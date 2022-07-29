ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Authorities search for man accused of sexual assault on teenage girl in Collier County

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities released a composite photo of a man who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Collier County on an afternoon in late May.

The teenager told deputies she was walking along an alley between Tropicana Boulevard and 47th Terrace Southwest when a man approached her from behind, grabbed her, and put his hand over her mouth. She remembered waking up next to a tree with her pants down and seeing the man bicycling away, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

She described the man as a black male, approximately 25-30 years old, thin build, clean-shaven, and no tattoos. He was also wearing a red “New Era” brand hat with a flat brim, a black shirt, and camouflage pants.

“While there are many reasons that victims wait to report such a traumatic incident, this does pose challenges for investigators. Our detectives have been working this case, and deputies have been conducting enhanced patrols in the area,” reported CCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at 239-252-9300.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

