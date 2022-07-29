Potholes paved in West Side Mall

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been a long time in coming too long for many people who shop, work, or own businesses at the West Side Mall in Edwardsville. Paving of the mall parking lot is underway.

This is something many people say they never thought they would see a freshly paved road that makes for a smooth ride.

This is the access road to the West Side Mall from Main Street in Edwardsville. Just a few weeks ago there were potholes here that were nearly a foot deep.





“I think it’s fantastic. It looks so smooth. I wanted to go right over it, I almost did,” said Nancy Pokrinack.

We heard that over and over again today from people who drove through the West Side Mall parking lot. Workers paving the lot eliminating potholes they say have plagued the area for the past six months at least.

People reached out to the I-Team last month saying their vehicles had been damaged , including flat tires and dented rims from when they hit potholes but they received no response when they contacted the owner of the property, Signature Acquisitions based in New Jersey.

In fact, as we worked on one of our first reports on the problem this happened.

“A lot of them were too deep. It was a lot of zig-zagging to get in here. I come up here a lot,” explained Pokrinchak.





“I think it’s about time. It was like cheese holes and potholes if they didn’t do something they are going to break their axle or the wheels or something because they were getting deeper and deeper with potholes,” stated Bill Walsh.

I stood in one of the biggest potholes last month then it was patched, business owners and managers are thrilled about the paving.

“We’ll take the cut in sales for a couple of days. It makes everything a bit safer and makes everybody a little bit happier,” stated Jamie Danko, Dunkin Donuts Director of Operations.

“I honestly don’t know if we had gotten this far without the help you guys gave us. This has been a process probably over a year or more,” explained Danko.

A supervisor for the work crew tells us. They hope to pave the parking lot where the potholes are located over the next several days we again reached out to the owner of Signature Acquisitions and we have not heard back.

