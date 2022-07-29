The Friends of Fort Boggy State Park will have a Special Called meeting on Thursday, August 11th at the Centerville Municipal Building across from the Post Office. We will start gathering at 11:30 a.m. for refreshments and the meeting will begin at 12 noon. The main purpose of the meeting will be to discuss and vote on various needs of the park that could not be properly addressed at the July meeting. This meeting is open to the public and we encourage anyone with an interest in Fort Boggy State Park to come and join us.

CENTERVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO