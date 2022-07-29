Dan Lanning explains excitement seeing 'familiar faces' in season-opener vs Georgia

Tony Walsh | Georgia Athletics Photography

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning won’t have to wait long to make his return to the state of Georgia. After spending the last four seasons in Athens and the last three as the Georgia Bulldogs DC, Lanning will coach his first game with the Ducks in Atlanta against his former program.

Lanning talked about the opportunity to play the reigning national champions in their opener during Pac-12 Media Day. While he and his team are ready for the competition, he’s also excited to see old friends across the field.

“I certainly couldn’t pass the opportunity to recognize our first game,” said Lanning. “(We) get to play a really familiar opponent in Georgia in a neutral site game in Atlanta. (I’m) certainly excited about going back and seeing some familiar faces with the goal of going there and getting to compete against a mentor and a friend in Kirby Smart.”

Lanning’s defense finished as best in the nation in two of his three seasons at Georgia. Oregon recognized the work of the multi-time Broyles Award finalist when they hired him in Eugene.

While the familiarity is a positive for Dan Lanning’s game plan, it’s a two way street. Both sides will be equally conscious of how the other plays when they meet up in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We haven’t spent a ton of focus on game one. I know our players are certainly excited to be on a national stage early and get to play an elite opponent in Georgia,” Lanning said. “We’re really familiar with (them) but, guess what? They’re also familiar with me. That being said, we’re really focused on right now. You can’t play game one until you have practice one. That’s our next approach.”

While there is plenty of respect going both ways, there’ll be no love lost after opening kickoff. A game of that magnitude, even early in the season, can have big implications for potential playoff teams to end the season. With that in mind, Lanning and Smart’s teams will be equally prepared to derail the other’s season come the first snap.