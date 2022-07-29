freestonecountytimesonline.com
Attention: Parents, Community, Family & Friends!
Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board to Meet Wednesday. Our Lady Eagles Little Dribblers Board has two open positions!. We are also looking for at-large members to come aboard to make this program a success. Make plans to attend the board meeting on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 beginning 6:00 p.m. at...
‘Struttin’ On Commerce’ Set for Thursday, August 4th for Local Back-to-School Shopping
As you plan your back-to-school shopping, be sure to mark you calendars for this local event!. Join downtown Fairfield retailers for ‘Struttin’ On Commerce’ next Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Business After Hours event will include fun, fashion, and what the shops of Fairfield, Texas has to...
Special Meeting August 11 for Friends of Fort Boggy
The Friends of Fort Boggy State Park will have a Special Called meeting on Thursday, August 11th at the Centerville Municipal Building across from the Post Office. We will start gathering at 11:30 a.m. for refreshments and the meeting will begin at 12 noon. The main purpose of the meeting will be to discuss and vote on various needs of the park that could not be properly addressed at the July meeting. This meeting is open to the public and we encourage anyone with an interest in Fort Boggy State Park to come and join us.
Miss Central Texas 2022 crowned
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Paisley Groschke, 13, of Riesel, was crowned the next Miss Central Texas Saturday night. The pageant was held at Marlin High School where 18 contestants--who are required to live in McLennan, Falls, Robertson, Limestone of Bell counties--competed for the crown and a $1,500 scholarship. Each contestant...
McCoy’s Building Supply Closes Its Doors Aug. 31
McCoy’s Building Supply, a longtime retailer in the Corsicana community, recently announced it will be closing its doors on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The announcement came yesterday via a post on its Facebook page. The update states:. “Earlier this month, it was announced that our store was being forced to...
Aug. 1: City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - On Aug. 1, the City of Waco will start enforcing the water conservation plan. Stage two of Waco’s water conservation plan went into effect on July 13; At that time the lake sat at 70.5% capacity. Now, 19 days in, Lake Waco sits at 67.3%...
Changes Coming to Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) announced today that the Inaugural Permit Finals will take place Oct. 7-9, 2022 at the Extraco Events Center in Waco, Texas during the Heart O’ Texas Fair & Rodeo. The Permit Finals, hosted by the Heart O’...
The Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility in the World Is Coming to Navarro County. Not Everyone Wants It There.
Ever since a new Bitcoin mining facility was proposed in Navarro County, some residents have been upset about the drain on local resources they say the operation would cause. In April, the Colorado company Riot Blockchain announced in a press release that it was in the process of developing a large-scale, 1 gigawatt facility just outside Navarro County’s Corsicana, about an hour's drive south of Dallas. The first phase of the project will include 400 megawatts of capacity on a 265-acre site, according to the company’s press release.
2 injured after two-vehicle crash near Coffee City
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two were injured after a crash near Coffee City on Highway 175 Sunday night. One man is in stable condition and one woman was life-flighted after the accident, according to officials and no updates were available on her condition as of Monday morning. Coffee City Police who responded to the […]
This Is One Of The Most Haunted Places In Texas-According To This Popular TikToker
A mysterious dark figure that appears to be smoking cigars. A wheelchair squeaks. Would you dare visit this old, abandoned nursing home alone or with this TikToker @theparanormalfiles, who went where not many people are willing to go? Apparently, this old nursing home which has been shut down and not in use for a number of years, is one of the most haunted in Texas.
Car chase leads to crash and rollover, woman arrested
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a Sunday afternoon car crash – which officers say occurred after one car was crashed into another. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the crash in the 5700 block...
Frankston man arrested for family violence, interference
COFFEE CITY, Texas (KETK) – A Frankston man was arrested Saturday night by Coffee City Police after a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) was issued for him the night before. Lonnie Hall, 58, was issued two arrest warrants Friday for assault family violence impeding breathing and interference with an emergency call. Police said they […]
Early morning crash leaves 1 dead: Waco police
Waco police said 46-year-old James May died in an accident on East Loop 340 over the weekend. Next of kin has been notified.
Trial date announced for former East Texas principal facing criminal charges
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A trial date is set for Neches ISD administrator and former elementary school principal, Kimberlyn Ann Snider, on charges of official oppression and tampering with evidence related to a sexual assault of a child investigation. Snider’s criminal indictment lists five different people whom she allegedly subjected...
Poll shows race for Texas governor tightening, East Texans react
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – With 101 days until the midterm elections, the race for Texas governor is heating up. East Texans for Beto gathered in Longview to show their support. The former congressman is making several stops in East Texas while on his 49-day “Drive for Texas” tour, stopping in Longview, Palestine and Lufkin on […]
Rain chances return for some in Central Texas to kick off the weekend
Triple digit heat holds on as we head into the last weekend of July. On Friday, Waco recorded a high temperature above 100° yet again. This now makes 45 days of 100° temperatures so far this year and puts us at a streak of 28 days in a row. This marks a milestone as we are now officially halfway to the most 100° days ever recorded in a single year.
Deadly crash under investigation in Waco
Waco (FOX 44) — Waco Police are investigating an early morning crash that killed one man. Police say the crash happened around 4:37 a.m. Saturday morning near the Loop 340 westbound access road and Marlin Highway southbound access road. According to initial reports, one vehicle hit the other as...
Residents of Texas town could face $2,000 fine for watering their lawn under new restrictions
Residents of a Texas town could face a $2,000 fine for watering their lawns under new restrictions that go into effect next week. Starting Wednesday, July 13 residents in Waco are required to adhere to particular watering schedules and rules amid an extreme drought, or they will be penalized, KCEN-TV reported.
