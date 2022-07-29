ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three New Oregon Recruiting Predictions

By Justin Hopkins about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
Oregon fans have been in the dumps the last few weeks. But it seems like on Pac-12 media day, things are perking up. Conference alignment for Oregon is looking a little more positive and so is recruiting.

Friday morning three new predictions were made on two Oregon targets. On3’s superstar recruiting duo Chad Simmons and Sam Spiegelman both logged picks for Oregon on two key Oregon targets. I also made a pick just three minutes ahead of Chad on the same recruit.

Here’s a look at those three predictions.

Sam Spiegelman

RB Richard Young – Oregon (45%)

“It’s been close all summer and recently sources close to the Young recruitment indicate the Ducks have moved slightly ahead of Alabama and both lead the way over Georgia as distant third. A decision is expected shortly, in the next 3 weeks or less, and Oregon is positioned well a the moment.” – Spiegelman

Additionally, I posted a very similar message in the Juice I posted Friday morning on ScoopDuck.

Chad Simmons and Justin Hopkins

DL My’Keil Gardner – Oregon (60 & 75%)

“There has been buzz around Michigan and Oregon based on my intel the last few weeks. Oregon has done a good job making Gardner feel like a priority, and now, they are getting him back on campus this weekend just before he makes his decision. I like where the Ducks sits heading into the weekend.” – Simmons

This one has gone back and forth with Michigan and Oregon. Both teams making a strong case for Gardner. However ahead of his August 3 commitment date, it looks like the Ducks have done enough to land the 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman. – Hopkins

I also posted about Gardner in Friday morning’s update of the Juice.

Comments / 0

 

