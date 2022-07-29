ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Dan Lanning explains Oregon's emotional 'void' following loss of Spencer Webb

By Nikki Chavanelle about 5 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rFWX7_0gxjNi1U00
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning brought a powerful message with him to the podium at Pac-12 Media Day on Friday. While discussing the changes the team has faced since the end of last season, the former Georgia defensive coordinator noted the void left by the passing of Ducks tight end Spencer Webb two weeks ago.

“One thing that’s certainly changed for us this offseason is our team has a void,” Lanning said. “We’re missing a brother in Spencer Webb who we lost in a tragic accident. We spent a lot of time together as a family, mourned his loss. It’s something you certainly cannot replace.

“I’ve talked to our players about that moment and Spencer, on your tombstone, there’s a day you were born and a day when you passed, but what made Spencer special was how he lived that dash in between those two numbers,” Lanning continued. “We want to live and create a dash that’s meaningful. I think our Get Real sessions have been really beneficial to our team. We finished our summer workouts with a climb up Spencer Butte, which will be an annual tradition to honor him. Our theme this season as we honor Spencer is growth.”

Lanning went on to liken the team’s growth to young bamboo, which grows underground for a long period of time before finally showing itself on the surface.

Ducks grapple with loss of Spencer Webb

Webb was getting ready for his redshirt junior season with the Ducks when he died in a cliff diving accident. The accident occurred July 13 at Triangle Lake in Oregon.

The tight end started three games last year, totaling 13 receptions for 87 yards and a lone touchdown that came against Arizona. He joined the Ducks in 2018, but redshirted that season and then only played one game due to injury during the COVID-19-impacted 2020 campaign. Last season was his first full year since 2019. In 2019, he played in 12 games, totaling 18 receptions for 209 yards and three touchdowns. Webb was 22 years old.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
GoDucks.com

Prince Promoted to Associate Head Coach

EUGENE, Ore. – After leading the Oregon attack to major improvement in 2022, Caitlin Prince has been promoted to associate head coach, Chelsea Hoffmann announced on Monday. "We are excited to promote Caitlin to Associate Head Coach" Hoffmann said. "She is a skilled teacher who has built strong relationships with our players, which helped our offense improve significantly last season."
EUGENE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons

Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Local baseball team advances to the Cal Ripken World Series

EUGENE, Ore. -- 12 young baseball players have created something special on the diamond this summer. The 10U Willamette Valley Nationals have been crowned state and regional champs. The team will now compete at the Cal Ripken World Series in Vincennes, Indiana. "It's been really fun," said Cole Thomas. Willamette...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon Ducks#American Football#College Football#Pac 12 Media Day
KDRV

Umpqua National Forest dealing with new wildfire in Oregon

ROSEBURG, Ore-- Fire crews are currently at the scene of a roughly 100 acre wildfire that sparked Saturday afternoon in the Umpqua National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, ground and aviation fire suppression resources are responding to that new fire start currently called the Windigo Fire. Officials say...
ROSEBURG, OR
klcc.org

City Club of Eugene: Remove the Lower Snake River Dams? The Competing Issues

On June 9, 2022, US Senator Patty Murray and Governor Jay Inslee, both of Washington State, announced the release of an independent draft report that will help inform the recommendations of their Joint Federal-State Process regarding the Lower Snake River Dams and salmon recovery in the Pacific Northwest. Governor Inslee and Senator Murray stated:
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

African track team located after going missing in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Athletes and a coach from Eritrea’s visiting men’s track and field team at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene have been located, according to the Eritrean National Athletics Federation, which initially reported the individuals missing. The federation said the athletes are resuming activities with the team.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KGW

OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites

PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Dangerous bacterial bloom makes lake toxic to swimmers, OHA says

ADAIR VILLAGE, Ore. -- A lake in Peavy Arboretum is the subject of a health advisory issued by the Oregon Health Authority yesterday, July 28, due to a cyanobacteria algae bloom. Visitors to Cronemiller Lake near Adair Village are strongly advised not to swim in the lake or drink water...
ADAIR VILLAGE, OR
kezi.com

Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Man shot in face while driving on Lane County back road

LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A man driving through Lane County was shot while driving through a remote area, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. The victim, identified as a 29-year-old male, was driving on McGowan Creek Road when he was hit with birdshot from a shotgun around 9 p.m. Sunday. Deputies said despite injuries to his face, the man fled the scene and drove to responding paramedic where he was taken to a nearby hospital.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Cottage Grove Police Chief, Captain on administrative leave

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- Two officers in the uppermost echelons of the Cottage Grove Police Department are on paid administrative leave starting today, the Assistant to the City Manager of Cottage Grove said. According to Jake Boone, the Assistant to the Cottage Grove City Manager, CGPD Police Chief Scott Shepherd...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MEDFORD WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING A VEHICLE

A Medford woman was jailed for allegedly stealing a vehicle Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said 42-year old Michelle McMahan allegedly took a rental vehicle from a secured area at the Roseburg Regional Airport. An employee of a car dealership reported the vehicle stolen and was able to track it via GPS.
MEDFORD, OR
kezi.com

One dead, several injured following Thursday crash on Hwy 126

EUGENE, Ore.-- One person is dead and several were injured following a two car crash on Highway 126 near Mapleton. Oregon State Police troopers responded to the crash just before 4 p.m. Thursday. Officials said a Ford Focus operated by 24-year-old Timothy Cooper was headed westbound and rear ended a...
MAPLETON, OR
EDNPub

Man arrested after early morning shooting

At 2:18 a.m. on July 30, several officers on foot patrol heard shots fired in front of a local restaurant at 94 W. Broadway. There were also multiple callers to 911. The officers immediately responded to the scene and found a man had been shot and another man who was the suspect had been detained by a bystander. Officers took the suspect into custody.
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
64K+
Followers
61K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy