrimemap.com. Requests for information can be directed to the MPD Records Unit: (608) 266-4075. Incident Report...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy