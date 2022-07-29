ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Rudy Miner
3d ago

my thoughts exactly...make the doctors and pharmacy pay it....trust me they are the pushers...but once it was in wringer....it's your fault....I know...trust me

How will Illinois spend $760B settlement from opioid lawsuit?

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker signed an executive order Friday establishing an advisory board to determine how to spend funds won in a $760 million settlement with opioid drug makers. Earlier this year, Illinois was part of a $26 billion national settlement. The new board will make recommendations on how to allocate […]
Illinois back-to-school sales tax holiday

WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - A statewide back-to-school sales tax will take place from Aug. fifth to the 14th in the state of Il. Items like notebooks, markers, and glue sticks among many more products will not be taxed during this period. The sales tax holiday comes in part of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois EPA seals Taylorville Kroger due to asbestos

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — The director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), John J. Kim, issued a seal order for a Kroger located at 201 E. Bidwell St. in Taylorville due to asbestos Friday. According to a press release from the state of Illinois, all occupants were removed...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/1/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 35,371 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 48 additional deaths since the Friday before, July 22nd, 2022. The CDC reports there are now 66 counties at the High Community Level, that up from 58 counties a week ago. An additional 31 counties are at the Medium Level, that’s down from 36 last week. Eight counties are in the Low Community Level, the same number as a week ago. With an increase in coronavirus cases throughout our region, all but one of our area counties are now in the High Community Level, including Richland, Jasper, Lawrence, Crawford, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Marion, Clay, Wayne, Edwards, and Wabash. The other area county, White, is on the Medium Level list. All are urged to take needed precautions again COVID-19. Go to www.dph.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois receives $760 million settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois will now be receiving as much as $760 million in a settlement agreement with several of the nation's major pharmaceutical distributors. Governor JB Pritzker has signed an executive order in response to the new funding. Gov. Pritzker says it's in an effort to make...
ILLINOIS STATE
$1.5M in grants open through Community Foundation of Northern Illinois

NORTHERN ILLINOIS (WIFR) - The Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (CFNIL) opens it’s community grants program for 2022, and to help applicants understand the process, they’re holding two grant seeker sessions. CFNIL staff will host two grant seekers sessions for organizations who plan to complete their first Community...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois Stimulus Check Update 2022

Photo by Mark G: https://www.pexels.com/photo/gray-high-rise-buildings-2401539/. While the federal government is most likely not planning on giving residents any more stimulus checks in 2022, there have been numerous states that have taken matters into their own hands, including Illinois. Here's what you need to know if you're a resident in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Midwest Food Bank hoping to help flood victims in Kentucky

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple locations of Midwest Food Bank (MFB) are sending food and water to victims of last week’s extreme flooding in Eastern Kentucky to aid in the communities’ disaster recovery. Last week’s storms in Kentucky caused widespread flash flooding and mudslides, resulting in multiple...
NORMAL, IL
Illinois quick hits: Lottery winner could pay $386 million in taxes; work comp fraud case not referred

Government could take $386 million in taxes from Mega Millions winner. After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
ILLINOIS STATE
3 great steakhouses in Illinois

When it comes to food, Americans do love their steak. In fact, that's what a lot of them go for when they eat at a restaurant. And it's easy to see why - it's delicious and very filling, and even though you can easily prepare it at home and enjoy it in the comfort of your home, it's way better when someone else cooks it, and you just get to eat it. On top of that, it's a great chance to spend time with your loved ones.
ILLINOIS STATE

