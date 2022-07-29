ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, TX

freestonecountytimesonline.com

Attention: Parents, Community, Family & Friends!

Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board to Meet Wednesday. Our Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board has two open positions!. We are also looking for at-large members to come aboard to make this program a success. Make plans to attend the board meeting on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 beginning 6:00 p.m. at...
FAIRFIELD, TX
freestonecountytimesonline.com

Special Meeting August 11 for Friends of Fort Boggy

The Friends of Fort Boggy State Park will have a Special Called meeting on Thursday, August 11th at the Centerville Municipal Building across from the Post Office. We will start gathering at 11:30 a.m. for refreshments and the meeting will begin at 12 noon. The main purpose of the meeting will be to discuss and vote on various needs of the park that could not be properly addressed at the July meeting. This meeting is open to the public and we encourage anyone with an interest in Fort Boggy State Park to come and join us.
CENTERVILLE, TX
KWTX

Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned

MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
RIESEL, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

McCoy’s Building Supply Closes Its Doors Aug. 31

McCoy’s Building Supply, a longtime retailer in the Corsicana community, recently announced it will be closing its doors on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The announcement came yesterday via a post on its Facebook page. The update states:. “Earlier this month, it was announced that our store was being forced to...
fox44news.com

Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
WACO, TX
Dallas Observer

The Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility in the World Is Coming to Navarro County. Not Everyone Wants It There.

Ever since a new Bitcoin mining facility was proposed in Navarro County, some residents have been upset about the drain on local resources they say the operation would cause. In April, the Colorado company Riot Blockchain announced in a press release that it was in the process of developing a large-scale, 1 gigawatt facility just outside Navarro County’s Corsicana, about an hour's drive south of Dallas. The first phase of the project will include 400 megawatts of capacity on a 265-acre site, according to the company’s press release.
KETK / FOX51 News

2 injured after two-vehicle crash near Coffee City

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two were injured after a crash near Coffee City on Highway 175 Sunday night. One man is in stable condition and one woman was life-flighted after the accident, according to officials and no updates were available on her condition as of Monday morning. Coffee City Police who responded to the […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, TX
B93

This Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Texas-According To This Popular TikToker

A mysterious dark figure that appears to be smoking cigars. A wheelchair squeaks. Would you dare visit this old, abandoned nursing home alone or with this TikToker @theparanormalfiles, who went where not many people are willing to go? Apparently, this old nursing home which has been shut down and not in use for a number of years, is one of the most haunted in Texas.
fox44news.com

Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
WACO, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Frankston man arrested for family violence, interference

COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A Frankston man was arrested Saturday night by Coffee City Police after a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) was issued for him the night before. Lonnie Hall, 58, was issued two arrest warrants Friday for assault family violence impeding breathing and interference with an emergency call. Police said they […]
FRANKSTON, TX
KWTX

Trial date announced for former East Texas principal facing criminal charges

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date is set for Neches ISD administrator and former elementary school principal, Kimberlyn Ann Snider, on charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation. Snider’s criminal indictment lists five different people whom she allegedly subjected...
PALESTINE, TX
KWTX

Rain chances return for some in Central Texas to kick off the weekend

Triple digit heat holds on as we head into the last weekend of July. On Friday, Waco recorded a high temperature above 100° yet again. This now makes 45 days of 100° temperatures so far this year and puts us at a streak of 28 days in a row. This marks a milestone as we are now officially halfway to the most 100° days ever recorded in a single year.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Deadly crash under investigation in Waco

Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one man. Police say the crash happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday morning near the Loop 340 westbound access road and Marlin Highway southbound access road. According to initial reports, one vehicle hit the other as...
WACO, TX

