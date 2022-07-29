USDA announces local food purchase assistance cooperative agreement with Virginia

augustafreepress.com
Related
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Ag Expo to examine latest trends, technologies in agriculture
The members of Virginia’s largest private industry will gather at the 2022 Virginia Ag Expo on August 4 to examine the latest trends, technologies, and research in agriculture that will help shape the agricultural future. This year’s theme, “Precision for Profits,” is exemplified by the College of Agriculture and...
rvahub.com
Majority of employers experiencing negative impact due to inflation, according To latest Virginia CEO survey
CEOs expect sales and employment to increase some, but capital spending to remain flat over the next six months. Eighty-four percent of CEOs are experiencing a negative impact on their business due to inflation. In addition to the current impact of inflation, 55% expect inflation to continue to rise above current levels over the next six months. That’s the latest from the quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey conducted by the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs.
Virginia localities receive cut of $26 billion opioid settlement; new settlements announced
Virginia is seeing progress in the fight against opioid companies, and that progress includes dollar signs. Virginia received the first installment of $15 million from a $26 billion national settlement with three opioid distributors: McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health, Attorney General Jason Miyares announced last week.
Southwest, central Virginia schools face staffing shortages, host job fairs, offer hiring incentives
ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR)— According to the Virginia Department of Education (DOE), there are 10 teaching endorsement areas that are dealing with critical shortages in the Commonwealth. They include: Elementary Education PreK-6 Special Education Middle Education Grades 6-8 Career and Technical Education Mathematics Grades 6-12 (including Algebra 1) Science (Secondary) Foreign Language PreK-12 English (Secondary) History […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia farmland where Civil War battle occurred to be preserved
VARINA, Virginia — Growing up in Varina in the 1940s and ’50s, Howard Eberly played on his family’s farm, swam in the creek and found “treasures” on the land. Turns out, some of those treasures are significant historic artifacts. The Eberly family moved from Pennsylvania...
wfxrtv.com
Heavy rain impacts southwest Virginia produce markets
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — While it’s no secret that water is crucial to growing crops, the effects of recent heavy rainfall in the southwestern part of Virginia may cause more harm than good for farmer’s markets. According to Lisa and Richard Carter — the owners of Herman’s...
Augusta Free Press
Dog foster families are needed in Virginia
Eight-three percent of animals that entered shelters in the United States in 2021 were saved. But 355,000 were euthanized, according to recent data from the Best Friends Animal Society. Half of these animals were euthanized in California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Alabama. While the nationwide save-rate has increased, according...
Augusta Free Press
SCC offers insurance tips for parents with students heading to college
August is the time many students head to college, some for the first time. In addition to new classes, instructors, friends and living quarters, this time can also bring new insurance needs. The State Corporation Commission’s Bureau of Insurance encourages Virginia families with college students to make sure their college...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Over $27 Million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing Loans
RICHMOND, VA —On Friday Governor Glenn Youngkin announced more than $27 million in Affordable and Special Needs Housing loans for 34 projects across the Commonwealth. The recommended projects will create and preserve 1,990 total units for low-income and extremely low-income households, including 137 permanent supportive housing, 1,588 new construction units, and 16 units for sale as homeownership opportunities.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
Virginia extends emergency SNAP benefits through July
( dusanpetkovic1/Adobe Stock Images) People throughout Virginia can expect to continue receiving their emergency SNAP benefits throughout July 2022. The agency that governs this benefit, the Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS), made this announcement earlier this month. SNAP EBT cardholders will receive the maximum benefit amount for their household size.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC12
Virginia’s sales tax free weekend is Aug. 5-7
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each year in early August, and with the prices of essentials continuing to rise, Virginia’s sales tax holiday could not come any sooner. The sales tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. Below is a...
shoredailynews.com
Youngkin comments on Rocket Lab project and the future of abortion in Virginia
On Wednesday, Governor Glen Youngkin attended the Pony Penning. Kelley Gaskill caught up with him and asked him about the new Rocket Lab facility at the Wallops Flight Facility. Youngkin also spoke about how he would like the issue of abortion resolved in next year’s General Assembly session. .
fredericksburg.today
New research: 50% of people with disabilities in Virginia are living in financial hardship
New research: 50% of people with disabilities in Virginia are living in financial hardship. The number of people with disabilities in Virginia who struggle to afford the basics is far higher than federal poverty data indicates – 15% compared to 50% – according to a new report from Rappahannock United Way and its research partner United For ALICE.
wcyb.com
Virginia receives over $4M first payment from opioid distributor agreement
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — On Friday, Virginia’s 133 localities are set to receive over $4 million as a first payment from a $530 million opioid distributor settlement with McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health, according to a Commonwealth of Virginia press release. This payment comes after Attorney General Miyares...
NBC Washington
Virginia Delegate Accused of Damaging Neighbors' Property
A Loudoun County couple accused a Northern Virginia lawmaker of damaging their property over the weekend. Chris Curfman says she and her partner have been in a long-running dispute with state Del. Dave LaRock over the use of a road that runs through an easement area owned by Curfman that leads up to LaRock’s home. It’s one of two roads that lead to his house.
Augusta Free Press
‘Climate nightmare’: Thousands call on feds to deny Mountain Valley Pipeline extension
The public comment period on a request by Mountain Valley Pipeline to extend a project certificate closed on Friday, and boy, did the public comment. Submissions asking for denial include a letter from 27 Virginia state legislators, a sign-on letter with 270 participating organizations, and thousands of individual comments citing the years of harm the MVP has brought to West Virginia and Virginia communities and water resources.
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
Comments / 1